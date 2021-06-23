Near Miss of the Day 602: Two close passes in 30 seconds

A cyclist who had two close passes in the space of 30 seconds has been unable to upload the footage to Hampshire Constabulary, with its Operation Snap portal not currently accepting submissions.

Tom, the road.cc reader who captured the footage said: “I was cycling into Botley in Hampshire. I'd positioned myself about a metre out from the kerb, which can discourage dangerous overtakes, but not this time.

“I noticed the HGV behind me accelerate and pull out, there was a car coming the other way so I braked and pulled into the gutter. If I'd maintained my original speed and position I'm pretty sure the HGV would have hit either me or the oncoming car.

“I was still a little shaken up from that, when the white car behind squeezed passed me. I didn't have a chance to react to that.

“I tried reporting these via the Hants SNAP portal, but it's no longer accepting submissions,” Tom added. “I've contacted Hampshire PCC to ask why the portal is unavailable, but I haven't had a response yet.”

We’ve contacted Hampshire Constabulary to ask them why the upload service is currently unavailable and when it might be restored, and will update this article with their reply once we receive it.

