Near Miss of the Day 571: Driver makes very close and fast pass on cyclist descending country lane (includes swearing)

A driver making a very close pass at speed on a cyclist who is descending a country lane features in today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series.

The incident happened in February near Basingstoke, Hampshire with George, the road.cc reader who submitted the clip, reporting it online on 20 February to Hampshire Constabulary.

He said the force “refuse to provide a reference number or any information whatsoever to the cycling victims of bad drivers reported to them using video evidence, contrary to their remit and the requirements of the justice system.”

Regarding the incident itself, he said: “I didn't know the driver was there as he held back for a while before accelerating past.

“I was travelling fast downhill so I was concentrating ahead and obviously not expecting a pass on such a narrow lane.

“I have had several similar passes on narrow lanes during lockdown for some reason,” he added.

