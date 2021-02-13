Near Miss of the Day 541: DPD driver undertakes and then immediately turns right

It’s pretty easy to imagine what was going through the mind of the DPD driver seen in this clip. They felt like they could get past the cyclist before turning right… so they went past the cyclist before turning right – never mind the fact they had to pass on the inside and also cut across the cyclist’s path to do this.

The incident occurred at a busy junction on Dudley Road East, Tipton on January 15.

It’s the kind of junction that isn’t much fun to deal with on a bike at the best of times, but Martin said the driver almost hit him while carrying out the manoeuvre.

The driver has been reported to West Midlands Police, but Martin hasn’t heard back. He says he’s made around 20 submissions over the course of six months and not heard anything about any of them.

The incident was also reported to DPD.

“They didn't reply,” said Martin.

