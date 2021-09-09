Fine for driver who threatened to kill cyclist

A driver who told a cyclist “I’ll f*ck*ng kill you” after the rider complained about a close pass has been fined.

Lewis Ellis, aged 22, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards cyclist Philip Carter, reports The Leader.

Wrexham Magistrates’ Court heard that Ellis, driving a BMW, made a close pass on Mr Carter on Queensway in the town in North Wales.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told the court that following the overtaking manoeuvre, the cyclist raised his hand and shouted, “What was that about?”

Further along the road, he passed Ellis’s vehicle and told the motorist that he had passed him too closely.

Ellis subsequently passed the cyclist again, shouting at Mr Carter to pull over, and then parking up and getting out of his car to wait for the rider.

Afraid he would be assaulted, the cyclist did not stop, instead riding on, but Ellis drove past him again, shouting: “Pull over – I'll f*ck*ng kill you.”

Ellis eventually drove off after Mr Carter told him that he was filming what was happening on his GoPro camera.

Defending Ellis, Euros Jones said: “He will say there was an element of provocation and that he passed leaving plenty of room. But there is no excuse for his actions – he saw red.”

Ellis was fined £120 by magistrates and was also told to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.