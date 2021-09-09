Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Fine for driver who threatened to kill cyclist

Fine for driver who threatened to kill cyclist

Lewis Ellis told Philip Carter “I’ll f*ck*ng kill you” after rider complained about close pass
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Sep 09, 2021 12:25
12

A driver who told a cyclist “I’ll f*ck*ng kill you” after the rider complained about a close pass has been fined.

Lewis Ellis, aged 22, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards cyclist Philip Carter, reports The Leader.

Wrexham Magistrates’ Court heard that Ellis, driving a BMW, made a close pass on Mr Carter on Queensway in the town in North Wales. 

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told the court that following the overtaking manoeuvre, the cyclist raised his hand and shouted, “What was that about?”

Further along the road, he passed Ellis’s vehicle and told the motorist that he had passed him too closely.

Ellis subsequently passed the cyclist again,  shouting at Mr Carter to pull over, and then parking up and getting out of his car to wait for the rider.

Afraid he would be assaulted, the cyclist did not stop, instead riding on, but Ellis drove past him again, shouting: “Pull over – I'll f*ck*ng kill you.”

Ellis eventually drove off after Mr Carter told him that he was filming what was happening on his GoPro camera.

Defending Ellis, Euros Jones said: “He will say there was an element of provocation and that he passed leaving plenty of room. But there is no excuse for his actions – he saw red.”

Ellis was fined £120 by magistrates and was also told to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

road rage
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments