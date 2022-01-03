Driver who seriously injured cyclist when overtaking group ride fined

A driver who seriously injured a cyclist when overtaking a group of riders on a blind bend in the Scottish Borders has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for three years.

Anthony Chester, aged 67, hit cyclist Anthony Clarke when he was attempting to overtake the group on a blind bend on the A6088 road between Hawick and Carter Bar on 20 June 2019, reports Edinburgh Live.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that Chester, from North Shields, Tyne and Wear, drove into the cyclist to avoid a head-on collision with a car coming in the opposite direction.

He denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but was convicted by a jury and was sentenced last Friday.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly, sentencing Chester, said: “This is a serious charge of which you have been convicted of by a jury. It is causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“I recollect that the cyclist Anthony Clarke said he has never really been able to cycle again and that he was a keen cyclist up until that point.

“So it has had a serious impact upon him along with the serious injuries he received.

“The roads in the Borders are tricky ones and you do have to take care as they are windy and are there a number of bends.”

Besides fining Chester £1,000, the Sheriff also ordered him to pay Mr Clarke the same amount un compensation.

He will also have to take an extended driving test before he can regain his driving licence once his ban ends.