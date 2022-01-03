Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Driver who seriously injured cyclist when overtaking group ride fined

Driver who seriously injured cyclist when overtaking group ride fined

Anthony Chester crashed into rider to avoid oncoming car as he attempted to pass group on blind bend
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Jan 03, 2022 19:42
16

A driver who seriously injured a cyclist when overtaking a group of riders on a blind bend in the Scottish Borders has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for three years.

Anthony Chester, aged 67, hit cyclist Anthony Clarke when he was attempting to overtake the group on a blind bend on the A6088 road between Hawick and Carter Bar on 20 June 2019, reports Edinburgh Live.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that Chester, from North Shields, Tyne and Wear, drove into the cyclist to avoid a head-on collision with a car coming in the opposite direction.

He denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but was convicted by a jury and was sentenced last Friday.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly, sentencing Chester, said: “This is a serious charge of which you have been convicted of by a jury. It is causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“I recollect that the cyclist Anthony Clarke said he has never really been able to cycle again and that he was a keen cyclist up until that point.

“So it has had a serious impact upon him along with the serious injuries he received.

“The roads in the Borders are tricky ones and you do have to take care as they are windy and are there a number of bends.”

Besides fining Chester £1,000, the Sheriff also ordered him to pay Mr Clarke the same amount un compensation.

He will also have to take an extended driving test before he can regain his driving licence once his ban ends.

causing serious injury by dangerous driving
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments