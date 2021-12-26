Crackers! Luke Rowe rescues Christmas with Twitter shout-out

- News
No indication of the obvious offence being reported to the police. Without that, we get nowhere and NMoTD 1000 will arrive with no improvement. It...
Nice counterpoint is this ride here: https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2021/dec/17/an-early-morning-gravel-b...
kudos, chapeau, congratulations....keep safe and carry on
You're right. I won't be bullied off the roads, but it's flipping tiring sometimes. Callous driving like this is enough to put off all but the most...
Giving an official the right to stop anyone and demand ID without having to provide a justification is clearly going to facilitate racist...
Is this complete the sentence? ... several bales of hay
My stolen bike turned up after 3 years. Had it registered on findthatbike.co.uk. Weirdly it was just moved into the hands of a roofer who had...
DeporVillage are very good for parts etc and have them for a very reasonable £50.59 (compared to Wiggle's eyewatering £87.99) but the drawback is...
I took the message as an olive branch/ cry for help. Maybe he momentarily got control of his account from his mum and Mr Poophole🤷♂️
I agree with the sentiment, but it is a dead cert that there would be no leniency shown when it came to sentencing you. I have 3 kids, and revenge...