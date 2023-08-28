Chaotic scenes as wind wreaks havoc ahead of today’s Vuelta stage finish in Andorra

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
If there's no light when you press the brifter shifting parts, then the battery is either completely dead or there's a bad connection somewhere....
On the other hand it is in the Mail, so we have the unproven claims of an interested party plus the spin of an unreliable reporting source. But...
Do dogs crap in the country park? ...
The winds have been quite strong here just over the border on the French side where I live but everything quietened down in the period that the...
Oh, I'm sorry, what was the original commenter doing then (aside from failing to employ good reading skills)?
Because people will pay if you add enough marketing buzzwords....
Given that there will always be lots of "shared" streets (e.g. with few cars), surely it's "both, or either one or the other as appropriate"? ...
It currently looks as though DSM are looking to take the jersey. All credit to them for the effort.
I like the Pearson Forge, that has some new geo that I am not able to fathom online (from the Stack and Reach numbers, past bike fits ect) and so...
Nah, he's got a taste for pink😉