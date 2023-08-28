Chaotic scenes as wind wreaks havoc ahead of today’s Vuelta stage finish in Andorra

Footage posted to social media shows chaotic scenes at the finish line of today’s Vuelta a Espana stage in Andorra, with strong winds blowing over barriers and advertising hoardings just a couple of hours before the riders are due to arrive there at the conclusion of Stage 3 of the race.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, broadcaster Eurosport described the conditions in Arinsal, which is hosting a stage finish for the first time, as “worrying,” with the footage also showing what seem to be parasols from a hospitality zone across the road.

Worrying conditions at the finish for Stage 3 of La Vuelta 👀#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/lVgbRNljzY — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 28, 2023

This year’s race opened with two days of relentless rain in Catalonia, with riders slamming organisers following Saturday’s team time trial in Barcelona which saw the final teams out on the course having to negotiate it in darkness.

And yesterday, the overall times for the opening road stage, which finished in the city, were taken with 9km remaining for safety reasons.

The weather today has at been relatively clement by comparison, though an earlier downpour made for a sketchy descent to the foot of today’s final climb to the finish, currently being negotiated by the riders, who have also had to contend with a cross-headwind for most of the day.

There has been no mention of the conditions at the finish line on the live feed on the Vuelta website.