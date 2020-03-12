Coronavirus: Keep active for your health’s sake, says British Cycling

British Cycling is advising cyclists to keep riding their bikes for the sake of their health but to stay aware of official advice regarding coronavirus.

The organisation, which now has more than 150,000 members, has also told road.cc that currently there are no plans to cancel events.

The past week or so has seen a number of countries introduce measures to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus, including Italy banning all sporting activity in the coming weeks.

> Cycling in a locked down country: how Italian cyclists and bike brands are coping with coronavirus

Growth in the number of cases diagnosed here is so far following a similar pattern to that seen in Italy towards the end of April, and should that continue some form of restrictions appear inevitable.

Already, several cycling events in the UK have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus, including the Bespoked custom bike show in Bristol, the London Bike Show, and June’s Mountain Mayhem mountain bike event.

And today, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the country, where 36 cases have so far been diagnosed, will ban gatherings of 500 or more people from next week in a bid to ease pressure on frontline emergency staff including the police and NHS workers.

For now, however, British Cycling says it is monitoring the situation and that official guidance is for events to proceed.

“British Cycling is working with government and the public health authorities in response to the coronavirus/COVID 19 outbreak,” a spokesman for the organisation told road.cc.

“Their current guidance is for events, rides and activities to continue as planned.

“As the national governing body, we are routinely in communication with our members, volunteers and the people involved in supporting cycling at every level.

“Their well-being is our highest priority and, where individuals are worried about risks to themselves or the activities they are involved in, we are directing them to the latest NHS advice.

“If anyone feels unwell, they should stay at home. We are also working with them to understand and manage the impact of the virus on their activities and on our sport.”

The spokesman added: “We know people may be nervous about staying active at the moment, but being fit and healthy is an important deterrent to the risk of any infection in the first place.

“As long as you follow all the relevant advice on how to avoid catching or spreading the virus, we would still encourage you to look after your health by getting active and getting out on a bike.”