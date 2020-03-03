Coronavirus Watch: Our regular round-up of outbreak's impact on cycling

With 51 cases of coronavirus confirmed to date in the UK and the government having warned that widespread infection here is “highly likely” and other countries announcing the measures to try and halt the spread of the virus, we take a brief look at what that means for major cycling events in the coming weeks both here and abroad.

We will be updating this article regularly as and when further developments take place and new events approach on the calendar with potential restrictions imposed by governments not only affecting races, but also mass participation events such as sportives.

UK – Government not yet recommending cancelling events

While the government has said that it is not yet recommending the cancellation of major events unless advised to do so by Public Health England, as we’ve seen elsewhere the situation can change rapidly.

As our sister site off-road.cc reported today, however, coronavirus has, indirectly at least, led to the cancellation of one high-profile event, June’s 24-hour mountain bike event Mountain Mayhem, with organisers unable to secure event cancellation insurance due to concerns in the insurance industry over coronavirus.

The government hasn’t specified what kind of events might be cancelled other than mentioning “large gatherings” – a definition that one imagines might include trade shows such as the London Bike Show, due to take place at ExCeL from 27-29 March.

Belgium – Flanders Classics says it’s “Business as usual”

The Spring Classics season had its opening weekend in Belgium at the weekend with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Flanders Classics general director Scott Sunderland said that the advice of Belgium’s health authorities was to adopt a “business as usual” approach. Speaking to Cycling News, the Australian added that Flanders Classics is keen to avoid “hysteria” in relation to coronavirus.

The two major upcoming races in Belgium are still a few weeks off – Gent Wevelgem on 29 March and the Tour of Flanders on 5 April – and it is highly possible that the situation will have evolved by then.

Italy – Spring races confirmed as going ahead

Italy may be the European country most affected by coronavirus, with schools and universities in northern regions of the country closed for a second week and a number of Serie A football matches cancelled.

However, RCS Sport – owners of Strade Bianche this coming weekend, Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March and Milan-San Remo on 21 March – yesterday confirmed that all those events will go ahead as scheduled.

France – Paris-Nice is on, insists minister for sport

Measures introduced by the French government include banning indoor assemblies of 5,000 people or more, as well as the cancellation of the Paris half-marathon, which had been due to take place last Sunday.

Today, however, Roxana Maracineanu, the country’s minister of sport, confirmed that Paris-Nice, scheduled for 8-15 March, will be allowed to go ahead, pointing out that teams undergo regular health-screening, the race does not pass through infected areas, and at no point do crowds exceed 3,000 people.

Elsewhere – IOC commits to Tokyo Olympics taking place on schedule

All racing in China, where coronavirus first broke out, has been cancelled until the end of May, including last week’s men’s UCI ProSeries race the Tour of Hainan, and the Women’s WorldTour race, the Tour of Chongming Island, which had been due to be raced in May.

Meanwhile, four teams remain quarantined in a hotel in Abu Dhabi following the cancellation of the final two stages of last week’s UAE Tour after two Italian members of staff from UAE Team Emirates were suspected to have been infected with coronavirus.

UCI president David Lappartient said at the weekend that the impact on the sport could be “huge” and that all the governing body and race organisers could do was follow the advice of local health authorities.

With 90,000 cases and 3,000 deaths announced to date worldwide, there has been speculation that the Tokyo Olympic Games might have to be cancelled or postponed but today the International Olympic Committee insisted they would start, on schedule, in July.

Great Britain Cycling Team performance director Stephen Park has indicated that he would back any move to hold the events without spectators if necessary.

