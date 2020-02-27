"Liberal green Lycra wearing privileged elite" have been posting poo; US bike shop owner opposes car ban; Dublin cyclist tests 'two wrongs' proverb; Cycling high jump; Caja Rural spared doping suspension + more

Paul Olszewski, the owner of Valencia Cyclery, wrote to the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month complaining of plans to ban cars from the street his shop is on.

He reckons that if cars were banned from Valencia Street, he would probably have to close.

“Most of our new bike customers drive here and return home with their new bike in their car,” he said.

“This is especially true for children’s bikes. Likewise, a lot of bicycles in need of repair are not rideable, and are driven here to be fixed.

“Parking on the street has gotten prohibitively expensive and harder to find. Many parking spaces are taken by the banks of share-rental bikes and parklets. It seems that our bike lane will soon become a “protected bike lane,” which inevitably results in even more spaces lost.

“If the city is truly interested in keeping small businesses, especially legacy businesses, alive and well, then there needs to be a balanced use of our public streets.”

Locals say Olszewski has never been much of a fan of cycle infrastructure on his street.

They were not initial supporters of the Valencia street bike lanes 20 years ago, so this is consistent. — Dave Snyder (@dave_bikes) February 10, 2020

Valencia Street meets Market Street at its northern end where a car ban is already in place.

Barry Grosfield, who runs Huckleberry Bikes on Market Street, told Streets Blog that while Olszewski could expect to lose a handful of customers, “you just get a new batch of people who uses buses, bikes, BART [San Francisco’s local railway system] – you don’t have to worry about parking.”

Kash, the owner of Warm Planet Bikes on the same street, said that anything that makes it safer and more comfortable for cyclists will get more people – especially families – cycling and said that this could only be good for business.

“If Valencia has such a lack of confidence in their customers, then I will take all of them,” he said.