Back to news
news
Live blog

"Liberal green Lycra wearing privileged elite" have been posting poo; US bike shop owner opposes car ban; Dublin cyclist tests 'two wrongs' proverb; Cycling high jump; Caja Rural spared doping suspension + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Feb 27, 2020 08:56
14
12:12
San Francisco bike shop owner opposes car ban

Paul Olszewski, the owner of Valencia Cyclery, wrote to the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month complaining of plans to ban cars from the street his shop is on.

He reckons that if cars were banned from Valencia Street, he would probably have to close.

“Most of our new bike customers drive here and return home with their new bike in their car,” he said.

“This is especially true for children’s bikes. Likewise, a lot of bicycles in need of repair are not rideable, and are driven here to be fixed.

“Parking on the street has gotten prohibitively expensive and harder to find. Many parking spaces are taken by the banks of share-rental bikes and parklets. It seems that our bike lane will soon become a “protected bike lane,” which inevitably results in even more spaces lost.

“If the city is truly interested in keeping small businesses, especially legacy businesses, alive and well, then there needs to be a balanced use of our public streets.”

Locals say Olszewski has never been much of a fan of cycle infrastructure on his street.

Valencia Street meets Market Street at its northern end where a car ban is already in place.

Barry Grosfield, who runs Huckleberry Bikes on Market Street, told Streets Blog that while Olszewski could expect to lose a handful of customers, “you just get a new batch of people who uses buses, bikes, BART [San Francisco’s local railway system] – you don’t have to worry about parking.”

Kash, the owner of Warm Planet Bikes on the same street, said that anything that makes it safer and more comfortable for cyclists will get more people – especially families – cycling and said that this could only be good for business.

“If Valencia has such a lack of confidence in their customers, then I will take all of them,” he said.

11:31
The secret behind Denmark's team pursuit success?

Denmark have twice broken the men's team pursuit world record at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin this week.

Team GB finished finished seventh in qualifying with a time of 3:50.341 - just a fraction over the then-world record they set to win gold at Rio 2016.

"There's a part of me that knows we're going to do better in Tokyo and our best is still to come," said Ed Clancy.

11:15
Chris Froome eases himself back into racing
11:12
Madrid's shared-use sharrows don't look much fun to ride in

The sharing is with motor traffic, for one thing.

10:48
Fair Fuel UK respond to criticism of anti-cyclist rhetoric

Fair Fuel UK have replied to that tweet from earlier.

Howard must be a real faecal connoisseur to have so confidently identified those responsible for that second act.

10:34
Dublin cyclist unconvinced by 'two wrongs don't make a right' argument
10:20
20mph limit in Central London from Monday

Not sure too many people travelling through the city on four wheels are hitting the dizzy heights of 25mph or whatever, but there you go.

Transport for London is also looking to introduce safer speed limits across 150km of its road network. A spokesperson said it would focus on, “high-risk sections of road, town centres where people walk and cycle, and ambitious local speed reduction programmes led by London boroughs.”

09:36
Caja Rural avoids doping suspension

The UCI Professional Continental Team Caja Rural - Seguros RGA has avoided a 15 to 45 day suspension after a second rider was charged with an anti-doping rule violation within the same 12-month period.

In February last year, Spanish rider Jaime Roson was banned from the sport for four years following an adverse analytical finding in his biological passport dating back to January 2017.

Then in December former Portuguese national champion Domingo Goncalves was provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation for use of a prohibited substance based on abnormalities from 2016 and 2018.

Caja Rural argued it had already ended Goncalves’ contract ahead of the 2020 season.

08:57
"The liberal green Lycra wearing privileged elite"

Launched in January 2011 to fight for lower fuel duty, FairFuelUK claims to represent “the real concerns of hard working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK.”

It is funded by the Freight Transport Association, the Road Haulage Association and the Association of Pallet Networks.

It's fair to say the organisation is not a huge supporter of cycling.

Back in 2017, campaign founder Howard Cox revealed a certain (perhaps wilful) ignorance of where funding for roads actually comes from, saying: “What infuriates the highest taxed motorists in the world is what they see as the lack of fairness apportioned to all road users.

“They believe cyclists should be making some financial contribution to roads and increasing cycle lanes they currently benefit from.

“They also want to see the compulsory use of helmets, cyclists to be road insured, wear fluorescent clothing, pass a road proficiency test and more prosecutions for the increasing episodes of dangerous cycling.”

Cox has previously seen fit to deploy the phrase "Lycra army". It's unclear how he came to be so fixated on the fabric.

08:56
Video: Cycling high jump effort

Tom Meeusen’s 75cm jump was enough for victory at the Rectavit Cyclocross Masters, but alas he couldn’t break his own world record of 80cm, shared with Jan Denuwelaere.

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments