Join road.cc at the Giro d'Italia! 16-23 May

We’ve been going to the Hotel Belvedere for many years now, and we keep on coming back. This year our week there coincides with the Giro d'Italia, and the hotel will be organizing three ways to see it: a stage departure, a stage finish and a ride-by. Plus, there will be a prize draw giving two guests the chance to ride the De Rosa Team car.

We've set up a dedicated page on our Bike Live website with all the details. But the TL;DR is this: the Hotel Belvedere is literally* second to none as a European holiday destination, and it's always a fantastic week, with great company and superb cycling. Marina and her team always pull out the stops to make your stay extra special, and the Giro d'Italia being in town just adds to the week's excitement. We'll be living the Italian dream from 16–23 May this year, and we'd love for you to join us out there!

Key facts

Saturday 16 May to Saturday 23 May 2020

Hotel Belvedere, Riccione

Bed, breakfast, afternoon cyclists’ buffet, evening meal and free house wine and mineral water served with dinner

Five days of fully guided riding for all levels of rider

De Rosa rental bike fleet

Two local Giro d'Italia stages

A prize draw giving two guests the chance to ride in the De Rosa team car

Optional entry into the Gran Fondo Squali in Cattolica on Sunday 17 May

Free cycling laundry service

Free access to the Spa and Wellness Centre

Country house BBQ

Wine and cheese tasting at local Agricola (supplement payable)

7 nights from €1,253.00 per person, based on two people sharing

Ryanair flights available direct from Stansted to Rimini (8km from the hotel, free transfer)

Many flights to Bologna (1hr away, free transfer to Riccione train station)

*TripAdvisor Traveller's choice awards 2019: Best European hotel