Live blog: Driver who called cyclist 'gay boy' and spat at him jailed for 8 weeks; Grandad who just wanted to wash oil off hands thrown out of shopping centre; Spanish EPO ring funded by clinic shut down; BEAT Cycling Club's 'Burning Brexit' ride + more

Here's that driver who was jailed after he spat on a cyclist and shouted 'Oi, gay boy' at him. He was traced by the spit on the cyclist's pink lycrahttps://t.co/BPFeEv90wF pic.twitter.com/PjM1zfXbFi — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) January 31, 2020

It's emerged that Faizal Alizada initially didn't turn up to court and pleaded not guilty to the assault charges against Mr Howard. He also had previous convictions for common assault and ABH. District Judge Samuel Goozee summed up: “I’m entirely satisfied that when you did it you were conscious, and that it was intentional on Mr Howard, as demonstrated by homophobic things you said and spat at him through the window.

“I do not believe your apology has genuine remorse, he still had to go through the ordeal of giving evidence.

“You committed this offence subject to a crown court order for offences of similar nature.”

Alizada claimed that prison would worsen his anxiety and panic attacks, but the judge refused to back down on a custodial sentence. An extra week was also added for forcing Mr Howard to relive the ordeal by pleading not guilty and initially failing to attend the trial that was first scheduled for 10th January at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Alizada had to be lifted to the courtroom exit by two dock officers as his family members pleaded he be set free.He was also ordered to pay £150 to the victim plus costs.