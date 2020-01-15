15/01/2020, 13:06
Perfect day for a spin
This cyclist fancied his chances against the waves on Southend seafront yesterday
— Your Southend (@YourSouthend) January 15, 2020
With the camera operator describing the hardy rider as "a crazy ba**ard and "a nutter", the cyclist has a bit of a wobble trying to navigate around a car half-submerged in water, before remarkably managing to get on his way without much incident.
What's crazier is that car parked illegally on the seafront really...
Adelaide Police 'looking to bring charges' against cyclist who was captured on camera tailgating truck
WATCH: Just as the annual safety blitz to protect cyclists gets underway, police have slammed one rider's actions as "irresponsible and dangerous".
— 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) January 15, 2020
As the Tour Down Under is set to get going in Adelaide this week, locals who aren't so enthusiastic about cycling taking over their city are even less impressed with footage of this cyclist drafting a truck, that has been widely shared online. The male rider is yet to be identified, but according to 10 First News police have described his actions as 'irresponsible and dangerous and are even considering charging him with a traffic offence.
But one person's tailgating is another's slipstreaming, and many have come to the defence on various corners of the internet where the clip was shared saying the cyclist was simply sitting in behind the truck to save a bit of time and energy.
Is vehicle drafting ever ok? Let us know your thoughts of course...
The bromance continues post-retirement
I'm not sure if you ever going to win an argument with me, but you will win some more stages also without me! Thanks for the memories and the friendship mate. All the best in 2020!
— Bernhard Eisel (@EiselBernhard) January 15, 2020
After Bernhard Eisel announced that he ha called time on his career yesterday, his pal and former colleague Mark Cavendish has come out to pay tribute. Will Bernie's premonition about Cav's future stage victories come true?
Here's some spinning we can get behind
Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge visited the Gloucester Bike Project as part of his Lose Weight and Get Fit series to find himself a bike... and then got distracted by a pedal-powered smoothie maker. Kerridge cycled up a lovely pre-ride concoction for his brothers-in-law Dan and Alex consisting of banana, oats, coffee, cocoa powder and milk.
Fuji launch the revamped Transonic aero road bike
The latest aero bike to go super clean and integrated is the Transonic from Fuji, which they say has done the now-standard hours in the wind tunnel plus a shed load of CFD analysis to come up with something that will help you slice through the wind like butter.
The Americans have replaced the rounded tubes of old with truncated airfoils on this new version to maximise aerodynamics, and they've also kept the geometry reasonably comfortable so it's suitable for day-long rides too. A fully integrated handlebar and stem with an integrated computer mount compete the look, and the disc brake calipers fit within the stays and front fork to be shielded from the wind.
We've not seen one for sale online with the SRAM Red AXS groupset as shown above yet, but the 2.1 version with Shimano Dura-Ace and Oval Concept wheels can be ordered now on Chain Reaction Cycles for £4,799.
We'd take this...
cycling on a frozen Thames near Windsor Bridge in London during the 1947
— Flashbak.com (@aflashbak) January 15, 2020
...over the ridiculous amounts of rain we're experiencing in 2020. Are we going to see any winter this winter?
Nibali is putting in the hard yards before the season kicks off
Nibali's 'morning tour' of Mallorca including the brutal Cap de Formentor, totalling over 237km and featuring 2,383m of elevation and ridden at a brisk 35.6km/h. The Italian has moved to Trek-Segafredo for the 2020 season, and is looking to recapture the form that won him the overall classification at the Giro in 2013 and the Tour de France in 2014.
The greatest pothole pic ever taken? Plus, new survey says potholes are more annoying than drivers who don't indicate
It's National Pothole Day, so here's our favourite pothole related photo
— Charles Trent Ltd (@CharlesTrentLtd) January 15, 2020
This gem originally came from the York Press a few months back, when a Mr Grant Parker realised a giant crater that opened up after he had driven past in his Volvo Estate car was big enough for him to climb in.
It's doing the rounds today of all days, as a new survey from Tarmac of 2,000 road users - including cyclists, drivers and motorcyclists - revealed potholes are the biggest bugbear of all on the roads. Eight out of ten said they regularly had to navigate around potholes whenever they took to the road, and a fifth said they had been involved in a pothole-related accident or collision.
Of the top 20 road annoyances, potholes were first, drivers who don't indicate were second and tailgaters were third. Even though cyclists were included amongst those surveyed, cyclists were cited as the fifth-biggest annoyance. I reckon we can guess what cyclists' biggest annoyance on the road is...
Paul Fleetham, managing director of contracting at Tarmac, said: “Potholes may seem like a minor problem - but they cause millions of people financial and physical damage each year.
“Our research shows that the vast majority of city-dwellers are fed up with the inconvenience they cause. It is therefore essential that road maintenance in England and Wales receives adequate government funding.
“We need to move to a longer-term proactive approach to funding that focuses on the social value of our roads, managing the network as a vital asset with proper preventative structural maintenance."
Tarmac also found that 700,000 potholes across England were reported in 2018/19, which would add up to an estimated 28km of pure pothole.
Potholes: it's war
It's @NPDay2020 today! Look out for the #PotholeTank in Central London!
Our roads need extra long term investment in the #PotholeWar #NoMorePotholes
— Mr Pothole (@mrpotholeuk) January 15, 2020
Britain's foremost anti-pothole activist Mark Morrell, affectionately known as Mr Pothole, has brought out the tanks in the battle to save our roads from their current state of disrepair. We've spoken to the man himself, so check back for an interview later today on road.cc.
From the department of winter bike protection
#cycling #yyjbike #recyclistas #bikeshop #bicycle #cyclist #bicyclemechanic
— Recyclistas Bike Shop (@recyclistas) January 15, 2020
Not that we've got proper cold to deal with at the moment in Blighty, just never-ending rain, rain rain. Cheers climate change...