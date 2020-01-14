Tom Sovilla was cycling in Huntington beach back in May last year, when he was hit by Jack Keith's truck at approximately 60mph. Keith told KTLA 5: “It happened so fast, I don’t know where everything was, but all I remember was Tom flying through the air, like 30 feet, and I just freaked out.”

Sovilla had a month-long stay in hospital and was treated for a fractured back, broken pelvis, torn knee ligaments, bruised intestines and two brain blood clots; during which time he formed an unlikely friendship with Keith, chopsing to forgive him: “Holding on to things just eats away at you. It doesn’t necessarily hurt the other person. I think if people can understand that, then people would learn to forgive, because forgiveness is a big part about your own mental and physical health.”

After Sovilla was left with an extra $7,000 medical bill, Keith set up a GoFundMe to make up for the shortfall. He wrote on the page: "Well as a lot of you know I was driving on PCH and hit a cyclist going 60 mph... me, him and his family have been in contact and have had multiple visits.

"Thank God he is gonna recover, but his road to recovery is gonna be a long one. My insurance paid out the max which wasn't much. His insurance has paid the bulk of the hospital bills. But he is stuck with 7000 dollars having to come out of pocket. God has had his hand over him and all of us involved. I pray that my friends will help me in covering his bills so that he can recover without any more stress or worries. I thank all of you for your support."

The total is at $4,250 and counting - you can find the page here.