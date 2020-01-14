14/01/2020, 12:06
Californian cyclist nearly killed in collision with a truck makes friends with the driver who hit him
Tom Sovilla was cycling in Huntington beach back in May last year, when he was hit by Jack Keith's truck at approximately 60mph. Keith told KTLA 5: “It happened so fast, I don’t know where everything was, but all I remember was Tom flying through the air, like 30 feet, and I just freaked out.”
Sovilla had a month-long stay in hospital and was treated for a fractured back, broken pelvis, torn knee ligaments, bruised intestines and two brain blood clots; during which time he formed an unlikely friendship with Keith, chopsing to forgive him: “Holding on to things just eats away at you. It doesn’t necessarily hurt the other person. I think if people can understand that, then people would learn to forgive, because forgiveness is a big part about your own mental and physical health.”
After Sovilla was left with an extra $7,000 medical bill, Keith set up a GoFundMe to make up for the shortfall. He wrote on the page: "Well as a lot of you know I was driving on PCH and hit a cyclist going 60 mph... me, him and his family have been in contact and have had multiple visits.
"Thank God he is gonna recover, but his road to recovery is gonna be a long one. My insurance paid out the max which wasn't much. His insurance has paid the bulk of the hospital bills. But he is stuck with 7000 dollars having to come out of pocket. God has had his hand over him and all of us involved. I pray that my friends will help me in covering his bills so that he can recover without any more stress or worries. I thank all of you for your support."
The total is at $4,250 and counting - you can find the page here.
14/01/2020, 12:50
Bernhard Eisel retires aged 38
Hi everyone, I have some news to share with you. pic.twitter.com/DJWMI7sGPV
— Bernhard Eisel (@EiselBernhard) January 14, 2020
The Austrian, who last rode for Team Dimension Data (now NTT) announced his retirement today after nearly two decades as a pro cyclist. During that time he won a TTT stage at the Vuelta 2010, won the Gent–Wevelgem one day race (also in 2010) and was also part of the Team Sky team that helped Bradley Wiggins to the Yellow Jersey at the 2012 Tour de France.
14/01/2020, 12:42
Santini latest to pledge support for Australian fire relief efforts
The Italian cycling apparel brand will donate a portion of the proceeds from their Tour Down Under collection to WWF Australia and Red Cross Australia - we've found the jerseys available to buy at Bike Inn for UK delivery.
14/01/2020, 11:58
Impressive...
Just spotted a cyclist whizzing through traffic in high heels.
I’m impressed and bamboozled in equal measures.
To be fair, I neither wear heels nor ride bikes... pic.twitter.com/KaUSrbmToq
— Indigo Daya (@IndigoDaya) January 14, 2020
14/01/2020, 11:39
Transport for London to introduce 8,000 new cycle parking spaces
TfL have announced that £3.5 million of funding has been awarded to 30 London Boroughs for the extra bike parking, boosting provisions in town centres, stations, schools and residential areas. This include 1,100 new spaces at stations in Hackney and Islington, parking areas in schools and spaces in various Tube stations.
Recent data has shown that cycling in London is at a record high, with the average daily total distance cycled by Londoners estimated to exceed 4 million kilometres. Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “We are determined to get more Londoners onto their bikes to help to tackle congestion and make the city greener.
“As well as continuing to make cycling safer, we know it’s vital that we make the beginning and the end of people’s journeys as simple and hassle free as possible. Alongside our investment in high-quality routes, we are extremely pleased that this new funding for cycle parking facilities will enable thousands more Londoners from all corners of the capital to hop on a bike.”
14/01/2020, 11:13
Singapore lorry driver who rammed cyclist off the road in incident that went viral is jailed
In the original incident just over a year ago (above) 59-year-old Teo Seng Tiong appeared to ram Eric Cheung Hoyu off the road after hoya took off his mirror. Teo had a strong of previous convictions including causing hurt by dangerous weapon, affray, causing voluntary hurt and numerous driving convictions, and was sentecned to seven weeks' prison, a S$500 and a two-year driving ban.
For his part in the incident, Hoyu was fined S$2,800 in April 2019 for for mischief and failing to cycle in an orderly and careful manner.
Teo's lawyers say he intends to appeal the sentence.
14/01/2020, 11:08
What's your record?
When I see people cycling, I sometimes notice a banana in their back pocket. On Audax events, I am often passed by the same rider, still carrying their banana. They never seem to eat it, just take it out for a bike ride.
So what is the longest ride you've taken a banana on?
— steve abraham (@steve_abraham74) January 13, 2020
If you're on a big ride and have your pockets stuffed with malt loaf, sweets and cake, the humble banana might end up going down the pecking order as you reach for the tastier/more sugary things first... our theory on why this phenomenon might occur, anyway!
14/01/2020, 10:56
Looks fine
Did I dare ride along this flooded road? Would you? pic.twitter.com/jZnPWCACno
— david arthur (@davearthur) January 14, 2020
Would you ride through this? We'll be checking in with Dave when he gets back from his ride later, assuming he didn't sink!
14/01/2020, 10:39
New Allez Sprint Disc spotted in Bora-Hansgrohe colours
Bora e Quickstep usarão as Specialized Allez Sprint Disc (alumínio) no Schwalbe Classic criterium, prova pré @tourdownunder. pic.twitter.com/SO2nrYsJAZ
— País do Ciclismo (@DoCiclismo) January 13, 2020
We've reason to believe something could be dropping from Specialized soon, as various sleuths on the ground at the Tour Down Under have spotted freshly-painted Specialized Allez Sprint Disc bikes being ridden by Bora-Hansgrohe.
14/01/2020, 10:29
Lookin' good already
Scott have made World Road Race champ Annemiek van Vleuten a custom Scott Addict with rainbow stripes, and have also added a windmill to pay homage to her Dutch heritage - the full bike will be unveiled at 5pm UK time.
14/01/2020, 10:21
What licence?
I love Spanish health and safety.
Me: “Can I use the motorbike”
“Yeah”
Me: “I’ve got a licence”
“Nah it doesn’t matter, I already said yes” pic.twitter.com/4xl97ScTuG
— Callum Skinner (@CallumSkinner) January 14, 2020
The Olympic track champ switched his pedal bike for a motorised one to do a spot on filming for a Sports Direct campaign, following paralympic athletes in the lead up to Tokyo 2020.
14/01/2020, 08:27
Lotto Soudal announce all staff and team members will be banned from consuming alcohol on training camps and in races
If any team would be partial to a tasty Belgian ale or two, you'd think Lotto Soudal of Belgium would be that team... however Niewsblad report that for "safety and the team's image", CEO John Lelangue has imposed a complete alcohol ban on all riders and staff while on training camps or at races. The only exceptions will be to celebrate victories, birthdays and special events.
While some could see it as a little harsh on team mechanics and soigneurs who tend to finish the day together with a pint or a glass of wine at dinner, it's thought the measure could have been brought in partially due to an incident at the 2019 edition of the Vuelta, when performance director Kevin De Weet was sent home and suspended due to an 'alcohol incident'. Lelangue denies this, saying: “It has absolutely nothing to do with that incident. We already had a code of conduct . I have now adjusted it a bit for safety reasons. Almost every staff member has to drive a car at certain times of the day, so it seems like a sensible idea just to ban alcohol.
“In addition, every staff member wears clothing from the team with our sponsors during the races. We are all Lotto-Soudal ambassadors. "
Lelangue also insists the rule "isn't exceptional" and has the backing of numerous staff and riders: “This measure also applies in many companies. It is part of the way of living together. The majority of staff also thought this was a good idea. We remain a friendly team, but without alcohol. Drinking coffee together is also nice."
He says that anyone caught breaking the rules wouldn't be subject to a direct dismissal, but would face disciplinary action.
14/01/2020, 08:19
RG:HQ has seven Rose bikes stolen in overnight break-in
The shop in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire had seven distinctive Rose bike stolen on 10th January, and are appealing for any information or suspicious offers in person and online. This morning RG:HQ have thanked customers and the local community for their help in trying to catch the perpetrators - if you think you might have any info you can message them here or contact Nottinghamshire Police.