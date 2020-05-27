Video: Should you buy a bike with 12-speed?

Do you even need 12-speed on a road bike? It's a really good question, and since we had a very nice Canyon Ultimate CF SLX in the office with the latest Campagnolo Record 12-speed groupset recently, David thought it would be a good idea to try and answer that question. So hit play on the video above to find out.

If you missed the launch of Campagnolo Record and Super Record 12-speed earlier this year, you can read Jack's first ride story on it here and watch his unboxing video here.