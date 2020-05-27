Back to Features
Video: Should you buy a bike with 12-speed?

A look at the pros and cons with Campagnolo's Record 12-speed groupset
by David Arthur @davearthur
Wed, May 27, 2020 14:00
30

Do you even need 12-speed on a road bike? It's a really good question, and since we had a very nice Canyon Ultimate CF SLX in the office with the latest Campagnolo Record 12-speed groupset recently, David thought it would be a good idea to try and answer that question. So hit play on the video above to find out. 

If you missed the launch of Campagnolo Record and Super Record 12-speed earlier this year, you can read Jack's first ride story on it here and watch his unboxing video here.

David Arthur @davearthur

David has worked on the road.cc tech team since July 2012. Previously he was editor of Bikemagic.com and before that staff writer at RCUK. He's a seasoned cyclist of all disciplines, from road to mountain biking, touring to cyclo-cross, he only wishes he had time to ride them all. He's mildly competitive, though he'll never admit it, and is a frequent road racer but is too lazy to do really well. He currently resides in the Cotswolds.

