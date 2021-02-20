Video: How to get Komoot routes on your Garmin

In our last Komoot ‘how-to’ we took a look at getting set up with an account. This time, we’re going to show you how to get fully integrated with a compatible Garmin head unit as there are some very nifty features to explore.

If you’re not sure what Komoot is, then that’s easy enough: it’s an app that lets you find, plan, and share adventures with its easy route planner. You can plan routes on your computer, or on your smartphone, and you can get turn by turn directions on your phone, or by syncing a compatible app.

If you're new to Komoot use our road.cc voucher code to get an offline region map bundle for FREE. Head to Komoot and enter the code ROAD*KOMOOT. Valid until 31/12/2021

If you haven’t already joined the Komoot community then we’ve got a great video on the road.cc channel where Becca takes you through the process of signing up and creating your first route. We’ll assume that you’ve done that, and you want to follow your routes on a compatible Garmin device, like this Edge 1030 that we have here. All you need is your Garmin, and your phone. So, let’s crack on and get synced up.

Firstly, turn your Garmin device on and click on the IQ button in the bottom right hand corner. Komoot may already be installed on your device, but let’s assume not. In that case you’ll have to install the app using the Connect and Connect IQ apps on your smartphone.

First off, make sure that your Garmin is connected to your phone. If you haven’t done that already then it’s easy to do through the connect app. Once you’ve done that, head to the bottom of the menu in the app and select ‘connect to IQ store’. Once you’re in there you can search for the Komoot app. You can see that we didn’t have to, it’s in our suggested list. Click on the app and install it.

Once the install is complete, click on the IQ button on the main menu of your Garmin, and select Komoot. You’ll need to sync your account: the app will give you a code, and you need to log into the Komoot website. You can do this on your phone, or on your computer. Enter the code and the app on the Garmin will be synced with your Komoot account.

Once you’ve done that you should be good to go. You can see all the tours you’ve got planned. This one’s a loop that we’ve been planning to do. You can see the map, and clicking down here gives you the stats and the ride profile, as well as the types of road and path you’ll be on and the surfaces you’ll encounter.

Click on ‘Start’ and you can select a Garmin profile for the ride, we’ll choose road. Then you get another summary page. You can see all the info from before, and there’s also a ‘climbs’ page that gives you a heads up on when the hard work’s going to come. All ready? Time to head outside.

So, there you go: that’s how to get your Garmin device synced with Komoot so that you can navigate the great rides you’ve got planned.

