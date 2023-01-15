Support road.cc

Blue is the new white! Take a look at AG2R Citroën's BMC Team Machine SLR01... with an unreleased Fizik saddle?

AG2R Citröen Team continue with Swiss brand BMC for 2023, with components from Campagnolo and what looks like an all-new Fizik saddle
by Emily Tillett
UPDATED Sun, Jan 15, 2023 21:55

First Published Jan 15, 2023

6

2023 marks the third year that French World Tour Team AG2R Citröen will be racing on BMC bikes, in particular the BMC Team Machine SLR01. Equipped with Campagnlo groupsets and wheels, they are the only World Tour team using Campagnolo equipment for 2023. 

AG2R Citröen were seen on the BMC Team Machine SLR01 last season with a black and white colour scheme, featuring a 'fan favourite' red cockpit. You might be pleased to see that the red cockpit remains but with a (not-so-subtle) change to a bright blue frame instead of white. 

With AG2R Citröen's kit becoming less blue over the years, this bike certainly makes up for it.

2023 BMC Team Machine SLR AG2R Citroen Team

The team has the choice between a BMC Team Machine SLR01, BMC Time Machine road bike and BMC Time Machine TT bike. 

They are all equipped with Campagnolo's Super Record EPS 12-speed groupset, the only World Tour bikes that are this season. 

Campagnolo was recently a topic of conversation in the office for our 2023 cycling tech predicitions, theorising that since Campagnolo's 13-speed groupset is for gravel, we could also expect to see the Italians release a 13-speed road groupset.

2023 BMC Team Machine SLR AG2R Citroen Team

The team will also be using Campagnolo wheels. Pictured here are the Bora Ultra WTO 45 disc brake carbon wheelset. They are said to be the best choice for all-round riders but come with a hefty price tag starting at €3,245 (around £2800). 

2023 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO wheels

The wheels are fitted with Pirelli P Zero Race TLR SL tyres, which is the fastest tyre in Pirelli's range. Coming in at 236g per tyre on the road.cc Scales of Truth, they are insanely light for a tubeless tyre.

They are available in 26 and 28mm sizes and again, these are on the side of expensive costing £64.99. 

2023 BMC Team Machine SLR AG2R Citroen Team

The BMC Team Machine is equipped with a ICS Carbon one-piece cockpit, in the famous bright red colour with Fizik handlebar tape. 

The ICS Carbon cockpit features fully internal cable routing which BMC says, "greatly improves aerodynamic performance". 

The bars also feature an integrated alloy mount with interchangeable adapters for Garmin and Wahoo devices.

2023 new fizik aliante saddle
@paulineballet

Pro teams are revealing more and more equipment each day to their social media channels for the beady-eyed amongst us. This time, there appears to be a new Fizik Aliante saddle. 

We'd heard rumours that Fizik was revamping its Aliante saddles and this could be the one. It is most similar to the Aliante R3 open saddle, but the nose appears more curved and the central cutaway looks like it could be longer extending towards the tip of the saddle.

We' ve heard that the official launch should be the end of February, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for any more details on this one!

2023 BMC Team Machine SLR AG2R Citroen Team

As for the pedals, the BMC Team Machine SLR01 is equipped with Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals. They feature a carbon body with carbon blade technology and ceramic bearings. They cost €199.90 (around £175). 

BMC Team Machine SLR01 framesets start at €4,282 (around £3,800).

What do you think of the paint job? Let us know in the comments section below... 

Bike at bedtime
AG2R Citroen
BMC Team Machine SLR
'campagnolo'
Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

