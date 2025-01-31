road.cc Dealclincher takeover: half price Shimano Ultegra Di2, 50% off Roval Alpinist wheels, big CeramicSpeed OSPW discounts, up to 70% off Le Col cycling kit + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page​

Here is another Dealclincher round-up with some of the best offers we've found across the web as the January sales continue. We've found discounted electronic groupsets, cycling accessories for 99p, half price Roval Alpinist wheels, and more...

Shimano's Ultegra 12s Di2 Disc Groupset is down to £1,198 at Merlin Cycles

One of the only groupsets to receive a 10/10 rating on road.cc is Shimano's 12-speed Ultegra Di2 and it can now be picked up for half the RRP.

Over the years, Shimano's second-tier groupset has been providing the majority of the performance of the top-tier Dura-Ace groupset, but at a significantly reduced price. Ultegra retains all the functionality of the range topping Dura-Ace groupset with a very small weight penalty that for most of us will make the most negligible of differences.

Buy Shimano's Ultegra 12s Di2 groupset, 50% off down to £1,198

Save 60% on the Paul Smith x Kask Valegro helmet

The Kask Valegro is a lightweight and well-ventilated helmet with a fairly low profile and this special edition receives the Paul Smith treatment, featuring a bright blue and purple 'Untitled Stripe' design throughout.

While the standard Kask Valegro retails for £185, the Paul Smith edition is typically priced at £265. However, it's now available for just £106.

Check out the Paul Smith x Kask Valegro helmet for £106

The Roval Alpinist SLX Disc wheelset is 50% off at Certini

The Roval Alpinist SLX Disc wheelset is a very good alloy wheelset that proves you don't need carbon for high performance, scoring an 8/10 in their road.cc review.

Roval Alpinist wheels are what the world's best use when the road points up; not these ones exactly, but Alpinists nonetheless. While the retail price of £760 is steep for an alloy wheelset, you can now pick up a pair for just £379 at Certini, saving you 50%.

Get 50% off the Roval Alpinist SLX Disc wheelset at Certini, now £379

Discounts of up to 90% on Vel cycling accessories at Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports is currently offering some fantastic deals on Vel tools and accessories. One standout offer is the Vel Starter Kit, now 75% off - down to £12.99 from £53. This kit includes all the ride essentials: a pump with a bracket, tyre levers, a multi-tool, and a patch kit, all neatly stored in a saddle bag.

Other bargains include the Vel Cycling Phone Pouch for just 99p and a composite bottle cage for £1 - both at an impressive 90% discount.

Buy the Vel starter kit for £12.99 and check out more deals on Sigma Sports

Save £450 on the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer

The Tacx Neo 2 remains a great smart trainer, and it's easy to see why it impressed during its review a few years ago.

The max power is 2200W, a max incline of 25%, max torque or 85Nm and a max brake force of 250N. It is very powerful and the power accuracy is very good too.

Buy now for £749.99 from Tredz

Save up to 50% on Le Col cycling clothing + extra 20% off with code EXTRA20

Le Col are currently running a winter sale and you can currently get your hands on some Lycra-tight apparel for up to 50% off plus a further 20% with code EXTRA20.

If it's winter kit you're after, the Sport Bib Tights are now just £69.60, reduced from £175, and the Pro Jacket is over £100 off, now priced at £127.20. There's lots more too!

Check out the Le Col winter sale here

Get a red CeramicSpeed OSPW System for 55% off - now £206.96

Designed to deliver the "ultimate optimisation of your bicycle's drivetrain", the red CeramicSpeed Oversized Pulley Wheel (OSPW) System for Shimano is now 55% off at Tredz, bringing the price down to £206.96 - making it a bit more affordable, though still a premium upgrade.

This system is compatible with Ultegra 6700/6770/6800/6870 mechanical and Di2 rear derailleurs and Dura Ace 7900/7970/9000/9070 mechanical and Di2 rear derailleurs.

The black version is also on sale at 20% off, now priced at £367.99.

Buy the CeramicSpeed OSPW System for £206.96 from Tredz

Nitrider's Lumina Max 1500 Nitelink front bike light is 61% off at Certini

The Niterider Lumina Max 1500 Nitelink front bike light delivers 1,500 lumens on its brightest setting which is good for unlit roads and off-road riding, and is now priced at £69.99, down from £180.

It's equipped with Nitelink wireless technology which gives you the option to pair and simultaneously power on/off the headlight wirelessly.

Get 61% off the Niterider Lumina Max 1500 Nitelink front bike light at Certini

Spotted any incredible cycling deals, or just know of a product, brand or bike shop that deserves a shout-out? Let us know in the comments or email tech [at] road.cc with your suggestions