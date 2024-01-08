Five winter warmers from GripGrab, Gorewear and Velocio

Despite the festive season being over, it doesn't quite mean that it's spring yet. Instead, we are still faced with icy roads and baltic winds, which means covering your legs, arms and hands in a thermal and waterproof kit is wise. That is why we've been busy testing the best arm and legwarmers and winter gloves for you. The following five items will get you covered, quite literally, and you can read the full reviews soon. In the meantime, have a peek at the reviews that have already been published.

GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Leg Warmers - £59.95

The GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Leg Warmers claim to give you next-level weather protection with a three-layer design, featuring a 100% waterproof, windproof, and breathable membrane.

The high-stretch, raw-cut design, and PFC-free DWR coating provide comfort and flexibility, making them sound ideal for winter conditions whether you're training or just trying to get the miles in.

Gorewear Shield Leg Warmers - £49.99

Gore says the Shield Leg Warmers provide adaptable protection against poor weather conditions. Made with Gore-Tex Infinium and Windstopped technologies, which means these leg warmers are totally windproof, extremely breathable, and durably water-resistant. Designed for full-leg cold and wet weather protection, they transform your bib shorts into attire suitable for changeable winter weather conditions. With a highly functional material mix, four-way stretch fabric, pre-shaped knees, and elastic cuffs featuring silicone grip for optimal fit, these leg warmers should be extra comfy and they also have reflective details to enhance visibility and safety.

Gorewear Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo Split Gloves - £74.99

No one wants to suffer from cold hands, and Gorewear's Thermo Split Gloves are definitely mitts that look like they're toasty, yet the split construction still allows for single-finger braking. We just reviewed the very similar Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves, which got an impressive four-star score, so hopes are high for the mitt version.

These gloves are lined with PrimaLoft liner and have a windproof top, touchscreen sensitivity, and silicone printing for grip. In essence, they provide windproofing, breathability, and water resistance in one package.

Velocio Leg Warmer - £56

Velocio's Leg Warmers are zipper and gripper-free and feature high-stretch, ultra-soft, matte finish fabric. These warmers are doing their best to put the excellence of Velocio's beloved bib tights into a lighter, thinner design - so they're ideal if you run warm or for spring/autumn cycling.

They offer light compression for muscle support and UPF 50+ sun protection (not necessarily essential in the UK winter). Reflective logos enhance visibility, and these are so lightweight that you can throw them in your jersey pocket if for some reason you get overly warm on your ride.

Velocio Merino 210 Winter Collar - £36

There's always some fabric leftover when making clothing, and Velocio has decided to use those scabs in the Merino 210 Winter Collar; this cold weather accessory is crafted from the remnant fabric of their Merino 210 long-sleeve jersey.

It combines mid-weight ultrafine merino wool with a soft polyester outer face and claims to offer excellent layering to keep the cold out and warmth in. Designed with a tapered shape, flatlock stitching, and Velocio trim details, it provides a refined fit, too.

