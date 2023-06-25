Check out this Scarab Santa Rosa Integrated from Colombia with special ‘Campesina’ colourway

This evening’s Bike at Bedtime hails from the Colombian Andes, where Scarab Cycles is based. The brand has just released this special edition ‘Casas Campesinas’ colourway in conjunction with its new Santa Rosa Integrated road bike, which is a new version of its popular Santa Rosa. Let’s have a closer look...

Scarab is a custom steel bike building company hailing from Colombia, and is very proud of its heritage. It's not a brand that's well-known to the masses yet, but that probably suits a brand that wants to build beautiful and unique custom steel bikes quite well.

The latest of Scarab's bikes, the Santa Rosa Integrated, celebrates the nation’s vibrant culture, and the brand has taken to the charming houses of the Andes for inspiration for the new paint job. The houses are called Campesinas, and Scarab says: “They are a true reflection of the people that inhabit them.

"Their facades tell stories, witnesses of past and present, resting silently on the same mountains that provided the resources they were made of, decorated with flowers and gardens that show the connection with nature.”

You can easily spot all of those things from the vibrant paint job that features shapes, drawings of flowers and bright colours.

The Santa Rosa road bike is the brand's most popular road/all-road bike, with oversized, oval-shaped main tubing and short tapered chainstays to offer the “fastest and most reactive road platform” in the lineup. As with all of Scarab’s bikes, steel is the main material of the bike and each one is hand-built to suit the rider using a custom geometry program.

Scarab believes that steel is the material that allows the bike to excel in a variety of riding scenarios from touring to racing, and its range has a bike for every discipline.

The Campesina features all-integrated cable routing, and part of that is enabled by the use of Enve’s integrated fork. This fork also allows for 35mm tyre clearance, making this more of an all-rounder than a sheer roadie.

> What is an all-road bike? Is this new bike breed really an N+1 killer?

Elsewhere, the bike in these pictures features an Enve 45 wheelset wrapped in Enve SES tyres with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset. All of Scarab’s bikes are custom-made, which means they can be built with whatever spec the rider wishes.

A Santa Rosa Integrated frameset with standard paint, Enve fork, headset and thru axles is $3,600 (~£2834) while full builds start at $6,800 (~£5,354). The 'Campesina' limited edition paint scheme is offered on any frameset for an additional $600 (~£472).

Find out more about the Scarab Campesina edition here.

Let us know what you think of this bike in the comments below and make sure to check out all of our other Bike at Bedtime features, too!