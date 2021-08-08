Bike at bedtime: take a look at BMC’s URS 01 gravel bike

BMC entered the gravel market back in 2019 with its URS, short for ‘Unrestricted’, built with 10mm of damping in the seatstays.

"The off-road-ready URS features progressive geometry, sleek cockpit integration for a custom fit and an all-new gravel-tuned frame to deliver a compliant and adventure-ready ride," sums up BMC.

Developing the URS, BMC says it focused on the demands of three different types of off-road riders: the ambitious gravel racer; the high-mileage, backroad adventure rider as well as the long-haul bikepacking cyclist.

The URS features a slack 70 degree head angle for a long front end and wheelbase, the idea being to provide a stable ride. The long reach is then paired with a super-short (55 or 70mm) stem—the idea being that this provides enhanced control and responsiveness on varying terrain.

A clean front end is also delivered by BMC’s Integrated Cockpit System (ICS).

Taking an edge off the hits, a minimalist elastomer suspension system with just 10mm of travel has been built into the wishbone section of the seatstays.

BMC calls it Micro Travel Technology (MTT), and has included it for control and a touch of comfort when attacking the most challenging terrain.

Plenty of compliance is promised from a combination of the carbon layup, D-shape seatpost and the MTT.

Subtle yet functional features include hub-dynamo routing and a minimalistic mudguard that mounts to the D-shaped seatpost.

A mounting point has also been included on the top-tube for extra carrying capacity with top-tube bags for the long-haulers.

“Hard-chargers who push the limits of gravel bike capability will be pleased to know it’s compatible with Fox’s 32 SC SX suspension fork offering," BMC adds.

Other neat touches such as integrated protection into the fork dropouts, downtube and chainstays are built in.

Tyre clearance wise, there’s room for 45mms, although 40mm WTB Raddler’s are specced.

BMC claims a frame weight of 1,050g (size medium) and a fork weight of 550g (uncut steerer).

The 01 version pictured comes specced with Sram’s RED eTap AXS groupset and costs £8,600.

www.bmc-switzerland.com