Bike at Bedtime: Nathan Haas' Colango G3-X Dopamine special

'Dopamine' - That's the name chosen for the third of five special liveries that Colnago will supply to Nathan Haas this gravel season with this one destined for 'The Rift' gravel Race in Iceland. We're big fans, are you?

The inspiration for this latest livery is said to be "bright and vibrant, a hymn to the sunshine, warmth and energy that Colnago and Nathan will bring to the cold, black volcanic terrain". The Australian rider will take on the 200km Icelandic event this weekend (July 23) on his Colnago G3-X gravel bike that he's already piloted to strong results on the UCI World Gravel Series.

The G3-X is Colnago's model designed specifically for gravel use and the brand says that inspiration has been taken from the 'Prestige' cyclocross bike; the geometry has been optimised to accommodate wider tyres and steering angle and overall length designed to offer greater stability and comfort at high speeds.

The G3-X has a frame weight of 900g, and room for up to four bottle cages, along with luggage if needed, for longer rides.

Haas' bike is kitted out with a Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed groupset and the Australian opts for a 44T chainring at the front paired to a 9/42T cassette at the rear. Campagnolo also makes the Ekar cassette in 9/36T and 10/44T options for riders looking for closer or wider ranges.

Campagnolo is also called upon for the wheels in the form of the 30mm deep Levante carbon hoops. They weigh in at 1,485g, have a 25mm internal rim width, have 24 spokes per wheel and also feature C-LUX, Campagnolo's luxury mirror-like finish on the hand-laid carbon which is normally found on the brand's Bora Ultra road wheels.

The wheels are clad in Vittoria’s Terrano Dry tyres in a 38mm width.

Deda provide both the bar and the stem, it appears to be a 130mm stem which is longer than we see on most gravel bikes, likely due to the fact that the Rift has minimal technical single track and Nathan Haas is an ex-pro road cyclist and so is used to a super stretched out position.

Bar tape is provided by Fizik.

As is the saddle, this is the Antares Versus Evo Adaptive which utilizes Fizik's 3D printing technology to provide different densities to each area of the saddle.

The standard colours of the G3-X are available to buy in five sizes, all sloping, and feature the same carbon lay-up as Haas' bike. It has also been confirmed that Haas' clothing designer Richard Pierce has collaborated with Colnago and Castelli to create a special edition 'Dopamine' kit for the occasion. "A brightly coloured uniform that echoes the livery of the bike."

Are you a fan of Haas' latest paint scheme or do you prefer the Kansas Art Decor design from Unbound? Let us know in the comments below...