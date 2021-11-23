Bike at Bedtime: check out the Scott Addict Gravel

Scott launched an all-new Addict Gravel bike back in August, with a rejigged geometry, increased tyre clearance, new cable routing, and a lightweight frame. If your ambitions for gravel are to go fast and you’re into the clean road bike aesthetic that the Addict Gravel is bringing to the table, then it’s definitely one to consider seriously.
Scott says that the new Addict Gravel is designed “to be fast on tarmac, feel comfortable on any kind of rough terrain, and provide superb handling on gnarly trails”.
Scott says it wanted to create a well-balanced geometry to offer controlled and predictable handling even down narrow, challenging tracks. The reach was lengthened and the stem was shortened, which are mountain bike inspired changes that we’ve seen on loads of gravel models lately. Scott also increased the fork rake and lowered the bottom bracket to make a more agile and stable ride while still offering an efficient pedalling position.
Find out our man Dave's first ride impressions in this video.
Scott has also increased the maximum tyre width that the Addict Gravel can handle to 45mm, so you can fit wider rubber for extra grip and comfort.
The road version of the Addict is well known for its lightweight frame and the Addict Gravel follows suit, Scott claiming that it hits the scales at 930g. Despite its weight, Scott claims that the Addict Gravel is the strongest road carbon frame it has ever made thanks to ‘clever layering and reinforcement’ in specific zones. The fork weighs a claimed 395g.
The Addict Gravel uses the new Creston iC SL X combined handlebar and stem from Scott's in-house brand Syncros. It offers integrated cable routing that’s designed to clean up the look of the front end, improve the airflow, and provide more space for fitting handlebar bags without any rubbing. The bar comes with a 16° flare and weighs just 335g.
You get bottle cage mounts within the front triangle and more mounts on the underside of the down tube for an extra bottle cage or spares. You also get mudguard mounts, although if you fit them the maximum tyre width that can be accommodated reduces to around 40mm. If you’re looking for adventure, the Addict Gravel is equipped with mounts for a bolt-on top tube bag too.
Scott’s airfoil design has been applied to the main frame tubes – down tube, head tube, seat tube, seatpost, and seatstays. This is intended to reduce drag without affecting comfort.
The fork can take either a 160mm or a 180mm disc brake rotor while the frame can handle a 140mm or 160mm rotor. The bike is compatible with both 1x and 2x drivetrains. For 1x the front derailleur plate can be replaced by a chain guide or closing plate.
“The ride of the Addict Gravel is best described as purposeful,” says road.cc's Dave Atkinson. “It’s a reasonably long and low position, and the long fork rake and reasonably slack head tube angle mean that it feels very composed and planted on the climbs and the descents.
“Even on steep, scrabbly climbs, the bike goes where you point it, with the front wheel hardly wandering from line. The light weight of the bike is obviously an asset going uphill, and on the downs, it’s easy to flick from one line to another. A rigid carbon bike isn’t ever going to be the most comfortable way to ride off-road but the Addict coped well with mixed surfaces from graded gravel to rockier, semi-technical.”
There are five Addict Gravel models, including a Contessa model for women.
“The Contessa Addict Gravel features the same new progressive geometry, increased tyre clearance, more mounts for bags, fully integrated cable routing, and an incredibly lightweight frame construction,” says Scott. “What sets the Contessa apart are specifically chosen components, touchpoints and Signature design.”
