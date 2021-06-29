Tour de France Bike at Bedtime: check out Mark Cavendish’s 2012 Team Sky Pinarello Dogma 60.5

Tonight’s Bike at Bedtime is a look back to the bike that won on the Champs Elysees with its rider wearing the World Champion's rainbow bands. That doesn’t happen that often. The rider in question even got a leadout from the Maillot Jaune.

Mark Cavendish formed part of the Team Sky 2012 Tour de France squad that delivered the first British winner of the race, Bradley Wiggins. Cav's bike was a Pinarello Dogma 60.5, and there were some great details that we really love.

There’s a lot going on at the front end with Cavendish opting for his own line of Pro’s Vibe Carbon Sprint Stem and his signature bar. You would, though, wouldn’t you?

The bar looks like the anatomic shape in a size 40cm or possibly 38cm. That stem is long – around 130mm.

It's interesting that the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 dual control levers were fitted with double-layer hoods. Why? It's simply that Cav wanted a chunkier hand hold. And how do you keep that second hood in place? Some super glue will do the trick.

The bar tape was double-wrapped too, but only from the shifter clamp towards the stem. There are small holes cut in the tape for the auxiliary sprinter shifters.

Small rainbow bands announced Cav's status as World Champion, but you wouldn’t want too much colour.

Shimano’s 10-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with an SRM power meter: this is an 11-28T cassette with a standard 53/39 chainset.

The wheels are Shimano Dura-Ace too, in the form of the C50 tubular. The team also had the C35 for the mountains and the C75 for the really fast days. Veloflex provided the tubular tyres.

A Fizik Arione was Cav's saddle of choice.

And if you’ve ever wondered how a rider gets special wheels when they’re in a particular jersey. It’ll be simple stickers, applied by a tired mechanic the night before the next day’s stage.