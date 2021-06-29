Support road.cc

Race

Tour de France Bike at Bedtime: check out Mark Cavendish’s 2012 Team Sky Pinarello Dogma 60.5

Cast your mind back to a simpler time of exposed cable housing and 10-speed groupsets
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Tue, Jun 29, 2021 21:55

First Published Jun 29, 2021

3
Tonight’s Bike at Bedtime is a look back to the bike that won on the Champs Elysees with its rider wearing the World Champion's rainbow bands. That doesn’t happen that often. The rider in question even got a leadout from the Maillot Jaune.

Mark Cavendish formed part of the Team Sky 2012 Tour de France squad that delivered the first British winner of the race, Bradley Wiggins. Cav's bike was a Pinarello Dogma 60.5, and there were some great details that we really love.

Mark Cavendish Pinarello Dogma 60 2.jpg

There’s a lot going on at the front end with Cavendish opting for his own line of Pro’s Vibe Carbon Sprint Stem and his signature bar. You would, though, wouldn’t you?

The bar looks like the anatomic shape in a size 40cm or possibly 38cm. That stem is long – around 130mm.

Mark Cavendish Pinarello Dogma 60 1.jpg

It's interesting that the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 dual control levers were fitted with double-layer hoods. Why? It's simply that Cav wanted a chunkier hand hold. And how do you keep that second hood in place? Some super glue will do the trick.

The bar tape was double-wrapped too, but only from the shifter clamp towards the stem. There are small holes cut in the tape for the auxiliary sprinter shifters.

Mark Cavendish Pinarello Dogma 60 4.jpg

Small rainbow bands announced Cav's status as World Champion, but you wouldn’t want too much colour.

Mark Cavendish Pinarello Dogma 60 9.jpg

Shimano’s 10-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with an SRM power meter: this is an 11-28T cassette with a standard 53/39 chainset.

The wheels are Shimano Dura-Ace too, in the form of the C50 tubular. The team also had the C35 for the mountains and the C75 for the really fast days. Veloflex provided the tubular tyres.

Mark Cavendish Pinarello Dogma 60 11.jpg

A Fizik Arione was Cav's saddle of choice.

Team Sky Mark Cavendish World Champ and Green Jersey decals1.jpg

And if you’ve ever wondered how a rider gets special wheels when they’re in a particular jersey. It’ll be simple stickers, applied by a tired mechanic the night before the next day’s stage.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

