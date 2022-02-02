Support road.cc

Apple AirTags - Can you use them to track your bike?

Apple AirTags allow you to track anything using the FindMy app on your iPhone, and if you've lost something then other Apple users can help you find it. We put their tracking ability to the test
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Wed, Feb 02, 2022 17:17

First Published Feb 2, 2022

Apple's Air Tags weren't originally designed for tracking bicycles; but as soon as they came out, some clever cookies started hiding them on their bikes. The question is though... do they actually work?

For the first in a series of videos, we're going to be looking at ways that you can make it harder for thieves to steal your bike. And if they do steal it, is there an effective way of tracking it down?

2021 Apple AirTag 6

First up is Apple's Air Tags and our test is a pretty simple one. We'll pop an Air Tag onto the bike, Dave will steal it, riding off to supposed freedom with his ill-gotten gains.

After 5 minutes, we'll notice that the bike has been nicked and then use Apple's 'Find My' app to, hopefully, track the bike down.

Apple's Air Tags are an interesting product. Measuring about the size of a 2p coin, they're certainly a compact solution and these days, they can be easily mounted to your bike through a range of third-party mounts.

The Air Tags rely on iPhones to be close by. They connect to these via Bluetooth and act as beacons, triangulating the Air Tag's position and hopefully leading you to it.

2021 Apple AirTag 1

As you might have already worked out, the system relies on there being a few iPhones within close enough proximity to create a location. That means that the Air Tag is likely to work best in towns and cities rather than out in the middle of nowhere.

Should the would-be thief also have an iPhone, they will be notified that an Air Tag is tracking them. This is a measure put in place by Apple to deter people from using the Air Tags to covertly track other people.

So, did they work? Watch the video to find out.

Are there any systems that you'd like us to test out? Let us know in the comments below.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

