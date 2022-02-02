Apple AirTags - Can you use them to track your bike?

Apple's Air Tags weren't originally designed for tracking bicycles; but as soon as they came out, some clever cookies started hiding them on their bikes. The question is though... do they actually work?

For the first in a series of videos, we're going to be looking at ways that you can make it harder for thieves to steal your bike. And if they do steal it, is there an effective way of tracking it down?

First up is Apple's Air Tags and our test is a pretty simple one. We'll pop an Air Tag onto the bike, Dave will steal it, riding off to supposed freedom with his ill-gotten gains.

After 5 minutes, we'll notice that the bike has been nicked and then use Apple's 'Find My' app to, hopefully, track the bike down.

Apple's Air Tags are an interesting product. Measuring about the size of a 2p coin, they're certainly a compact solution and these days, they can be easily mounted to your bike through a range of third-party mounts.

> Review: Apple Air Tags

The Air Tags rely on iPhones to be close by. They connect to these via Bluetooth and act as beacons, triangulating the Air Tag's position and hopefully leading you to it.

As you might have already worked out, the system relies on there being a few iPhones within close enough proximity to create a location. That means that the Air Tag is likely to work best in towns and cities rather than out in the middle of nowhere.

Should the would-be thief also have an iPhone, they will be notified that an Air Tag is tracking them. This is a measure put in place by Apple to deter people from using the Air Tags to covertly track other people.

So, did they work? Watch the video to find out.

Are there any systems that you'd like us to test out? Let us know in the comments below.