Back to Buyer's Guide
BUYER'S GUIDE
Urban and hybrid bikes
6 of the best 2018 new-generation hybrids August 2018

6 of the best 2020 new-generation hybrids — and why your next bike should be one of them

No longer dull, hybrid 2.0 bikes combine practicality and speed
by John Stevenson
Mon, May 18, 2020 08:00
34

Hybrids have been around since the 1980s, but in the last few years a distinctly modern version has emerged. Here’s why your next bike should be a hybrid 2.0.

  • Hybrid bikes combine some of the features of road bikes and mountain bikes, hence the name

  • The bikes we call hybrid 2.0 take disc brakes from mountain bikes and compact double-chainring gear systems from sporty road bikes

  • The result is bikes that are quick and fun, but still comfortable; ideal for the streets or the lanes

  • For round-town use, budget for a rack and mudguards too; these bikes almost always come 'stripped down'

  • Prices start around £500

6 of the best hybrid 2.0 bikes

Updated May 14, 2020

Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to the new-generation flat-bar bikes we call hybrid 2.0, in which you’ll find everything you need to know to find the right hybrid 2.0 for you, plus our pick of five of the best hybrid 2.0 bikes.

In this updated version of our guide to hybrid 2.0 bikes, we've added the Cannondale Women's Quick Disc 1.

More about road.cc buyer's guides.

The bikes known as hybrids combine road bike size 700C wheels with mountain bike brakes and gears. They appeared not long after mountain bikes became popular in the 1980s, providing riders who didn’t want to ride off-road with the other advantages of mountain bikes: upright position, powerful brakes, and wide gear range.

Hybrids have long been the best-selling bike type in the UK, and they’ve developed along with changes in the bikes that supply their components. In the last few years, with compact chainsets dominating on road bikes, and disk brakes providing reliable, powerful and weatherproof stopping for mountain bikes, we’ve seen a new generation of hybrids develop: hybrid 2.0, if you like.

Kinesis Tripster ACE - drive train.jpg

Compact chainsets are good for hybrids because they can provide a wide gear range without the complication of an extra chainring, especially when combined with the rear sprocket sets intended for mountain bikes. There are still plenty of hybrids on offer with triple chainsets, but they’re now an unnecessary complication, even more so than for most road bikes.

Disc brakes are the development that really ushered in hybrid 2.0. Since hybrids get used around town a lot, they need brakes that are affected as little as possible by the weather, and immune to the effects of a wheel getting dented or knocked out of true.

Kinesis Tripster ACE - rear disc brake

Those are the big advantages of disc brakes, and there’s another bonus too. I see an awful lot of bikes with very badly set-up rim brakes, and in particular V-brakes that are flapping around with the cable unconnected; closing them is awkward and people just give up. Discs have their issues too, but at least if you get the wheel into place, they work.

What are hybrids good for?

Their upright riding position and good brakes makes hybrids ideal for short trips round town. That doesn’t just mean commuting, which actually accounts for a minority of short trips, but also general getting around, visiting friends, going to the pub or the shops and like that.

With a rack and especially with mudguards a hybrid is practical, sensibly-priced general transportation. A few hundred quid for a decent hybrid — less with a Cycle To Work scheme deal — pays for itself in a just a few months of not driving or using public transport.

But hybrids aren’t just about practical cycling. They’re great for unhurried country lane pootling. The upright riding position lets you sit up and enjoy the view and the medium-width tyres let you explore dirt roads and tracks as well a poorly-maintained back lanes.

If you’re accustomed to speeding through the countryside with your head down and bum up, a hybrid is an altogether more relaxing ride, but still capable of covering distance. And yes, you can ride poor roads and a bit of dirt on your regular road bike, but a hybrid frees you from constantly scanning for every rock and pothole.

Six great hybrid 2.0 bikes

Even within the hybrid 2.0 spec of double chainset and disc brakes there’s a lot of variation, along a spectrum from upright and cruisy to low-slung and speedy. Here are a few we like.

Triban RC500 Flat Bar Road Bike — £549.99

Triban RC500 flat bar

The flat bar bike in Decathlon's new Triban RC range is a great example of hybrid 2.0. The riding position is fairly upright for a cruisy ride even with drop bars; with flats it's perfect for unhurried country lane exploring or the office run. There's plenty of space for mudguards, and you could easily go up a tyre size or two as well.

Boardman HYB 8.6 2019 — £550

Boardman HYB 8.6

Flat-bar bikes have always been a mainstay of the Boardman range, and the latest selection includes this great-value runabout. Shimano Acera mountain bike gears provide a wide range with a bottom ratio that should get you up the steepest urban hills even if you're laden with shopping. Tektro hydraulic brakes bring it to a halt.

Cube SL Road Race 2020 — £899

2020 Cube SL Road Race

Here's a go-faster hybrid that will still take bad roads and trails in its stride thanks to its 40mm Schwalbe G-One Allround tyres. Hung on the lightweight aluminium frame are a set of Shimano Deore hydraulic discs and 105 22-speed gears with an 11-34 cassette for a wide gear range. It's a bit short of features and extras, but there are mounts for rack and eyelets, so you can fit them without too much faff.

Ridgeback Tempest — £729.99

2020 Ridgeback Tempest

The Ridgeback/Genesis bike family has always excelled at practical bikes and the Tempest carries that tradition into hybrid 2.0 territory with an 11-34 cassette for a very wide gear range that'll get you up just about anything in the UK. There are mounts for a rack and mudguards, so you can set it up for touring as well as round town use.

Cannondale Women's Quick Disc 1 — £999.99

2020 Cannondale Quick 1 Womens hybrid

A bike with an upright riding position doesn't need a women's version as much as a drop-bar bike, but it's nice to get components like an appropriate saddle as part of the package, without having to get the shop to swap them over.

There's a men's version too, for the same price.

Trek FX Sport 6 2020 — £2,000

2020 Trek FX Sport 6

Quite possibly the ultimate example of hybrid 2.0, the FX Sport 6 has a carbon fibre frame, making for a light and lively ride, and Trek's IsoSpeed decoupler, which isolates the saddle from bumps by detaching the top of the seat tube from the seatstays and top tube.

Explore the complete archive of reviews of urban and hybrid bikes on road.cc

About road.cc Buyer's Guides

The aim of road.cc buyer's guides is to give you the most, authoritative, objective and up-to-date buying advice. We continuously update and republish our guides, checking prices, availability and looking for the best deals.

Our guides include links to websites where you can buy the featured products. Like most sites we make a small amount of money if you buy something after clicking on one of those links. We want you to be happy with what you buy, so we only include a product in a if we think it's one of the best of its kind.

As far as possible that means recommending equipment that we have actually reviewed, but we also include products that are popular, highly-regarded benchmarks in their categories.

Here's some more information on how road.cc makes money.

You can also find further guides on our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.

Road.cc buyer's guides are maintained and updated by John Stevenson. Email John with comments, corrections or queries.

hybrids
John Stevenson

Acknowledged by the Telegraph as a leading cycling journalist, John Stevenson has been writing about bikes and cycling for over 30 years since discovering that people were mug enough to pay him for it rather than expecting him to do an honest day's work.

He was heavily involved in the mountain bike boom of the late 1980s as a racer, team manager and race promoter, and that led to writing for Mountain Biking UK magazine shortly after its inception. He got the gig by phoning up the editor and telling him the magazine was rubbish and he could do better. Rather than telling him to get lost, MBUK editor Tym Manley called John’s bluff and the rest is history.

Since then he has worked on MTB Pro magazine and was editor of Maximum Mountain Bike and Australian Mountain Bike magazines, before switching to the web in 2000 to work for CyclingNews.com. Along with road.cc editor Tony Farelly, John was on the launch team for BikeRadar.com and subsequently became editor in chief of Future Publishing’s group of cycling magazines and websites, including Cycling Plus, MBUK, What Mountain Bike and Procycling.

John has also written for Cyclist magazine, edited the BikeMagic website and was founding editor of TotalWomensCycling.com before handing over to someone far more representative of the site's main audience.

He joined road.cc in 2013 and these days he lives in Cambridge where the lack of hills is more than made up for by the headwinds.

Latest Comments