December 11, 2019
Warmer weather may be coming, but there's still a case for indoors to hone your fitness. That didn't use to be an enticing prospect but with the advent of online training apps it's got a lot more appealing. And possibly the most appealing of the lot is Zwift: riding around in a multiplayer environment with thousands of other cyclists from around the world. You can ride socially, you can train... you can even race.
> Get started online with Zwift
But what do you need to get started? Well, a bike and an indoor trainer is a good start. And you can get into Zwift without paying a king's ransom. Or you can splash the cash if you've got it: it's up to you. With that in mind we've put together three setups: one for the cash-strapped beginner, one mid-range option and one for those of you out there with a serious indoor habit and deep pockets. Enjoy!
Budget setup
- Cycleops Fluid+ trainer — from about £55 (second hand from ebay)
- Yoga mat — £12
- Bluetooth speed/cadence sensor — £25
- Small gym fan — £28
- Articulated arm (£13) and Phone holder (£6.49)
Mid-range setup
- Bkool Smart Go indoor trainer — £288
- Wahoo Kickr mat — £65.70
- Under-bed desk — £40
- Sweat catcher — £14
- 18-inch gym fan — £36
Money no object setup
- Wahoo Kickr — £1,000
- Samsung 4K TV — £519-£1,799
- Wahoo Kickr mat — £65.70
- Alienware gaming PC — £749-£5,799
- A/V tripod stand — £69.98
- 18-inch gym fan — £36
Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.
29 comments
I'm no expert but it does look like the saddle is to high for the guy on the bike, hips are rocking.
Correct, knees are nearly locking out at full extension
I said that last week but the rider reckons not.
I showed the video to my wife who does spinning but not proper cycling.
"That guys saddle is too high" she said.
Still waiting for the Android version...
Tacx Smart with BC discount under £200 at Halfords, wouldn't this make a better budget set up?
I like David's blue t-shirt.
Agree the seatpost is certainly a bit high.
Great video, as a non zwifter or even a non turbo'er I've learned a bit from this, thanks.
Indeed, the hips don't lie! For the purposes of this video which just involved a few minutes at a time of steady spinning I felt both of these bikes (neither of which are mine) were ok to hop on and pedal for a few minutes at a time for demonstration purposes... but neither were set up to my exact specifications, and looking at my knee angle at the bottom of the pedal stroke the saddle was too high for me on both bikes. The Trek Emonda in the video also has a 56cm frame which is slightly too big for me, and the over-reaching increased how much I was rocking in the saddle.
Maybe we'll seek some professional advice to correct my dodgy position once and for all, so watch this space for some quick bike-fitting tips!
How about you buy a stages or other power meter for your bike instead of a power measuring turbo so you can have power outside also?
Unless I'm racing then power outside isn't that useful to me. Training is done inside to power and outside is (for me) much more about the social side of things.
My race bike does have a power meter - but if I'd gone with a powermeter on the turbo I'd have saved money.
Blimey even in the virtual world you get 'close passed', only this time it's by fellow cyclists!
Great, I've been thinking about a Zwift this week as I haven't been getting out in the evenings since the clocks went back.
I've recently heard that there is plenty of "cheating" going on with Zwift by using ways of setting up turbo trainers that don't have built-in powermeters and exploiting how they overestimate power output.
Personally I'm considering an affordable turbo trainer with built-in powermeter, I want realistic data and feedback.
I've got a a TACX Boost (1000W max resistance!) that I've barely used, hoping I can get some money for that.
Anyone know if the Dyson fans are better for non-buffetting airflow (and noise?) with this sort of set-up?
The races are entertaining, but not really that serious as that cheating is really easy to do, purposely underweight yourself, over inflate your tyres, etc etc. If you output silly high power figures you have to back it up with real world data for results to count, but I guess if you are subtle no one will catch you out.
If you consider them a bit of fun, and you're primarly racing againt yourself then they are still worth it. Races are only a small part of Zwift though, the workouts, group rides and just tootling along with no purpose, are all 1000s of times more enjoyable than staring at a blank wall hoping for it to end soon, as on a dumb turbo (IMO).
I'd really not bother with anything Dyson does.
I've two fans from screwfix that are a fraction of the cost and work brilliantly. I don't think people complain about fan noise or buffeting ?
I have a large industrial fan bought on Gumtree for £10 and paid the same for a large rubber backed barrier mat from my local independent carpet shop.
I wouldn't worry about whether cheating happens in races on Zwift, the only people they're cheating are themselves. The races are still good fun and competitive just don't take it too seriously is my advice - it's not like it's a real race.
Workouts are the real key to unlocking Zwift - adding structure to your winter with targeted sessions. And there are plenty to choose from. The new group workouts make workouts are surprisingly good, certainly more enjoyable than doing a solo workout as we found out with the first road.cc workout last week
I was just going to suggest there's much better workouts elsewhere @dave but then you threw in the group element. I suppose if having others motivate you is your thing and that helps you get in the saddle, then zwift is onto something...
Oh for sure there are plenty of other good options out there - some people are happy to focus on their numbers, or follow a professional training plan they might have paid a coach for. And that's fine.
Zwift is just one choice, it clearly won't be for everyone but for a lot of people, it is clearly providing the motivation that many people can struggle with at this time of year. Anything that helps you get the miles and decent training sessions in through the winter has to be a good thing right?
I think the group workouts have been well received from what I've seen. I've always been rubbish at training, I prefer riding or racing with people to get fit, I need wheels to chase (I'm lazy) so the group element in Zwift works for me and forces me to pull my finger out!
This matting from Halfords (or Ebay) is great
https://www.halfords.com/workshop-tools/garage-equipment/garage-essentia...
Also, Machine Mart has good fans, like this one which is better than the 18" floor fans mentioned because you can move it and have it level with your head. Noisy though
https://www.machinemart.co.uk/p/clarke-18-high-velocity-fans/
2nd that. I used some leftover underlay under the matting to make it even more insulated in my garage also. I have no idea why anyone would spend so much on a trainer mat, you can get the Lifeline one from Wiggle/CRC for £19.99!
Also no one thus far has mentioned DC Rainmaker yet, an awesome resource for all things exercise tech. His trainer/power meter reviews are top notch.
I'm a bit surprise that this article doesn't mention that any of the recent iPads make a good, low hassle, (more) robust alternative to laptops for running Zwift. I've not used it on an Android tablet, but it also wouldn't surprise me if it worked well on at least the high-end versions of those as well.
If a larger display is needed, then with the iPad it can be mirrored using a HDMI cable to an external screen or via Apple TV. (In theory there's also no reason why a modern iPhone/Android phone shouldn't have the graphics oomph to pull this off as well). Afaik, the only feature lost in the port to iOS is the ability to enter unlock codes for some of the jerseys.
Also worth noting is that the current generation of Apple TV's run Zwift at 4K, so make a great, hassle freer option for building a high end setup if that's your bag. More on that from DC Rainmaker over here
It usually the sensors which pose the problems with apple products, not having built in Ant+. Bluetooth can be problematic with multiple devices. Also an ave laptop copes perfectly with Zwift.
I use Zwift and Trainer-Road simultaneously so use two Ant+ dongles on my i5 intel PC
A local shop shared this picture on Facebook of some 'bars off a bike they were servicing that had been used on a stationary trainer. The sweat had soaked the bar tape and corroded the bars:
FB_IMG_1569136126684.jpg
Was the rider actually a Xenomorph?
"Updated September 18, 2019"
First words of the article, allegedly updated as we move from Summer to Autumn: "Warmer weather may be coming..."
So, not really updated then, just another hastily recycled column filler.
Why has the money no object rider taken the time to find a £2 discount on their fan that the mid-range rider didn't? Penny wise and pound foolish.
Just purchased an Elite Suito - a great upgrade to my wheel on turbo