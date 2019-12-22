Updated December 11, 20199

Warmer weather may be coming, but there's still a case for indoors to hone your fitness. That didn't use to be an enticing prospect but with the advent of online training apps it's got a lot more appealing. And possibly the most appealing of the lot is Zwift: riding around in a multiplayer environment with thousands of other cyclists from around the world. You can ride socially, you can train... you can even race.

> Get started online with Zwift

But what do you need to get started? Well, a bike and an indoor trainer is a good start. And you can get into Zwift without paying a king's ransom. Or you can splash the cash if you've got it: it's up to you. With that in mind we've put together three setups: one for the cash-strapped beginner, one mid-range option and one for those of you out there with a serious indoor habit and deep pockets. Enjoy!

Budget setup

Mid-range setup

Money no object setup