A workstand holds your bike firmly and off the floor so you can do repair and maintenance work more easily. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a perfectly decent one.
Eventually you get fed up of trying to work on a bike that’s leaning against the kitchen bench or — the horror! — upside down in the shed. You’ve seen the beefy static workstands shop mechanics use and want some of that action at home. It’s time to take your mechanic-fu up a step and get a workstand.
Very broadly speaking, there are two types: a pro shop style fixed stand with a heavy base — or even bolted to the floor — that lives in your dedicated bike repair space, or a folding stand that can be packed away when not in use and taken to events. Few of us have the space for a dedicated workshop, so folding stands are far more common.
There are two common ways that workstands hold bikes, either with a clamp that grabs a frame tube or the seat post, or with a combination of a quick release fork clamp and a bottom bracket cradle. Race mechanics like the latter type because they’re very stable and handy for cleaning bikes, but a stand with a clamp works with a wider range of bikes.
There’s a caveat with clamp-style stands though: they can easily crush light frame tubes. Carbon fiber and very light aluminium frames are the most fragile and must be clamped by the seat post if it’s beefy enough. We’re not aware of any seatpost makers that warn against clamping, but if you have a very light seat post and you’re worried about it, then get an el cheapo aluminium post to use with your workstand.
Your typical folding stand has three points of contacts with the ground on legs that fold out from the body, some sort of adjustment of the clamp height usually through a telescoping vertical member and a clamp that may or may not fold away depending on the design. Within that outline there’s a lot of variation in detail and quality, so let’s take a look at six of the best workstands.
FWE Compact Folding Workstand — £49.99
The FWE Compact Folding Workstand from Evans Cycles is a good investment if you want to make your bike fettling easier but you don't want to break the bank. It's a good stand for the money.
The top section with the clamp folds down, making it a very compact package when folded. It's easy to stash in the corner of the shed or bung in the car for pre-sportive faffing. There's a foam rubber sleeve on the clamp section, so you can hang your bike over the stand by the saddle if you just want a super-quick gear fiddle.
The clamp will accept tubes between 35mm and 75mm and does a pretty good job of holding onto aero seatposts too. It's better than the majority of clamps we've seen at the budget end of the market.
It's not quite sturdy enough for heavy bikes, so e-bike owners should look elsewhere, but overall, you can't really grumble for less than 50 quid. It's a good starter workstand.
Read our review of the FWE Compact Folding Workstand
Find an Evans Cycles store
Tacx Spider Team — £99.99
The Tacx Spider Team workstand is aimed more at fettling your bike pre- and post-race rather than as a full-on workshop tool, and thanks to its lightweight aluminium alloy/plastic construction it's easy to transport and simple to set up.
It's been designed in collaboration with pro team mechanics for the type of jobs likely to be carried out in the pit area or back of a lorry: cleaning jobs, gear fettling like replacing cables or new chains, plus general adjustments, with that ability to quickly spin through 360 degrees making it very useful for confined spaces.
At just 4.25kg the Spider Team is ideal for travel and is easy to fling in the back of your team van or boot of the car. It folds down quickly and without fuss, which makes it easy to carry to the pit area if you're at a race with no vehicular access.
Read our review of the Tacx Spider Team workstand
Find a Tacx dealer
Park Tool PRS-22 Team Issue — £257.83
The Park Tool PRS-22 is a professional-level repair stand that's strong and stable, the beam design allowing it to support the bottom bracket and hold either the front or rear dropouts so there's no need to clamp either the frame or seatpost.
Most repair stands feature a clamp that you tighten around the seatpost but the PRS-22 is an entirely different design in that your bike is supported by a central beam. You whip one of the wheels off, rest the bottom bracket shell on its support on that beam, and then secure the dropouts on the quick release axle.
Once your bike is fixed in place, the PRS-22 holds it firm and secure, although bikes with sloping bottom bracket shells aren't as stable as others. Whether you're adjusting the gears or brakes or doing something that requires a bit more force, the PRS-22 is more than strong enough. The wide base is really steady on a flat floor, each of the three aluminium legs extending outwards 60cm from the centre.
Read our review of the Park Tool PRS-22
Find a Park Tool dealer
Unior Bikegater+ — £264.99
The Bikegater+ Repair Stand from Slovenian company Unior is a practical, tough and stable tool for home and shop mechanics alike, though the clamp unit will need upgrading if you work with a lot of different bikes.
If a stand ain't stable it ain't worth having. Some seem OK until you load the bike in, at which point the whole thing becomes top heavy. That's a danger to you and your bike. Well, the Unior Bikegater+ passes that particular test with aplomb. Though only a two-leg design, the geometry is sorted so that a bike clamped by the seat tube sits squarely over the centre of gravity. No amount of leaning on foot-long bottom-bracket wrenches threatened to topple it. This was true even at maximum extension – a very generous 155cm, I might add, which made it the first stand I've used that was actually a bit too tall!
Read our review of the Unior Bikegator+
Find a Unior dealer
Silca Hirobel Carbon Frame Clamp — £180
With a delivery price well in excess of what most people are prepared to pay for an entire bike workstand, the Hirobel Carbon Frame Clamp is going to remain pretty rare even among diehard home workshop fettlers. But if you have a fleet of bikes, strange carbon aero shapes, or very short exposed lengths of seatpost, this may well be the workstand accessory you've been looking for all these years.
Clamping a bike by the seatpost can mean having to move the post to secure enough 'real estate' for the clamp – risking misalignment of the saddle, returning it to the wrong height or ultimately stripping the clamp bolts through repeated tightening/loosening. With modern bike-fit principles setting seat height to within fractions of a millimetre, you don't want to be getting this wrong...
Combine this with the difficulty of clamping increasingly thinner-walled and strangely shaped hydroformed alloy tubing or complex 3D carbon layups, and what's an honest fettler to do? Enter the Hirobel Carbon Frame Clamp.
Read our review of the Hirobel Carbon Frame Clamp
Var PR-90100 — £605.46
Many manufacturers make a professional workshop stand along these lines, with a heavy steel base and a simple but robust clamp that slides up and down the upright so you can place the bike at exactly the right height. The base of Var’s stand weighs 28kg, so it really isn’t intended to be portable, unless you're the Incredible Hulk of bike mechanics.
Var says the tacky rubber used for the jaws of the clamp means you don’t have to tighten it as hard and illustrates it holding a Look carbon frame by the seat tube.
Feedback Sports Pro Elite — £202.36
The Rolls Royce of folding/portable stands, Feedback Sports’ Pro-Elite stand is superbly made and a joy to use thanks to a brilliant, beefy clamp that opens and closes in a jiffy but holds your seatpost securely whatever its size or shape.
It’s made from aluminium and stainless steel so you don’t mind getting it wet when using it as a bike wash stand and when it’s not in use it folds tidily into the optional tote bag. Our man Mike Stead concluded in his review: “The last workstand you'll ever need to buy, and you'll love using it, every time.” He’s not wrong — I’ve had a Pro Elite for years and can’t think of any reason to replace it.
Read our review of the Feedback Sports Pro-Elite
Feedback Sports Sprint Workstand — £219
This is Feedback Sports’ take on the fork-end-and-cradle supported stand popular with race mechanics. The Sprint is easy to use, with a simple clamp that can hold either the front or rear dropouts. Mike Stead again: “The Feedback Sports Sprint Workstand is a great-looking top-class bit of kit that you'll look forward to getting out to use. If you can bring yourself to put it away, that is.”
Read our review of the Feedback Sports Sprint Workstand
Park Tool PCS-10 — £149
The more expensive of Park Tool’s pair of folding stands, the PCS-10 is worth the extra over the PCS-9 for its easier folding and unfolding, and quicker, nicer to use clamp. The adjustable, cam-action clamp fits tubes from 24 to 76mm and it takes Park Tool’s handy accessories like the tool bucket and paper towel holder.
Read our review of the Park Tool PCS-10
Find a Park Tool dealer
Raleigh Folding workstand — £89.99
This is a simple and sturdy stand at a good price, with lots of positive reviews on Amazon, where it can sometimes be found for a bargain price. It has quick releases so it’s easy to put up and down and a simple cam-action clamp.
Ultrasport Bike Stand Expert — £39.99
This appears to be the same as the four-legged stand that sometimes pops up as a Lidl seasonal offer for £25-30, and is available on Amazon under a multitude of other brand names. Amazon reviewers report that it’s plenty stable and sturdy, and the Lidl stand is a forum favourite, usually described as far better than you’d expect for the modest price.
About road.cc Buyer's Guides
The aim of road.cc buyer's guides is to give you the most, authoritative, objective and up-to-date buying advice. We continuously update and republish our guides, checking prices, availability and looking for the best deals.
Our guides include links to websites where you can buy the featured products. Like most sites we make a small amount of money if you buy something after clicking on one of those links. We want you to be happy with what you buy, so we only include a product in a if we think it's one of the best of its kind.
As far as possible that means recommending equipment that we have actually reviewed, but we also include products that are popular, highly-regarded benchmarks in their categories.
Here's some more information on how road.cc makes money.
You can also find further guides on our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.
Road.cc buyer's guides are maintained and updated by John Stevenson. Email John with comments, corrections or queries.
Acknowledged by the Telegraph as a leading cycling journalist, John Stevenson has been writing about bikes and cycling for over 30 years since discovering that people were mug enough to pay him for it rather than expecting him to do an honest day's work.
He was heavily involved in the mountain bike boom of the late 1980s as a racer, team manager and race promoter, and that led to writing for Mountain Biking UK magazine shortly after its inception. He got the gig by phoning up the editor and telling him the magazine was rubbish and he could do better. Rather than telling him to get lost, MBUK editor Tym Manley called John’s bluff and the rest is history.
Since then he has worked on MTB Pro magazine and was editor of Maximum Mountain Bike and Australian Mountain Bike magazines, before switching to the web in 2000 to work for CyclingNews.com. Along with road.cc editor Tony Farelly, John was on the launch team for BikeRadar.com and subsequently became editor in chief of Future Publishing’s group of cycling magazines and websites, including Cycling Plus, MBUK, What Mountain Bike and Procycling.
John has also written for Cyclist magazine, edited the BikeMagic website and was founding editor of TotalWomensCycling.com before handing over to someone far more representative of the site's main audience.
He joined road.cc in 2013 and these days he lives in Cambridge where the lack of hills is more than made up for by the headwinds.
31 comments
I'm told Aldi's stands are also good. I think many stores might still have some from a recent cycling sale. Anyone got one?
Got mine in Aldi, absolutly brilliant for £29.00.
I own one, over the last 4 years, and have given it an absolute thrashing. Three times it has gone back to be replaced under warranty. Which is great for Lidl's warranty service, not so much for the stand's longevity.
They also corrode very quickly, and regardless of how much use, have a large amount of inherent slop compared with others.
You are better off saving an extra £20 or so, and going with the X-Tools / Raleigh / <insert rebrand here> ones, as I recently reviewed: http://road.cc/content/review/166513-x-tools-home-mechanic-prep-stand-an...
Frankly £30 or £35 is money down the drain within a year or two, and you'll have a consistently rubbish experience compared with the next alternative up the foodchain.
I can't think of a better example of 'Buy Cheap, Buy twice'.
My Lidl stand holds the bike firm, gives me great access to the bike and undoubtedly saves me from the back pain I'd get if I dealt with the bike at floor level.
It is a bit corroded in places (I put the bike on there to wash it & clean it thoroughly), and I'm sure more expensive ones may be better. At £35 it was a no brainer. Would I have spent £50+ on a stand? Probably not. Job done.
I fully accept that there are infinitely variable takes on what constitutes 'firm', depending on:
What you are trying to do
How much movement you find acceptable
How tight you are prepared to do up fastenings to prevent slipping
How much customisation you are prepared to do to make up for manufacturing/design shortcomings
And of course if you are working to a fixed budget, anything is better than nothing.
My "Raleigh" one has been excellent for maintnance and cleaning. It's sold under various names, but it's distinctive enough to be easily identified.
How cool would a stand made from old 531 tubes be?
TACX SPIDER !!!
No doubt about it the stands from Feedback and just superb.
I have the aluminium version of the Park, great workstand, the lightweight thing was a bit pointless.
Agreed - it still make by back pocket sag.
Yup i've got one...
works brilliantly for the price...£29
Would recommend
The Lidi stand is just a generic stand that can be had all year round for £24 delivered from eBay
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Home-Mechanic-Folding-Bike-Maintenance-Repair...
Same stand from Halfords will cost you £40
My Aldi (USA) stand cracked at the top 'T' (where the 'T' slides onto the upright tube) within about 5 uses. The one I got looks very similar to the Lidl, just has 5 feet instead of what appears to be 4 in the Lidl photo. I ended up adding a new bolt with washers to get the clamp within the 'T' to hold. Still not bad considering it was on sale for $29 USD.
we use Tacx Spider and Tacx T3000 mainly with the Raleigh type job for the washing down work...... mainly Road Bikes are done on the Spiders .... T3000 work for MTB/City/Hybrid etc...
what's the best mini-stand for getting just the back wheel off the ground for a bit of chain cleaning or gear fettling?
Does anyone actually buy the Hirobel Carbon Frame Clamp? $250 seems like an awful lot (but each to his own, I imagine there's some kind of market for this device). I tend to use an old aluminium seatpost I have lying around. Requires you to remove your seatpost, which I admit is a PITA if you have an internally routed dropper post. And if you have several bikes with different diameter seatposts you may need to buy several seatposts. But you could buy a lot of beer with the change from $250, even after buying a couple of spare posts.
I finally replaced my ageing Lidl workstand with the Feedback Sports Sprint. Such a lovely bit of engineering. Pricy but I’m glad I spent the money.
I was all ready to go with one of the fork end and cradle options until I realised both my bikes have (long) mudguards fitted and therefore aren't going to work with one of those.
TacX or Feedback should make a taller fork mount.
My issue is that with relatively short legs and long arms I never end up running enough bare seatpost to be able to clamp the bike that way, and I'm loath to stick a clamp around the skinny top tubes on my bikes.
can anyone recommend a small stand just to lift the rear wheel off the ground to make chain cleaning easier?
We have four Zero 12 stands for a tenner each from ebay, which clamp the rear axle, lifting the wheel off the ground. Cleaning the chain's easy, but the stand obscures the derailleur and jockey pulleys.
They're a cheap way to store several bikes without leaning them on each other or using wall supports, and they fold away to nothing.
There are different versions for road and MTBs cos different axle lengths.
Looks like they'd work on thru-axle bikes too, but not sure.
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/NEW-ZERO12-CYCLE-STAND-REAR-WHEEL-MOUNT-ROAD-BIKE-BICYCLE-AXLE-FITTING/310858585120?hash=item48609d9420:g:BEMAAOSwGtRXzZQL:rk:1:pf:0
One of these? I saw these at a bike expo last September, thet look pretty solid:
http://www.od-designs.co.uk/products/odpod
And best of all, they are made in Yorkshire (just like me!)
I've got one of these little Minoura stands. Does the job nicely:
https://www.bikester.co.uk/bicycle-equipment/bike-storage/wall-and-ceili...
It seems to me that a point is being missed on this blog re. stands. A stand is a tool and when buying tools one should evaluate how often and how useful a certain tool may be and on that basis figure out how much you want to pay for it. A professional needs a top notch tool that will constantly do the job asked of it, often day-in and day-out. An amateur should be able to figure out how often and how hard a tool may be used and buy one that fits his/her budget and that will do the job. I would suggest that it would be kind of dumb for an amateur to spend 650 pounds on a stand that he/she might used half a dozen times a year. Someone may smirk at using any tool that rarely but half a dozen times a year is once every two months, probably as much as most amateurs will use a stand for regular maintenance and perhaps a new tire or wheel etc.. For such use I suspect the Lidl/Aldi stand will do the job quite well and provide moneysworth for the purchase whereas the 650 pounds stand would definitely be overkill and not provide moneysworth. - Oh................and by the way Lidl in Littlehanmpton where I live is going to be selliing the stand for 24.95 next month. I think after reading this blog I will go an buy one !
Someone has to say it: Please do not clamp your bike in the frame like in the picture in the article. Always clamp it to your saddle post as you risk damaging the frame (if it is made out of carbon fibre). Would you rather replace a post or a frame?
Might even be a good idea to remove that picture entirely so to not spread more crazy ideas on the internet.
Aldi stands all the way. One of the best vaue bits of kit you can buy.
I've got the ToPeak version of the fork-end-and-cradle stands, bought for a pittance nearly new from eBay - mainly to avoid clamping frame tubes, but also as 2 of my bikes have carbon seat posts, one of which is aero and can't be replaced with a cheap alloy one for fetting.
Brilliant and solid for most things, but even at it's lowest setting, it can be quite high if you're adjusting the levers, especially bleeding brakes, and the fact it's sitting on the bottom bracket means it can be a fiddle if you're using it while replacing gear cables.
Do make sure the bottom bracket is clean before resting it on the stand.
Not mentioned here, but they usually come with some sort of strap to loop around the bottom of the down tube to stop you knocking them off by accident.
Unfortunately my seatpost is very crowded, and as my bike lives in the workstand when at home, the jaws have worn away the paint on my getting to work bike, not so much on the good bike, less time in there and the front mech cable stops stops her moving. Now, I'm about to get my new bike, and while I'm going to try and not be too precious about her paintjob, I don't want to do something that will hurt her unnecessarily. What would people use to line the jaws to stop this? I've given bit of old latex tubes a go, and that seems good, but there is a bit of rubbery flex. Anything better? I know it's the filth that grinds, so keeping things cleaner will help, but do I have to buy a non work stand for the majority of her sitting in the living room?
Luckily the other half is "accepting" of my habit, the good bike lives locked to the end of the bed (rented flat), the 3rd has raise "questions" but I wll retire and mothball the trusty old commuter and try and make her small and hide as best as possible. (Eventually).
Like you say, it's the filth that grinds (you say your partner is accepting...), so whatever you line the jaws with, if in its turn it is lined with filth then you're back to grinding. Could you use some "helicopter tape" type stuff around the target area on the bike to keep the grinding away from the paint? Also, Aldi currently have a bike storage pole - it's a bit like a pole-dancing pole in that it wedges twixt floor and ceiliing, and accommodates two bikes hung one above the other. Gotta be better than shackled to the end of the bed, or not?
Ta for the Aldi thing. I'm clamping top tube rather than seat tube, well out of the filth and it's at the balance point so less manhandleing, and less twisting which helped rub the paint off. The old latex inner tubes do seem to work, though I shall consider a bit of helicopter tape on the frame if I see a few scratches. The bed thing is because it's a rented flat, so bicycle security is a bit difficult and the bed is a big solid metal one.
I am lucky in that the better half is "accepting" and she has even started buying me Rapha for the odd Xmas and Birthday.
Pages