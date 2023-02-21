Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Buyer's Guide
BUYER'S GUIDE
Accessories - misc
Best bike bells 2023 — make sure you get heard when you're cyclingbells buyers guide lead image

Best bike bells 2023 — make sure you get heard when you're cycling

Let people know you're there with a friendly 'ding!' by choosing from one of the best bells for your bike
by Jack Sexty
UPDATED Tue, Feb 21, 2023 14:49

First Published Feb 21, 2023

0

This article contains links to retailers. Purchases made after clicking on those links may help support road.cc by earning us a commission. Find out more about road.cc buyer's guides.

Contents

A bicycle bell is the traditional way of letting other road and cycle path users know that you're there and it's doubly useful when there are lots of people on foot about. Bells may not be glamorous, but they're having a bit of a renaissance as accessory makers come up with bells that are more reliable and look and sound better. Here's our pick of the best bike bells.

  • Best bike bell overall: Crane Bell E-Ne Revolver — Find out more
  • Best bike bell for off-road riding: Granite Cricket Bell — Find out more
  • Best posh bell: Spurcycle Original bell — Find out more
  • Best for drop handlebars: Trigger Bell —Find out more
  • Best space-saving bell: Acor Headset Spacer Bell — Find out more
  • Best aero bell: MKS Aero Bell — Find out more
  • Best money-no-object bling bell: Van Nicholas Bell Titanium — Find out more
  • Another classic compact bell: Lezyne Classic Brass Bell — Find out more
  • Best for easy fitting: BB Easyfit Bell — Find out more
  • Best posh (compact) bike bell: Spurcycle Compact Bell — Find out more

  • A different drop handlebar solution: Canyon Ring Bar End Bell — Find out more

You're not legally obliged to have a bicycle bell, but they can be a handy way to give a friendly warning of your approach. We favour a pleasant tone and the option to have the bell sound constantly. 

There's a huge range out there, from tiny, cheap pingers to spendy titanium units and even (allegedly) aerodynamic bells! Don't wait till you're almost on top of someone to sound your bell; startled pedestrians quite reasonably take umbrage, so make a small investment and let people know you're there with a cheery ding ding... 

The best bike bells you can buy

Best bike bell overall: Crane Bell E-Ne Revolver — Buy now for £30 from Brick Lane Bikes

2021 Crane Bell E-Ne Revolver – Stealth Black 3.jpg
 

The Crane E-Ne Revolver bell has a lovely, musical tone according to our reviewer, and it sung well enough to bag itself a road.cc Recommends award from us last year. 

Its unusual rotary mechanism means you can fit it wherever on your handlebar suits best. It's very well made with a machined aluminium clamp and brass dome, which looks very classy. 

While this bell is not cheap, this Japanese bell make is renowned for the volume and tone of its bells for a reason, and the E-Ne Revolver is no exception. When you turn the outer ring it produces a cheery sequence of ching-ching sounds that are a super polite way of announcing your presence. If that matters to you, and you also want a bell that is easy to fit and looks great, this is the one for you! 

Read our review of the Crane Bell E-Ne Revolver

Best bell for off-road riding: Granite Cricket Bell — Buy now from Merlin Cycles

Granite Bell_1
 

The Granite Cricket Bell looks like a classic bicycle bell but has a handy cowbell feature so it can be set to ring continuously, and can be mounted to a range of bar sizes. It works flawlessly and is well priced. If you need to alert other folks on shared-use paths and trails of your presence, this is a solid option. Its versatility and suitability for off-road use means it comes high on our list of recommendations.

Read our review of the Granite Cricket Bell

Best posh bell: Spurcycle Original bell — Buy now from SJS Cycles

Spurcycle Bell.jpg

Made in the US, the Spurcycle bell was successfully funded through Kickstarter. It’s an all-metal design with a metal strap fitting to any diameter handlebar and uses a brass dinger to create a sound that the manufacturer says is three times louder than a conventional bell.

We found the ring the ring to be really impressive, clearly cutting through external noise and resonating well after the hammer hits. It even managed to get the attention of people listening to headphones, which is something that doesn't happen too often with a regular bell. According to a sound meter phone app, the ring was consistently between 88-100 decibels, which is certainly enough to get people's attention.

Read our review of the Spurcycle bell

Best for drop handlebars: Trigger Bell — Buy now from Amazon

trigger_bell_-_drop_bar_2.jpg
 

The Trigger Bell is a small but very well-designed bell that works on a very broad range of handlebars, intended to allow you to work the bell without moving your hand from where it naturally sits to operate the brakes and gears. Effective and good value, it sets a high bar for other bells to reach.

Read our review of the Trigger Bell

Best space-saving bell: Acor Headset Spacer Bell — Buy now from Amazon for £9.47

Acor Headset Spacer Bell

If you don’t have space on your handlebar to fit a bicycle bell, this clever Acor Headset Spacer Bell could be the perfect solution. It simply replaces a 10mm spacer above or below your stem and will fit a 1 1/8in steerer tube.

Best aero bell: MKS Aero Bell — Buy now from eBay

MKS aero bell.jpg
 

Got an aero bike and don’t want to fit a bicycle bell because it might generate unwanted drag? Here’s the MKS Aero Bell which has an aero shape. It has a simple aluminium body with a plastic ratchet strap to fit the handlebars.

Online this model currently only seems to be available from US vendors on eBay, so you may have to pay hefty delivery and customs fees if you want to make it your own. A titanium version costing around £55 is also available, but it'll ship from Japan so, again, freight adds a big whack. Still, titanium!

Read our review of the MKS Aero Bell

Best money-no-object bling bell: Van Nicholas Bell Titanium — Buy now from Van Nicholas for £82

van nicholas bell.png

If you want to add a bit of titanium bling to your bike look no further than the Van Nicholas titanium bell. It would go well with a matching Van Nicholas bicycle but we reckon it’ll look good on most bicycles. It’s available in 22.2 and 31.8mm diameters.

Another great compact bell: Lezyne Classic Brass Bell — Buy now from Sigma Sports

Lezyne Classic Brass Bell 2.jpg
 

Bike bells no longer need to be the size of a wagon wheel to be effective, like something you'd see on a Raleigh Chopper, and they don't need to break the bank either. This Lezyne bell is a case in point. It is a simple design that works well – a base with two hooks for a rubber band to hold it to the bar, and a spring attached to the hammer that, when flicked, hits the dome to ding – and comes in at a decent price.

Read our review of the Lezyne Classic Brass Bell

Best for easy fitting: BB Easyfit Bell — Buy now from Tredz

bbb bell.png
 

If you want a simple and cheap bell, the BBB EasyFit Bell doesn’t require any tools for installation. Instead, you get a selection of rubber bands to wrap around any size handlebar. At around a fiver it’s one of the most affordable bicycle bells in this roundup. It comes in a choice of colours to match your bike.

Best posh (compact) bike bell: Spurcycle Compact Bell — buy now from Condor Cycles

2020 Spurcycle Compact Bell.jpg
 
 

As the name suggests, the compact version of Spurcycle's Class bell aims to do the same job but in a smaller package. It's designed with flat bar commuter bikes and mountain bikes in mind, taking up as little bar space as possible without compromising on volume. Our reviewer found that it mostly delivered, although the sound isn't quite as loud as Spurcycle's original bell. It's also quite expensive, but then again this is a quality product that should outlive numerous bikes, so worth the investment to those who want a timeless yet space-saving accessory.

Read our review of the Spurcycle Compact Bell

A different drop handlebar solution: Canyon Ring Bar End Bell — buy now for £18.95 from Canyon

2021 Canyon Ring Bar End Bell - Mounted.jpg

The Canyon Ring Bar End Bell (careful how you say it!) differs from almost every other bike bell because it fits on the end of a dropped handlebar rather than clamping onto the outside by the stem. Its light weight and position make it beautifully inconspicuous and a really interesting choice for road cyclists who don't want any extra bar clutter. 

You have the option of left or right-side mounting, it weighs just 40g and has a nice definitive 'ping'. Our reviewer did find it a bit awkward to access as you need to reach down to it while you're riding, which might not be ideal; so while it won't be for everyone, it's definitely a solution worth considering for road cyclists. 

Read our review of the Canyon Ring Bar End Bell

More info about bike bells

“Where's your bell?!” It’s a line you’ve probably heard many times, usually after you’ve shouted a cheery hello. But do cyclists have to have bells? In the UK a bike has to be sold with a bell fitted, but there’s no legal obligation to keep it on your new bike once you get it home from the shop. Other jurisdictions have different rules. In New South Wales, Australia, under its legal principle of Treat Cyclists As Vermin So They Stop Riding, you can be fined AU$106 (£57) for not having a bell.

The Highway Code only recommends a bicycle bell be fitted. “Be considerate of other road users, particularly blind and partially sighted pedestrians. Let them know you are there when necessary, for example, by ringing your bell if you have one. It is recommended that a bell be fitted.”

Bicycle bells can be a sensible addition to your bike though, whether cycling along shared-used paths or quiet country lanes with horse riders and dog walkers that might not hear a cyclist approaching.

If you do want to fit a bicycle bell, there are now many choices on the market as plenty of bike brands have responded to the challenge of designing a compact and stylish bell that is highly audible. Want to run one on your road bike? Look for a lightweight bell made from brass alloy, or consider a very compact and discreet solution like Canyon's Ring bar end bell. If you're after something that will suit your commuter or retro bike, there are still lots of more traditional-looking options too. 

Happy dinging! As always, if you have any recommendations of your own drop a comment below, and we'll look to review it in the future. 

About road.cc Buyer's Guides

The aim of road.cc buyer's guides is to give you the most, authoritative, objective and up-to-date buying advice. We continuously update and republish our guides, checking prices, availability and looking for the best deals.

Our guides include links to websites where you can buy the featured products. Like most sites we make a small amount of money if you buy something after clicking on one of those links. We want you to be happy with what you buy, so we only include a product if we think it's one of the best of its kind.

As far as possible that means recommending equipment that we have actually reviewed, but we also include products that are popular, highly-regarded benchmarks in their categories.

Here's some more information on how road.cc makes money.

You can also find further guides on our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.

road.cc buyer's guides are maintained and updated by Mildred Locke. Email Mildred with comments, corrections or queries.

Bells
bicycle bell
bike bell
best bike bells
Bell
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments

 