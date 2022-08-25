The Sundried Century Men's Long Sleeve Cycle Jersey gives a good close and comfortable fit, and its thickish fabric breathes well and wicks decently too. The sleeves are very short, though – they barely meet with winter gloves, never mind summer ones.
Sundried's size guide is easy to misread: glancing at 'chest circumference' made me think I absolutely need a medium, but in fact that measurement is of the actual jersey itself. There's a row below telling you what size chest it actually fits, +/- 4cm. It turns out that while I officially can fit a medium, I could also officially fit a large – I'm bang between the sizes with my 100cm chest.
I'm telling you all this because, while I actually really liked the fit of the medium in almost every way, I could seriously use the extra 2cm of arm length from the large.
That said, even with another 2cm the sleeves wouldn't sit where I'd like. The cuffs tend to settle around 6-7cm above my wrist, and feel like they'd ride higher if the sleeves themselves weren't so narrow. That leaves a big gap to any summer gloves, and wouldn't even reliably meet with winter ones.
Though the specs say silicone grippers 'prevent the arms from riding up', there's no silicone in the cuffs. They're just elastic. And while we're on the subject of specs, they also say this is 92% polyester and 8% spandex, but inside the collar it says: 100% polyester. "Spandex," as Shakespeare once wrote, "wherefore art thou?"
On the upside, if you're layering this when it's properly cold, the short sleeves could actually be useful, as squeezing multiple cuffs into gloves isn't always easy. Whatever, read the size chart carefully and size up if you're at the top of a range.
Elsewhere, as I said, the fit is very good – it leaves nothing to flap anywhere, but doesn't feel restrictive even the though the fabric is on the thicker side and may or may not contain spandex.
I found it breathes effectively too, even under hard efforts on sustained, steep climbs, and wicks well enough – it's not amazing, but it shifts moisture and lets it evaporate perfectly acceptably for the price and fabric weight. Generally, this top is just right for coolish, overcast days where short sleeves aren't enough but more than one layer is too much.
It's certainly not windproof, but it's thick enough to keep a little bit of the chill off on descents. The body is good and long with an effective drop to the tail, and the grippy grippers grip grippily.
Although it's a little on the dark side for please-don't-kill-me visibility, I personally think it's pretty stylish for a budget top and it does at least have some highlights – the red band down the spine and broad reflective topping to the pockets should help a little.
Talking of pockets, there are three, of about the usual size and depth, and they stretch a bit and hold stuff. They're just fine. The rubbery 3D Sundried logo on the middle one is a nice touch.
Value
At £50 this is at the cheaper end of things – the Rapha Men's Pro Team LS Thermal jersey does a similar sort of thing yet costs £160, for instance, up a tenner since Matt tested it, and frankly it isn't even thermal either.
However, even £50 isn't the cheapest option, with both the Triban Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey RC500 and the dhb Long Sleeve Jersey being £35. Actually, the RC500 is an entire penny less than that, and £5 less than when we reviewed it.
Note the RC500 is actually fleece lined so a bit warmer than this Sundried, while the dhb is not cut as slim and, if anything, is breezier and cooler (read our review here).
Don't go thinking this is overpriced at £50, though. The Proviz Classic Men's Podium Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey also has a pretty 'budget' feel and is £79.99. I reviewed it last year and it's very comfy and warm, but actually has the opposite problem to the Sundried in that its arms are absurdly long. If you don't mind that and the slightly cheap-feeling finish, though, it's a good contender.
Conclusion
Overall, this is an effective, useful jersey with a comfortable and flap-free fit, and if you ask me it looks more expensive than it is. The arms really are rather short, but if that's not going to bother you it definitely feels worth the asking price.
Verdict
Slim, comfortable and reliably effective, but the very short sleeves might bother you
Make and model: Sundried Century Men's Long Sleeve Cycle Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Sundried says it: "Blends advanced technical features with every day comfort to create the perfect cycle top. Wear for club rides, races, and everything in between."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sundried lists:
Ultra lightweight – Perfect for racing, crits, TTs, and club rides
Breathable – Enjoy comfort and peace of mind in hot climates and warmer weather
Super soft fabric – Stay comfortable mile after mile
Silicone grippers – Prevent the arms from riding up
Long length drop hem – Adds coverage and protection
Storage – Three generous pockets to the back are perfect for storing valuables or fuel provisions
Safety – Reflective detailing will increase your visibility in low light
92% polyester, 8% spandex
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
It's an eight if short sleeves won't bother you, but a six if they will.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Accurate everywhere except in sleeve length.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's comfortable, slim and unrestrictive.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The length and fit of the body; the slimness of the arms; the unrestrictive stretch; the good looks.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sleeves end too soon.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's entry level, if not absolutely bargain basement.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – but only because of the sleeve length.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? My T-Rex friends, yes...
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good top. With another 4-5cm in the sleeves it would score higher and, at least for me, get a lot of use thanks to its UK-friendly performance.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
