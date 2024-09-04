Sportful Matchy Socks - Men's

The Sportful Matchy socks are a simple, lightweight, breathable option that represent great value, and with a dozen choices available they'll add a dash of colour to any outfit.

Available in 12 different colours (Shade Spruce, Beetle, Black, White, Chilli Red (photographed), Liquorice, Cedar, Berry Blue, Blue Radiance, Prune, Huckleberry, and Yellow), the Sportful Matchy socks range has something for everyone. The socks have a subtle grey Sportful 'S' on each cuff, but apart from that have a really clean aesthetic.

The socks are easy to put on, and don't require any shuffling or rolling, which can be the case with some aero or compression-heavy socks. I found the 18cm cuff pretty much the perfect length and the XL size was spot on for my size 44 feet.

I tested these over the during some rare warm weather, with temperatures getting up into the mid-twenties, and I found them comfy and breathable. The calves and most of the foot is made from a mesh-like fabric with plenty of ventilation, while the cuff, toes and midfoot are a thicker weave with a little bit more compression about them – but nothing close to offering any discomfort or restriction.

Sportful doesn't offer any SPF rating for these socks, and when stretched out thin I could imagine sunlight getting through. If you're likely to stretch these right out when wearing them, or are especially concerned about sunburn, I'd consider putting some SPF on your ankles too.

Sportful rates them for training in sunny conditions, but I wore them comfortably under overshoes on a few wet rides and found their breathability welcome. And I actually think these would do a a good job for riding in spring, through summer and into the autumn.

Verdict

Breathable, stylish, comfortable, well priced and available in a wide range of colours – what more could you ask for?