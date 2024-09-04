Sportful Matchy Socks - Men's

The Sportful Matchy socks are a simple, lightweight, breathable option that represent great value, and with a dozen choices available they'll add a dash of colour to any outfit.
Available in 12 different colours (Shade Spruce, Beetle, Black, White, Chilli Red (photographed), Liquorice, Cedar, Berry Blue, Blue Radiance, Prune, Huckleberry, and Yellow), the Sportful Matchy socks range has something for everyone. The socks have a subtle grey Sportful 'S' on each cuff, but apart from that have a really clean aesthetic.
The socks are easy to put on, and don't require any shuffling or rolling, which can be the case with some aero or compression-heavy socks. I found the 18cm cuff pretty much the perfect length and the XL size was spot on for my size 44 feet.
I tested these over the during some rare warm weather, with temperatures getting up into the mid-twenties, and I found them comfy and breathable. The calves and most of the foot is made from a mesh-like fabric with plenty of ventilation, while the cuff, toes and midfoot are a thicker weave with a little bit more compression about them – but nothing close to offering any discomfort or restriction.
Sportful doesn't offer any SPF rating for these socks, and when stretched out thin I could imagine sunlight getting through. If you're likely to stretch these right out when wearing them, or are especially concerned about sunburn, I'd consider putting some SPF on your ankles too.
Sportful rates them for training in sunny conditions, but I wore them comfortably under overshoes on a few wet rides and found their breathability welcome. And I actually think these would do a a good job for riding in spring, through summer and into the autumn.
Verdict
Breathable, stylish, comfortable, well priced and available in a wide range of colours – what more could you ask for?
Make and model: Sportful Matchy Socks
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Sportful says: "A touch of colour that makes all the difference. Because a monochrome sock matched just right can completely change your entire outfit."
I think Sportful's Matchy socks are great value if you're after a simple but effective way to breathe a bit of life into your look.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Constructed from antibacterial Meryl Skinlife yarn, the Sportful socks have an 18cm cuff, which is bang on trend.
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
9/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The socks were comfortable and easy to put on, unlike aero socks or those with more compression. They stayed up when riding, stayed bright and crisp after washing and looked great while I was out on the bike.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really liked the simple design, with just a small, subtle Sportful 'S' logo at the top of the cuff. The fabric is lightweight and the cuff is secure around your calves.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Their £13 RRP is in line with plenty of others on the market. They're much cheaper than the likes of the Velocio Signature Eco, the Castelli Premio 18 and the Universal Colours Spectrum Tie Dye socks we've tested, and I think that price represents pretty good value.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Simple design, comfortable fit and a great aesthetic. What's not to love?
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
