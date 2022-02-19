Support road.cc

review
Accessories - misc
Puncture kits
Peaty's x Chris King MK2 Tubeless Valves

9
by Jamie Williams
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 09:45
2
£28.99

VERDICT:

9
10
High quality, well designed and unsurprisingly pricey bits of bling for your wheels
Include a 3.4mm spoke key and valve core remover
Available in 12 colours
Choose from three lengths
Fantastic quality
Compatible with rim liners
Expensive
Spoke key only does one size
Weight: 
20g
Contact: 
peatys.co.uk
The Peatys x Chris King MK2 Tubeless Valves are a high-quality way of jazzing up your wheels. The materials are excellent, the design is well thought out and compatible with rim liners, and they're easy to install or remove. They even have valve core removers and spoke keys built into the valve caps. They are pricey but look it too... if you've got fancy wheels, surely they deserve a set?

These valves, like the original version, are a high-quality affair machined from 7075 aluminium. That's some strong stuff, and Peaty's is clearly confident – it offers free replacements if you manage to bend or break one. They come in 42mm, 60mm or 80mm (tested) lengths and a vast array of anodising options – okay, 12 – to perfectly colour-match with other Chris King components.

If you're after even more bling, there's an accessory kit with lock rings and dust caps for £5.99, so you can mix and match colours.

These 80mm ones are for wheel rims deeper than 50mm, and I've been testing them on both 50mm and 60mm-deep wheels. It's worth noting the stated length is actually the coloured bit, and 6 or 7mm will remain in the rim bed. Consequently, on anything deeper than 60mm, you might struggle if you use a push-on rather than screw-on pump.

One of the main selling features of these Mk2 valves is that the base is designed to work with tyre inserts. For us roadies that's of limited interest as kits such as the Vittoria Air Liner are still fairly uncommon, but it will be of more use to gravel riders and mountain bikers. It also futureproofs the valves in case road tyre liners suddenly are all the rage, and doesn't affect the air volume you can pump through.

If after a few years the locking nut is a bit stubborn, there are flats for an 11mm spanner to aid removal.

You may have noticed that the dust caps differ from each other slightly. This is because one doubles as a valve core remover (as seen on the the very similar Muc-Off Tubless valves), while the other doubles a spoke key. It's 3.4mm key but, although that's a common size, it's still worth checking it fits before you need it; Shimano and Campagnolo wheels usually use larger nipples, for instance, which will make this feature redundant.

Many tubeless valves come with a range of rubber bungs to fit different rim shapes, but to be honest I always find the regular cone-shaped ones (as found here) work fine anyway. As you'd hope and expect from any tubeless valve these are airtight, and I experienced no sealing issues... then again, I've used plenty of cheaper ones and had no issues then either.

Value

£28.99 is a lot for a pair of valves (£26.99 for the two shorter options), but these still aren't the most expensive we've seen: the Velochampion 3-1 Presta valves are £29.90 – a full 5p cheaper than when we tested them! – but offer no extra quality or functionality.

It's slightly more than the latest Muc-Off Tubeless Valves V2 at £24.99 though, and those are now also 7075 alloy, are also insert-friendly and come in almost as many colours (10). Unless you already own something Chris King and want a perfect match – or simply want the extra cachet – it's hard to think why you'd spend the extra cash.

Overall

These are excellent. They use high quality materials, are machined and anodized to a high standard, and they look the mutt's nuts. Are they really going to transform your life compared to a set that costs a tenner? Probably not. But sometimes you just want to treat your bike, and yourself – and the adoring crowd that really should form around your bike – to something special, and these MK2 valves are brilliant for that.

Verdict

High quality, well designed and unsurprisingly pricey bits of bling for your wheels

road.cc test report

Make and model: Peaty's x Chris King MK2 Tubeless Valves

Size tested: 80mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Peaty's says: "Made from lightweight anodised 7075 aluminium as standard, our new mk2 tubeless valves are now compatible with all rim inserts and come with a spoke key cap as well as a valve core removal cap."

They certainly are very good, but due to the price are best suited for those looking to bling up their bike.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Peatys:

Twelve Chris King colour options

Spoke key cap

Valve core remover cap

Made from 7075 aluminium

Valve for life guarantee

Insert Compatible base

Smoked black valve core

42mm, 60mm OR 80mm length

Replaceable rubber base

Fits all tubeless ready rims

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

They're as good as any other Presta valve, can be used with wheel liners and seal well.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Excellent: 7075 aluminium is high grade and sturdy stuff. Replacement seals are quite spendy though.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Much cheaper valves available that do the same job – unless you particularly value fantastic looks.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

They look awesome.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I'd like Peaty's to offer different sized spoke keys.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're more expensive than the Hutchinson valves but are higher quality and available in more lengths and colours, and they're very close to the very similar Muc-Off valves mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These do the job they are designed to do brilliantly, come in an excellent range of lengths and colours, and you can get free replacements if you break them. They're expensive but excellent – and they look it too.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 6ft  Weight: 74kg

I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

