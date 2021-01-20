Altura Nightvision Typhoon Women’s Waterproof Jacket

The Nightvision Typhoon Women's Waterproof Jacket is another great piece of urban-orientated kit from Altura. It offers good protection against the wind and rain without causing excessive overheating, the reflective detailing is well placed and plentiful, and with a detachable hood and casual cut it works well both on and off the bike.

The Typhoon Jacket is not dissimilar to the Storm Jacket that I tested a few months ago. The Nightvision range really offers commuters – and those relying on a bike more than a car – exceptionally practical clothing with a focus on visibility in low light conditions and at night.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Just as with the Storm Jacket, I've struggled to fault it from this perspective, both on and off the bike.

Fit

The jacket is a relaxed fit. Following Altura's size chart, I tested a medium, and while I've got plenty of breathing room inside the jacket, it doesn't make me look like a sack of spuds; the cut is subtly feminine. I can happily fit plenty of layers under it without feeling like it's starting to be overstretched on the bike.

The sleeve length is generous, too. Velcro adjusters allow you to secure the cuffs over a glove, keeping draughts at bay.

The neckline is pretty high and has a little more girth than the Storm's and doesn't have a toggle to tighten it. That's not been a problem during the test period when I've been wearing so many layers and a neck warmer under it, it's been packed out and couldn't have been tightened anyway.

There is a section of soft, suede-like fabric that's just enough to take the coldness off, but it's not exactly cosy, and without all the extra layers I found that the collar moved around a bit and rubbed under the chin. That said, in milder temperatures I'd probably have it unzipped a few centimetres anyway.

There's decent length in the jacket and a slight drop at the rear to protect your lower back if your guards fall a little short. There could be more protection here – especially if you don't have mudguards. A toggle-operated cord tightens the lower hem and is easy to access and use.

Waterproofing

Altura claims a 15k waterproof rating on the Typhoon, an extra 5k on top of the Storm Jacket. I'd say the difference is noticeable, but not huge. The Storm stands up to about 45 minutes of continual rain before giving in, while the Typhoon stretches to about an hour.

> 9 top survival tips for cycling in the rain

Bearing in mind it comes from a commuter collection, it definitely serves its purpose for short, rainy rides in terms of waterproofing. It's a pretty thin fabric and I could shake off the worst of the rain when I took it off, which helps with continued performance. It doesn't carry the price tag of a top-end garment, but it's a great investment if you are committed to commuting in bad weather and want something to serve you well without putting a Gore-tex-size dent in your bank balance.

Breathability

The breathability of the jacket is surprisingly good, too. I never once felt like I was overheating. Admittedly, I'm not racing around, but equally, I am occasionally running late and not averse to pressing on a little. The compromise is that it doesn't offer much protection from biting winds. As I said, though, there's room underneath for layers.

Overheating might be more of an issue if you're using the jacket in milder temperatures. In this case, it's good to know that there are vents at the rear and zipped ones under the arms, all of which are great for encouraging airflow if you are starting to feel sweaty.

Naturally, unzipping at the front helps too, though the jacket is prone to billowing up because of its relaxed fit. A substantial zip guard protects clothing underneath, and goes some way to keeping out draughts too.

Features

The hood is an under-the-helmet job and has been well designed – it doesn't hinder vision and has a well-proportioned top flap. It's easy to adjust, with two separate side cords and toggles. Hoods are a love-or-hate matter, so it's great that Altura has made it detachable. This has been kept simple – two Velcro patches and two studs.

For me, the storage on the Typhoon is not as good as that on the Storm. At the front, there are two roomy hand pockets and one chest pocket that's rather small. There's no rear pocket. There is plenty of space in the hand pockets, but if you are loading them up you definitely need to tighten the toggle to avoid bagging/swing.

The chest one has become my pocket for stuffing a face mask in; you really can't fit anything substantial in there.

All the zips are smooth running and have sizeable toggles attached to lengthy cords, which makes locating, gripping and using them easy, even with gloved hands.

The reflective detailing is exceptionally striking under headlights and has been thoughtfully placed: upper shoulders, down the arms, and on the tail – basically, the parts that won't be covered by a rucksack but will be most exposed when you are in a riding position.

It does miss the side detail that the Storm has, but while I personally preferred the reflective detailing of the Storm as a look for off-the-bike, the Typhoon's is no less effective and practical.

The purple (tested) and navy options are certainly more subtle for off the bike use, but if you want to make more of a statement there's a Lime Green option too.

Care, wear and tear

I've given the jacket a few washes in a cold cycle and it's not deteriorated performance-wise. This dark version has also escaped the machine more than the Lime Green option might have... You can reproof the jacket when needed – the jacket on test has had a real battering in recent weeks and would undoubtedly benefit from this.

It's showing no visible signs of wear and tear, despite plenty of use. If past Altura products are anything to go by, it'll wear well.

Value

For £99.99, the Nightvision Typhoon is reasonable value, especially given its versatility. It's the same price as Rapha's Commuter Jacket which Matt found lacking in some areas such as breathability and reflectives when he reviewed the men's, although we haven't tested the women's version. I did test the women's Commuter Lightweight Jacket, though, which is £20 less, and the Altura outperforms it where waterproofing is concerned.

If you want 100 per cent waterproofing for any duration of ride, you can spend significantly more: the Showers Pass Atlas Jacket is £210, Findra's Stroma Jacket is £159, and Gore's Active Hooded Jacket is £169.99.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jackets here

Or, if you're happy without a hood, you could choose the Storm instead and save £20 – I can say confidently that you won't be making a huge compromise with waterproofing, having tested them both.

Conclusion

Overall, if you want a quality, functional, reliable commuter jacket, you could do much worse than Altura's Nightvision Typhoon Jacket. It'll protect from the elements both on and off the bike without breaking the bank. The hood's detachability is a big plus.

Verdict

Capable, practical jacket for commuters or those relying heavily on the bike for transport – and works well off the bike too

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website