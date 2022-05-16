We're hiring! Could you be road.cc's next Tech Writer?

road.cc and our parent company F-At Digital is hiring again, and this time we're looing for a knowledgeable and enthusiastic tech writer. If you love bikes and want to write about them for a living, this is the job for you.

road.cc is looking for a new member of our highly respected tech team to work across news, features, video, podcasts and cycle industry launches and events. This is a role that can be carried out remotely, from the road.cc office or as a hybrid working arrangement – we’re much more concerned about the quality of work produced than your location when producing it.

The tech writer reports to the senior tech editor and site editor, and may also have regular dealings with the reviews editor and the video team.

You will be responsible for writing tech news, features and reviews for the website, plus helping source bikes and kit for review. You’ll be coming up with tech news and feature ideas for the site, which will also feed into our Youtube channel’s output. You may also be involved with video and podcast production, particularly if you have any previous experience of working in these formats.

A good knowledge of bikes and the latest cycling tech trends is essential for this role. You will also need to be a confident user of social media – posting your stories to our social media channels is part of the publication process on road.cc (and all other F-At Digital sites).

There will be opportunities to represent the website at trade events in the UK and abroad.

Key tasks

Writing tech news, reviews and features

Contributing to social media channels

Sourcing bikes and kit for review

Representing road.cc at trade events

Presenting video on the road.cc Youtube channel

What’s on offer

Working with a multi-award winning team on a multi-award winning website

Excellent working environment

Competitive salary

Based in Bath/home/hybrid with opportunities for work-based travel

The ideal candidate will be…

A cyclist (you don’t have to be a racer or epic adventurist – you do have to ride a bike regularly and love it)

An engaging writer with a track record and/or journalistic qualification

Up-to-date with the latest bike tech across road and gravel

Well-organised

Creative and dynamic

Up on the memes

A team player

The ideal candidate will have…

Journalistic experience or qualification

Ideas and energy

Good communication skills

A bike (n+1)

A full, clean driving licence (but if you don’t drive don’t let that put you off applying)

Experience of video presentation and production (still photography experience also a benefit)

Working hours

Flexible

Available between 9:00am-5:30pm on weekdays for communications with commercial, editorial, and publishing teams

Benefits

Holiday entitlement: 20 days per annum + bank holidays

Sick pay scheme: 10 days paid sick leave

A desk and computer (if you need one) will be provided

Bike loan scheme

What's it like to work for road.cc?

Founded by two cycling journalists, F-At Digital has alway tried to recruit the best people, give them the best support and let them get on with the job. Company culture is relaxed, friendly, flexible and above all professional. As a company we never lose sight of the fact that our sites are nothing without the people that write and produce them and that we’re all part of a team – something that’s even more important when you’re in a team that’s spread right across the UK and beyond.

While remote and hybrid working have been a part of how we operate since the company was founded in 2008 we also recognise that some people like to work in an office, or that circumstances might mean you need to switch things around once in a while too. That's all fine by us – we’ve found that whatever works for you more often than not works for us too.

We're looking forward to hearing from suitable applicants for this role during an exciting time for F-At Digital, so be sure to send over your CV, covering letter and salary expectations to us by emailing recruitment [at] f-at.co.uk if you think this is the job for you. Best of luck to all those applying!