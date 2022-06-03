SUV passenger punches two cyclists in road rage attack

A passenger in an SUV is being sought by police following a road rage attack in which he punched two cyclists, knocking one of them unconscious.

Avon & Somerset Police say that the incident happened at around 1.50pm on Tuesday 24 May on Notting Hill Way in Weare, near Axbridge.

As well as rendering one of the cyclists unconscious, the man left the other with a cracked tooth.

Police say that the victims described the assailant as “being aged in his 30s or 40s, of large build with a ginger beard and shaved head.

“He wore what looked like gym clothing and may have had a ponytail.”

The SUV he was travelling in was black.

Anyone who saw the incident or who recognises the description of the man is asked to contact the force via the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference number 5222123837, or by completing an online appeals form.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.