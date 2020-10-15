Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 482: BMW driver in high-speed close pass

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Warwickshire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Oct 15, 2020 17:14
Our latest Near Miss of the Day video shows, not for the first time, a BMW driver making a very close and very fast pass on a cyclist - the vehicle in question having apparently changed hands just last month.

It happened last Saturday in Warwickshire and was sent in by road.cc reader Joel, who told us: "The BMW's last logbook change was in late September.

"I'm guessing that someone got a kick out of blasting past a cyclist with centimetres to spare on their new wheels.

"As often i didn't feel it was necessarily obvious from the footage just how close this guy came - so I added a couple of on-screen notes to highlight my position in the road in relation to this driver."

He added: "I only submitted this yesterday, but since I already know that Warwickshire Police don't bother responding to any of these reports I think I can be fairly confident of the outcome again."

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD BMW
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

