Burglar behind £30,000 raid on bike shop caught after 115mph chase

A burglar involved in a raid on a bike shop in Cumbria in which stole bikes worth a total of £30,000 was caught by police after a 115mph chase.

Harry Curran, aged 34 and from Tower Hamlets in London, admitted burglary and dangerous driving when he appeared via video link at Carlisle Crown Court yesterday, reports Cumbria Crack.

A second defendant, 41-year James Easterbrook, also of Tower Hamlets, has yet to enter a plea to the charge of burglary he faces following the break-in at e-venture Bikes in Keswick at around 2220 hours on 5 October this year.

A witness alerted by the sound of a burglar alarm noticed a van at the rear of the property and heard male voices, and CCTV footage showed the vehicle being driven off at speed.

Shortly before midnight, officers from Cumbria Constabulary spotted the Ford Transit van being driven southbound on the M6 at high speed, with the driver undertaking other vehicles on the motorway at speeds of up to 115mph.

The driver turned off at Junction 33, the exit for Lancashire (South) then continued driving above the speed limit on the A6 as it passed through villages, even making a dangerous overtake of an ambulance before stopping.

Police recovered bikes worth £30,000 from the van, as well as equipment including a crow bar and angle grinder, plus gloves and balaclavas.

Kim Whittlestone, representing Curran, acknowledged that his client knew that a prison term was inevitable and that he was “desperate” that sentencing take place as soon as possible.

“He is realistic in light of his antecedents,” Mr Whittlestone explained. “He knows it is going to be custody, it is just a matter of length.”

The case has been adjourned until 1 December, with Curran and Easterbrook – who has no legal representation – remanded in custody until that date.

Shortly after the break-in, E-Venture Bikes posted on Facebook: “A massive thank you to local residents who got involved when we were broken into on Wednesday night.

“Also to Cumbria Police for their fast action and amazing police work in catching the offenders.

“We are so grateful to everyone, thank you so much!”

