Video: Near Miss of the Day 379: Driver pulls out in front of cyclist, almost hitting him

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment a motorist in Essex pulled out in front of a cyclist, forcing him to hit the brakes.

While the incident was reported to police, the road.cc reader who filmed it told us that he was unaware if any action was taken against the driver, possibly because the footage got lost while police changed their system for dealing with video evidence submitted by the public.

”I reported this to Essex Police back in August,” said JK, “but they were changing submission systems and it seemed to have got lost in the switchover, so I don't know what happened.”

He added: ”Also their emails say:

Due to the high number of offences reported to us, we are regrettably unable to enter into any discussion with regards to the outcome of your submission of footage to us.

”So it's hard to find out what happened.”

