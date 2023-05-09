Perfect feet — highlights from Northwave’s 2023 road and gravel cycling shoe collection

We recently had a look at some of the best products in Northwave’s 2023 road clothing line-up, and we mentioned that the brand’s home is literally found among the hills and mountains of northern Italy.

Because of that background, Northwave has a particular connection with two specific outdoor pursuits: cycling is obviously one, but the other is snowboarding. And that dual interest starts to become of special relevance in the case of footwear, because the link between ski or snowboard boot bindings and modern cycling shoes goes back to the very earliest days of clipless pedals. French brand Look, after all, was a ski binding manufacturer before it became the first company to create a commercially successful clipless pedal system.

So cycle footwear owes a lot to – and has learned a lot from – snow-bound pursuits. But there’s also no denying that cycling shoes also have their very own specific requirements. Thankfully, these are requirements that Northwave satisfies with a fantastic range of awesome shoes.

Here, we’ll look at some of the highlights of the range. But, first, a quick guide to one of the most important unique ingredients that makes Northwave shoes so successful.

The X-DIAL

Unlike most other cycle shoe manufacturers, who use third-party closure systems, Northwave has developed its own proprietary system called the X-DIAL system.

As with most dial closures, the X-DIAL rotates closed; where this differs from rival products is the way that it opens. There is a little lever on the top of the dial and, if you click this once, it incrementally undoes one notch at a time. This means that riders can really fine-tune the fit of the shoe. It also means that when you are on the move, you can adjust how your footwear fits rather than having to completely stop, undo it and then do it up again: you can actually adjust while you ride and still get a really precise fit.

Then, when all the riding is done, you just lift up the dial, pull your foot out of the shoe, and the whole thing releases.

So, with the help of Northwave’s UK brand manager, Tom Waugh, let’s see some of the most exciting Northwave road and gravel shoes of 2023.

Road shoes

“This is Northwave’s top-of-the-range shoe. It’s got a full carbon-fibre one-piece sole and this is the stiffest shoe that Northwave makes, with a stiffness index of 15. Filippo Ganna uses this shoe – he was second in Milan-San Remo this year and he also used these shoes to break the hour record,” Tom says.

“One of the really key highlights is that the sole is both Wahoo Speedplay or SPD-SL compatible. The Extreme Pro 3 comes with the SPD-SL threads in the shoe, but those can be lifted it out so you don’t have to use an SPD-SL adaptor plate. Using an adapter, lifts the cleat off the sole of the shoe, so you will get a reduction in performance of the shoe. Equally, if a rider has had a full bike fitting, they would have to adjust their saddle height. That is not the case here.

“The Extreme Pro 3 also comes with two X-DIAL dials and it has Northwave’s Anatomic Reticular Support – ARS. That means that on the inside of the shoe there is a banding system that wraps underneath the sole of the foot. When you twist the dial to close the shoe, you’re actually closing the shoe all the way round the foot, providing for a much more precise fit and hold. With more precisely fitting footwear, when you are pulling up on the pedal, you are getting a much more accurate power transference across the top of the pedal stroke.”

Product highlights

Colours: Black White | White Black

Powershape Carbon 15 sole made entirely from unidirectional carbon fibre with a stiffness index of 15

Compatible with an Northwave Wahoo Speedplay adaptor to lower stack height between the foot and the pedal

Anatomic Reticular Support (ARS) structure and outer PU skeleton

Two precise X-DIAL SLW3 dials for accurate adjustments and step-by-step release

Mesh insert to prevent overheating

Double different-density footbed for a faultless customised fit (3mm and 5mm thick)

“Northwave’s Revolution 3 has a number of key features. The first is that it comes with a carbon / carbon composite mix sole. Where the cleat attaches, there is a carbon fibre plate, which is an insert that goes into a carbon composite outer sole. So it’s a two-piece construction and it’s both Speedplay and SPD-SL compatible in exactly the same way as the Extreme Pro 3,” Tom says.

“The Revolution 3 also has a two-dial closure to gives it a more precise fit. But another interesting element is that, inside the heel, there is a sharkskin lining which provides additional foot retention. As you put your foot in the shoe, the fabric is smooth in one direction, but as you pull up there is additional friction on the heel. So, as you’re pedalling upwards, there is additional hold.”

Product highlights

Colours: White Bronze | Dark Grey and Gold

Morph Carbon 12AAS sole and additional full carbon insert at the pedal-contact area

Anatomical arch support made from TPU for the best support inside the shoe

Two precise X-DIAL SLW3 dials for accurate adjustments and step-by-step release

Integrated heel cap lined with slip-resistant fibre material

Reflective design elements

“This is a slightly higher-volume, regular fitting shoe compared to the Extreme Pro 3, so it’s more suited to riders looking for a more relaxed fit and not necessarily looking for elite-level performance,” Tom says.

“The big thing about this shoe is that is has the same carbon / carbon composite mix sole as the Revolution 3 above. It also comes with X-DIAL closure, although only one dial in this case.

“But it does come in at a really strong price point for anybody looking for a proper carbon-fibre sole, with X-DIAL SW3 closure and a regular fit. All around, it’s great value and performance.”

Product highlights

Colours: Black Yellow Fluo | Black Iridescent | White Black

Morph Carbon 12AAS sole and additional full carbon insert at the pedal-contact area

Anatomical arch support made from TPU for the best support inside the shoe

One precise X-DIAL SLW3 dial for accurate adjustments and step-by-step release with additional Velcro strap

Asymmetric laces for optimal pressure distribution and fit

Reflective design elements

“This is Northwave’s entry point X-DIAL shoe. In this case, there is a nylon sole with a carbon reinforcement through it,” Tom says.

“You lose Speedplay compatibility with this shoe but you can put an SPD cleat in there – a standard mountain bike one – by taking the inserts out and replacing with an aftermarket product. Or you can use a standard SPD-SL or Look cleats.

“It’s another strong showing for the price point and it has a stiffness index of 8, so it’s a really solidly performing entry-level road shoe. There is also a wide version available.”

Product highlights

Colours: Black and Yellow Fluo | Black Red | Black Silver | White Black

NRG Air carbon-reinforced sole with a stiffness index of 8

5 vents for perfect airflow

SPD pedal compatible (cleat plate not included)

Seamless unibody upper to reduce pressure points

One precise X-DIAL SLW3 dial for accurate adjustments and step-by-step release with additional Velcro strap

Gravel Footwear

“These are fantastic shoes, even to just look at, especially in the white with black dots,” Tom says.

“Northwave’s gravel shoes fit the same and have a mirroring model and price point to the brand’s road shoes. The gravel shoes just add some extra features and technologies to make them more suitable for off-road – for example, Northwave will spec studs at the front of the equivalent gravel shoe.

“This Extreme XCM 4 comes with a carbon composite sole with carbon-fibre insert with two-dial closure. It features a reinforced toe box for extra protection and there are studs on the front, so these are perfect if you do need to do a bit of hike-a-biking.

“For the price, it delivers everything that you could want – loads of ventilation, SPD-compatibility and nice fitting.”

Product highlights

Colours: Black | Light Grey

Carbon XC 12 sole and additional full-carbon insert in the cleat area for optimal power transfer

TPU inserts in strategic areas of the sole for good abrasion resistance and traction

Two precise X-DIAL SLW3 system dials for accurate adjustments and step-by-step release

Abrasion-proof rubber reinforcements along the upper for maximum protection

Laser-perforated upper for good ventilation

Ergonomic heel design for a close fit, lined with slip-resistant fibre material

“The Rebel 3 is a performance gravel shoe that is a bit more wallet friendly. It has Northwave’s own design of sole, with a carbon-fibre plate where the cleat attaches and a carbon composite outer,” Tom says.

“You also get the sharkskin on the heel of this shoe, so there is that extra heel retention – perfect for someone who wants to do a bit of gravel riding. They also have a very striking design. It’s just a very strong shoe in this category.”

Product highlights

Colours: Black | Dark Green | Dark Grey

Carbon XC 12 sole and additional full-carbon insert in the cleat area for optimal power transfer

Strategically-placed TPU inserts on the sole for good abrasion resistance and traction

Thermowelded TPU reinforcements for additional protection on toes and heel

Two precise X-DIAL SLW3 system dials for accurate adjustments and step-by-step release

Integrated heel cap lined with slip-resistant fibre material

“This is Northwave’s entry-level dial closure shoe, suitable for gravel, cross-country, cyclocross, whatever you want to do really. It’s nicely ventilated, fit is really good with slightly higher volume, and there are loads of colour options,” Tom says.

“For me, that dial closure makes a huge difference in the way that shoes perform because you can get a far more precise fit, particularly in the case of Northwave’s technology because they use the same X-DIAL system – the SW3 – on this shoe, just as on the top of the range shoe. It’s fully serviceable and there are replacement parts available.

“Elsewhere, this shoe has a nylon sole with slightly harder plastic lugs so it’s a bit more durable, and it has a stiffness index of 10. It’s the perfect entry-level dial closure for anybody stepping up from sub-£100 shoes.”

Product highlights