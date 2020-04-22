Back to Buyer's Guide
BUYER'S GUIDE
Sponsored
Pumps & CO2 inflators
2020 Lezyne pump range.jpg

Your complete guide to Lezyne bike pumps

Whether you're after a floor pump, hand pump or CO2 inflator, here's how to find the best option for you
by
Wed, Apr 22, 2020 16:00
5

Lezyne's pump range runs to dozens of different models – floor pumps, hand pumps, CO2 inflators, and more – so choosing the best option for you can be a challenge. Below are the highlights of each category.

Lezyne designs and manufactures its products in-house, and if you look back at the reviews we've published on road.cc over the years, you'll see that they're all made mostly from metal and the quality is high.

You could, of course, go out and buy a cheap plastic pump – there are plenty out there – but Lezyne makes a case for buying wisely and buying once, resulting in less expense in the long term, and less waste too.

All Lezyne pumps are full rebuildable and spare parts – down to the last O-ring – are available through your dealer. You also get excellent service and warranty support.

Floor pumps

Lezyne CNC Drive

2020 Lezyne CNC Digital Floor drive - Silver.jpg

CNC Digital Drive £110
CNC Floor Drive £90 

The CNC Drive pumps sit at the top of Lezyne's range and are professional-level equipment. Each is made from CNC machined aluminium with a long, nylon-reinforced hose and Lezyne's ABS1 Pro head/chuck. 

This video shows you how the chuck works:

You flip it over depending on whether you're using a Presta or Schrader valve. It screws into place on the valve so doesn't rely on an O-ring to make the seal, and we've always found it to be a secure and durable system.

2020 Lezyne ABS1 Pro chuck.jpg

When you're using a Presta valve, Lezyne's ABS (Air Bleed System) button allows you to release the pressure within the pump to break the seal and prevent the accidental removal of the valve core (it doesn't affect pressure within the tyre/tube).

When connected to a Schrader system, the ABS button reduces the pressure within the tyre/tube.

The CNC Drive is available with either a digital display (above, £110) or a 3.5in (8.9cm) analogue gauge (£90).

Max pressure 220psi/15 bar
Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm
Buy if You're looking for a top-level pump that's going to stand the test of time

Lezyne Travel Floor Drive

2020 Lezyne CNC Travel Floor Drive.jpg

CNC Travel Floor Drive £90 
Steel Travel Floor Drive £60

The Lezyne Travel Floor Drive is easy to pack away and take with you when flying or just loading a car, with a base that extends outwards in two directions from the base of the barrel, rather than the usual three.

"It's like a normal floor pump, only smaller and it can be laid flat," we said in our review. "As with all of Lezyne's tools, the build quality is top notch, making for a smooth action." 

Read our review of the Lezyne Travel Floor Drive

2020 Lezyne CNC Travel Floor Drive - In Bag.jpg

The Travel Floor Guide is available in two different versions, each with an aluminium base, a 1.6in analogue gauge and an ABS Flip-Thread chuck that screws onto both Presta and Schrader valves. You also get a Speed Chuck adaptor that pushes directly onto Presta valves.

As the name suggests, the Lezyne CNC Travel Floor Drive (above) is a CNC-machined aluminium construction. It gets its own felt-lined canvas bag for transportation and weighs 840g. 

The Lezyne Steel Travel Floor Guide has a machined steel barrel and piston and a wooden handle. It's a little heavier at 1,100g. 

Max pressure 160psi/11 bar
Size  6 x 19 x 50.8cm
Buy if You want a reliable floor pump that takes up little space when you travel

Lezyne Alloy Drive

2020 Lezyne Alloy Floor Drive - Black.jpg

Alloy Digital Drive £90 
Alloy Floor Drive £70 

The Alloy Drives are similar to the CNC Drives in many ways: they are the same size, each features a nylon-reinforced braided hose and a CNC machined aluminium barrel and base, and you get the same ABS1 Pro chuck. However, the handle is varnished wood and the piston is steel.

The Alloy Drive is available with either a digital readout (£90) or a 3.5in (8.9cm) analogue gauge (above, £70).

Max pressure 220psi/15 bar
Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm
Buy if You're after a high-quality and good looking pump without paying top whack

Lezyne Steel Drive

2020 Lezyne Steel Floor Drive - Black.jpg

Steel Digital Drive £70 
Steel Floor Drive £55

The Steel Drive has a machined aluminium base and uses the ABS1 Pro chuck but, unlike the more expensive options, the barrel is steel with a painted finish – it's available in black, red, silver and yellow – and the hose isn't braided. The handle is varnished wood. 

The Steel Drive comes with a digital or analogue (above) gauge. If you opt for analogue, you can choose between a 2.5in diameter gauge and a 3.5in version. The 2.5in is sufficient for most people, but the 3.5in version is just that bit easier to see. 

Max pressure 220psi/15 bar
Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm 
Buy if You want all the performance of the top-end pumps at a more affordable price

Lezyne Macro Floor Drive​

2020 Lezyne Macro Floor Drive Digital Gloss Black.jpg

Macro Floor Drive Digital £50
Macro Floor Drive £36 

The Lezyne Macro Floor Drive is built with a steel barrel (various colours are available) and piston, with both the base and the handle made from composite matrix, which helps keep the price down. 

Lezyne Dual Valve Head

You can opt for either a digital (above, £50) or an analogue (£36) gauge, and either an ABS1 Pro or a Dual Valve head.

The Dual Valve head pushes directly onto Presta and Schrader valves, an aluminium locking lever holding it in place. It's a little bit quicker to use than the ABS1 Pro if you're switching between valve types, although it's not quite as secure and there's no bleed valve. The seals of the Dual Valve head can be replaced when they wear out, but we'd still opt for the ABS1 Pro, given the choice.

Max pressure 220psi/15 bar
Size 15 x 22 x 62cm
Buy if You want an affordable option that still packs a punch 

Lezyne Over Drive

2020 Lezyne Classic Over Drive.jpg

Digital Over Drive £95
Classic Over Drive £60 

Whereas the pumps above are designed for road tyres, Lezyne Over Drive pumps are intended for high volume tyres, such as those found on mountain bikes, hence lower maximum pressures. 

The Digital Over Drive features an oversized aluminium barrel, a steel piston and an aluminium base. You also get Lezyne's ABS1 Pro head and, of course, a digital gauge.

The Classic Over Drive (above) is similar but with a machined steel barrel and a 2.5in analogue gauge. 

Max pressure 60psi/4 bar
Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm
Buy if You're looking for a high-end pump for mountain bike tyres

Tubeless Floor pumps 

Lezyne Pressure Over Drive

2020 Lezyne Pressure Over Drive.jpg

Digital Pressure Over Drive £140
Pressure Over Drive £120 

The Lezyne Pressure Over Drives are designed specifically to seat tubeless tyres onto rims. 

"Installation of tubeless tyres can sometimes be tricky with regular pumps but Lezyne's Digital Pressure Over Drive tackles the issue by using two chambers," we said in our review.

"You fill the large one with air – up to 140psi usually works a treat, but the pump is rated to 220psi – and use a foot lever to release this fast enough to inflate even the most stubborn tubeless tyre."

Both the digital (£140) and analogue (above, £120) gauge versions feature a wooden handle, a nylon-reinforced braided hose and Lezyne's ABS1 Pro chuck.

Read our review of the Lezyne Digital Pressure Over Drive (with a previous generation chuck) 

Max pressure 220psi/15 bar
Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm
Buy if You need a pump that'll get even the most troublesome tubeless tyre seated in seconds

Lezyne floor pumps

 
 Model Barrel Handle Base Chuck Price
 High pressure floor pumps          
 Macro Floor Drive Steel Composite Composite ABS1/ Dual £36
 Sport Floor Drive Steel Wood Composite ABS1/ Dual £45
 Macro Floor Drive Digital Steel Composite Composite ABS1/ Dual £50
 Steel Floor Drive Steel Wood Alu ABS1 £52
 Classic Floor Drive Steel Wood Alu ABS1 £60
 Alloy Floor Drive Steel Wood Alu ABS1 £70
 Steel Digital Drive Steel Wood Alu ABS1 £70
 Shop Floor Drive Alu Alu Alu ABS1 £90
 CNC Floor Drive Alu Alu Alu ABS1 £90
 Alloy Digital Drive Alu Wood Alu ABS1 £90
 CNC Digital Drive Alu Alu Alu ABS1 £110
           
 High volume floor pumps          
 Classic Over Drive Steel Wood Alu ABS1 £60
 Alloy Over Drive Alu Steel Alu ABS1 £70
 Digital Over Drive Alu Steel Alu ABS1 £95
           
 Tubeless pumps          
 Pressure Over Drive Alu Wood Alu ABS1 £120
 Digital Pressure Over Drive Alu Wood Alu ABS1 £140

Hand pumps

Lezyne Micro Floor Drive 

2020 Lezyne Micro Floor Drive - HPG.jpg

Micro Floor Drive HP £45, HPG £55 
Micro Floor Drive HV £45, HPG £55
Micro Floor Drive XL £55
Micro Floor Digital Drive HP £80
Micro Floor Digital Drive HV £80
Micro Floor Digital Drive XL £85

Lezyne offers several versions of its Micro Floor Drive, all of which work in a similar way. This is essentially a miniature floor pump that sits on a composite matrix mount attached to your bottle cage bosses. You get a CNC machined aluminium barrel, piston, base, and T-handle, and a stainless steel foot peg that stabilises the pump during use. The reversible ABS Flip Chuck fits both Presta and Schrader valves.

We called the Micro Floor Drive "a delightful to use and beautifully designed track-style mini pump", when we reviewed it.

Read our review of an early version of the Lezyne Micro Floor Drive 

Models with an HP in the name – which stands for 'High Pressure' – are designed for road tyres. Models with an HV –  for 'High Volume' – are designed for mountain bike tyres. The 'G' denotes a gauge.

You can get a Micro Floor Drive without a gauge for £45, and with an inline gauge for £55, but the digital versions are the pick of the bunch, even if they are more costly (£80).

You can also get XL (£55) and XL Digital (£85) versions for plus size and fat bike tyres where large volumes and low pressures are the norm.

Micro Floor Drive Digital HPG
Size 300mm 194g 
Max pressure 90psi

Micro Floor Drive Digital HVG
Size 300mm 208g 
Max pressure 90psi
Buy if You're looking for the advantages of a floor pump in a portable design

Lezyne Road Drive 

2020 Lezyne Road Drive.jpg

Road Drive £40
Digital Road Drive £70

Many hand pumps fit directly onto the valve but all of Lezyne's attach via a hose which makes life a whole lot easier. There's also less chance of damaging the valve as you pump. The ABS (Air Bleed System) Flex hose on the Road Drive either threads or pushes onto a Presta valve (it's not Schrader compatible).

The Road Drive is CNC-machined aluminium and comes in three different sizes from 180mm/82g to 283mm/110g.

When we reviewed an early version of the Road Drive we praised the standard of the all-metal construction as well as the performance; it works impressively well. 

Size Medium 216mm 96g
Max pressure 160psi/11 bar
Buy if You're looking for a well made hand pump with a performance as good as its looks

Lezyne Pressure Drive

2020 Lezyne Pressure Drive - Red.jpg

Pressure Drive £35
Digital Pressure Drive £70

The Pressure Drives are made from CNC-machined aluminium and feature an ABS hose that's compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves. 

You can get a Pressure Drive with a digital gauge for £70, although small and medium-sized versions without a gauge are half the price, and they come in a range of attractive colours.

Size Medium 216mm 102g
Max pressure 120psi
Buy if You want a strong, durable hand pump that fits both Presta and Schrader valves

Lezyne Alloy Drive

2020 Lezyne Alloy Drive.jpg

Alloy Drive £35
Digital Alloy Drive £70

The Alloy Drive – available in small (170mm, 112g) and medium (216mm, 128g) versions – is designed for mountain bike tyres. It's made from CNC-machined aluminium and the ABS Flex hose fits both Presta and Schrader valves. 

When we first reviewed the Alloy Drive on road.cc we said, "Just playing with it in your hands you can feel and see the quality and thought that has gone into it; Lezyne has taken the trouble to design a mini-pump from the ground up rather than copycat other designs and slap a different sticker on... There's fantastic attention to detail all round."

Size 216mm 128g (medium​)​
Max pressure 90psi/6.2bar
Buy if You're looking for an efficient pump for getting high volume tyres up to pressure

Lezyne HP/HV Drive

2020 Lezyne HP Drive - Small - Blue.jpg

HP Drive £25 
HV Drive £25

Like more expensive models in the range, the HP Drive (High Pressure, for road tyres) and HV Drive (High Volume, for mountain bike tyres) each have a CNC-machined aluminium barrel and piston, and an ABS Flex Hose that fits both Presta and Schrader valves. The difference is that these pumps feature a composite matrix handle rather than aluminium, which helps keep the price down. Each is available in small (170mm, 77g) and medium (216mm, 90g) versions, and in various different colours.

When we reviewed the Lezyne HP Drive we said, "This pump continues Lezyne’s reputation for stylish, contemporary products that deliver exactly what they promise."

HP Drive
Size 216mm 90g (medium​)
Max pressure 120psi/8.3 bar

HV Drive 
Size 216mm 90g (medium​)​
Max pressure 90psi/6.2 bar
Buy if You want the performance of a high-end pump at a more accessible price

Lezyne Pocket Drive 

2020 Lezyne Pocket Drive - Black.jpg

Pocket Drive £25
Pocket Drive Loaded £45

As the name suggests, the Pocket Drive is small and lightweight. It's made from CNC-machined aluminium with a neatly knurled handle for added grip, and you get an ABS Flex Hose that fits both Presta and Schrader valves. 

2020 Lezyne Pocket Drive - Loaded.jpg

You can buy the Pocket Drive alone (£25) or opt for the Pocket Drive Loaded Kit (£45) which also includes a Twin Speed Drive CO2, a Lever Kit, and a Velcro strap for attaching it all to your seatpost. 

Size 140mm 79g
Max pressure 160psi/11 bar
Buy if You're after a pocket-size pump with a feel of real quality

pressure

Lezyne hand pumps

 
 Model Barrel Handle Hose/chuck Price
 High pressure hand pumps        
 Sport Drive HP Alu Alu ABS Flex Hose £20
 HP Drive Alu Composite Flex Hose £25
 Pocket Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose £25
 Lite Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose £30
 Tech Drive HP Alu Alu Flex Hose £30
 Gauge Drive HP Alu Alu Pen Gauge Flex Hose £45
 Micro Floor Drive HP Alu Alu Flip-Thread Chuck £45
 Pressure Drive Alu Composite Flex Hose £35
 Road Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose (Presta only) £40
 Carbon Drive Lite HP Carbon Carbon Flex Hose £45
 Digital Pressure Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose £70
 Digital Road Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose (Presta only) £70
 Micro Floor Drive Digital HPG Alu Alu Flex Hose​ £80
 Carbon Road Drive Carbon Carbon Flex Hose £90
         
 High volume hand pumps        
 Sport Drive HV Alu Composite Flex Hose £20
 HV Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose £25
 Tech Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose £30
 Alloy Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose £35
 Micro Floor Drive HV Alu Alu Flip-Thread Chuck £45
 Micro Floor Drive XL Alu Alu Flip-Thread Chuck £55
 Digital Alloy Drive Alu Alu Flex Hose £70
 Micro Floor Drive Digital HVG Alu Alu Flip-Thread Chuck £80
 Micro Floor Digital Drive XL Alu Alu Flip-Thread Chuck £85

CO2 inflators

Lezyne Tubeless CO2 Blaster £45

2020 Lezyne Tubeless CO2 Blaster.jpg

This is a very clever combined tubeless tyre repair kit and CO2 dispenser; it inflates and plugs holes in tubeless tyres. Here's how it works:

The reamer is made from hardened steel, the CO2 cartridge is held inside an aluminium canister in use, and you control the flow via a CNC-machined twist knob.

The standard version (£45) comes without cartridges, but you get two 20g cartridges with the £50 option.

Weight 63g (without CO2 cartridge)
Buy if You want a system to both inflate and seal tubeless tyres

Lezyne Control Drive CO2 £25 

2020 Lezyne Control Drive -red.jpg

Lezyne's Control Drive CO2 Inflator makes it really easy to get any Presta or Schrader inner tube fully inflated. It provides simple regulation of the flow of gas via a CNC machined head with a knurled control knob. 

When we reviewed it we said, "The Control Drive is as simple as they come, it's very nicely designed and works effectively. That's a relief when you're on the side of the road, in the dark and pouring rain, trying to conduct a quick inner tube change." 

It's available in a range of colours.

Weight 16g (without CO2 cartridge)
Buy if You want a simple, well designed CO2 inflator with Presta and Schrader valve compatibility and easy flow adjustment

Lezyne Twin Speed Drive CO2 £15

2020 Lezyne Twin Speed Drive.jpg

The CNC-machined aluminium head of the Twin Speed Drive presses on to both Presta and Schrader valves. A neoprene sleeve avoids freeze burns when you inflate your tyres. 

Weight 16g (without CO2 cartridge)
Buy if You're looking for a simple and effective option for getting your tyres back up to

About road.cc Buyer's Guides

The aim of road.cc buyer's guides is to give you the most, authoritative, objective and up-to-date buying advice. We continuously update and republish our guides, checking prices, availability and looking for the best deals.

Our guides include links to websites where you can buy the featured products. Like most sites we make a small amount of money if you buy something after clicking on one of those links. We want you to be happy with what you buy, so we only include a product in a if we think it's one of the best of its kind.

As far as possible that means recommending equipment that we have actually reviewed, but we also include products that are popular, highly-regarded benchmarks in their categories.

Here's some more information on how road.cc makes money.

You can also find further guides on our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.

Road.cc buyer's guides are maintained and updated by John Stevenson. Email John with comments, corrections or queries.

Lezyne
Lezyne 2020
Pumps
Track pump
floor pump
mini pump
tubeless pump

Latest Comments