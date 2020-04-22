Your complete guide to Lezyne bike pumps

Lezyne's pump range runs to dozens of different models – floor pumps, hand pumps, CO2 inflators, and more – so choosing the best option for you can be a challenge. Below are the highlights of each category.
Lezyne designs and manufactures its products in-house, and if you look back at the reviews we've published on road.cc over the years, you'll see that they're all made mostly from metal and the quality is high.
You could, of course, go out and buy a cheap plastic pump – there are plenty out there – but Lezyne makes a case for buying wisely and buying once, resulting in less expense in the long term, and less waste too.
All Lezyne pumps are full rebuildable and spare parts – down to the last O-ring – are available through your dealer. You also get excellent service and warranty support.
The CNC Drive pumps sit at the top of Lezyne's range and are professional-level equipment. Each is made from CNC machined aluminium with a long, nylon-reinforced hose and Lezyne's ABS1 Pro head/chuck.
This video shows you how the chuck works:
You flip it over depending on whether you're using a Presta or Schrader valve. It screws into place on the valve so doesn't rely on an O-ring to make the seal, and we've always found it to be a secure and durable system.
When you're using a Presta valve, Lezyne's ABS (Air Bleed System) button allows you to release the pressure within the pump to break the seal and prevent the accidental removal of the valve core (it doesn't affect pressure within the tyre/tube).
When connected to a Schrader system, the ABS button reduces the pressure within the tyre/tube.
The CNC Drive is available with either a digital display (above, £110) or a 3.5in (8.9cm) analogue gauge (£90).
Max pressure 220psi/15 bar Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm Buy if You're looking for a top-level pump that's going to stand the test of time
The Lezyne Travel Floor Drive is easy to pack away and take with you when flying or just loading a car, with a base that extends outwards in two directions from the base of the barrel, rather than the usual three.
"It's like a normal floor pump, only smaller and it can be laid flat," we said in our review. "As with all of Lezyne's tools, the build quality is top notch, making for a smooth action."
The Travel Floor Guide is available in two different versions, each with an aluminium base, a 1.6in analogue gauge and an ABS Flip-Thread chuck that screws onto both Presta and Schrader valves. You also get a Speed Chuck adaptor that pushes directly onto Presta valves.
As the name suggests, the Lezyne CNC Travel Floor Drive (above) is a CNC-machined aluminium construction. It gets its own felt-lined canvas bag for transportation and weighs 840g.
The Lezyne Steel Travel Floor Guide has a machined steel barrel and piston and a wooden handle. It's a little heavier at 1,100g.
Max pressure 160psi/11 bar Size 6 x 19 x 50.8cm Buy if You want a reliable floor pump that takes up little space when you travel
The Alloy Drives are similar to the CNC Drives in many ways: they are the same size, each features a nylon-reinforced braided hose and a CNC machined aluminium barrel and base, and you get the same ABS1 Pro chuck. However, the handle is varnished wood and the piston is steel.
The Alloy Drive is available with either a digital readout (£90) or a 3.5in (8.9cm) analogue gauge (above, £70).
Max pressure 220psi/15 bar Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm Buy if You're after a high-quality and good looking pump without paying top whack
The Steel Drive has a machined aluminium base and uses the ABS1 Pro chuck but, unlike the more expensive options, the barrel is steel with a painted finish – it's available in black, red, silver and yellow – and the hose isn't braided. The handle is varnished wood.
The Steel Drive comes with a digital or analogue (above) gauge. If you opt for analogue, you can choose between a 2.5in diameter gauge and a 3.5in version. The 2.5in is sufficient for most people, but the 3.5in version is just that bit easier to see.
Max pressure 220psi/15 bar Size 15 x 20 x 63.5cm Buy if You want all the performance of the top-end pumps at a more affordable price
The Lezyne Macro Floor Drive is built with a steel barrel (various colours are available) and piston, with both the base and the handle made from composite matrix, which helps keep the price down.
You can opt for either a digital (above, £50) or an analogue (£36) gauge, and either an ABS1 Pro or a Dual Valve head.
The Dual Valve head pushes directly onto Presta and Schrader valves, an aluminium locking lever holding it in place. It's a little bit quicker to use than the ABS1 Pro if you're switching between valve types, although it's not quite as secure and there's no bleed valve. The seals of the Dual Valve head can be replaced when they wear out, but we'd still opt for the ABS1 Pro, given the choice.
Max pressure 220psi/15 bar Size 15 x 22 x 62cm Buy if You want an affordable option that still packs a punch
The Lezyne Pressure Over Drives are designed specifically to seat tubeless tyres onto rims.
"Installation of tubeless tyres can sometimes be tricky with regular pumps but Lezyne's Digital Pressure Over Drive tackles the issue by using two chambers," we said in our review.
"You fill the large one with air – up to 140psi usually works a treat, but the pump is rated to 220psi – and use a foot lever to release this fast enough to inflate even the most stubborn tubeless tyre."
Both the digital (£140) and analogue (above, £120) gauge versions feature a wooden handle, a nylon-reinforced braided hose and Lezyne's ABS1 Pro chuck.
Lezyne offers several versions of its Micro Floor Drive, all of which work in a similar way. This is essentially a miniature floor pump that sits on a composite matrix mount attached to your bottle cage bosses. You get a CNC machined aluminium barrel, piston, base, and T-handle, and a stainless steel foot peg that stabilises the pump during use. The reversible ABS Flip Chuck fits both Presta and Schrader valves.
We called the Micro Floor Drive "a delightful to use and beautifully designed track-style mini pump", when we reviewed it.
Many hand pumps fit directly onto the valve but all of Lezyne's attach via a hose which makes life a whole lot easier. There's also less chance of damaging the valve as you pump. The ABS (Air Bleed System) Flex hose on the Road Drive either threads or pushes onto a Presta valve (it's not Schrader compatible).
The Road Drive is CNC-machined aluminium and comes in three different sizes from 180mm/82g to 283mm/110g.
The Alloy Drive – available in small (170mm, 112g) and medium (216mm, 128g) versions – is designed for mountain bike tyres. It's made from CNC-machined aluminium and the ABS Flex hose fits both Presta and Schrader valves.
When we first reviewed the Alloy Drive on road.cc we said, "Just playing with it in your hands you can feel and see the quality and thought that has gone into it; Lezyne has taken the trouble to design a mini-pump from the ground up rather than copycat other designs and slap a different sticker on... There's fantastic attention to detail all round."
Size 216mm 128g (medium) Max pressure 90psi/6.2bar Buy if You're looking for an efficient pump for getting high volume tyres up to pressure
Like more expensive models in the range, the HP Drive (High Pressure, for road tyres) and HV Drive (High Volume, for mountain bike tyres) each have a CNC-machined aluminium barrel and piston, and an ABS Flex Hose that fits both Presta and Schrader valves. The difference is that these pumps feature a composite matrix handle rather than aluminium, which helps keep the price down. Each is available in small (170mm, 77g) and medium (216mm, 90g) versions, and in various different colours.
As the name suggests, the Pocket Drive is small and lightweight. It's made from CNC-machined aluminium with a neatly knurled handle for added grip, and you get an ABS Flex Hose that fits both Presta and Schrader valves.
You can buy the Pocket Drive alone (£25) or opt for the Pocket Drive Loaded Kit (£45) which also includes a Twin Speed Drive CO2, a Lever Kit, and a Velcro strap for attaching it all to your seatpost.
Size 140mm 79g Max pressure 160psi/11 bar Buy if You're after a pocket-size pump with a feel of real quality
Lezyne's Control Drive CO2 Inflator makes it really easy to get any Presta or Schrader inner tube fully inflated. It provides simple regulation of the flow of gas via a CNC machined head with a knurled control knob.
When we reviewed it we said, "The Control Drive is as simple as they come, it's very nicely designed and works effectively. That's a relief when you're on the side of the road, in the dark and pouring rain, trying to conduct a quick inner tube change."
It's available in a range of colours.
Weight 16g (without CO2 cartridge) Buy if You want a simple, well designed CO2 inflator with Presta and Schrader valve compatibility and easy flow adjustment
The CNC-machined aluminium head of the Twin Speed Drive presses on to both Presta and Schrader valves. A neoprene sleeve avoids freeze burns when you inflate your tyres.
Weight 16g (without CO2 cartridge) Buy if You're looking for a simple and effective option for getting your tyres back up to
