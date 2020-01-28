5 of the best road bikes under £300 — join the road bike adventure without spending a fortune

Updated January 22, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to road bikes under £300 in which you’ll find our pick of five bikes under £300 that deserve your attention. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

Road bikes are the fastest and most fun way of getting around under your own power, zooming you to the office during the week and taking you out to explore the lanes at the weekends.

What if you're dying to join the cycling revolution, but can't afford the four-figure price tags of those featherweight carbon creations in your local bike shop? We've combed the catalogues for a selection of decent bikes that'll get you started without breaking the bank.

Fortunately almost every bike out there meets what we'd consider the rock-bottom minimum spec for a bike to be safe and pleasant to ride. Horrors such as hard-to-repair cottered cranks and steel rims with useless wet-weather braking are things of the past. Most of these bikes have efficient, easy-to-use gears from Japanese firm Shimano, the world's biggest maker of bike components.

We've looked for bikes with drop handlebars — the defining feature of a road bike — indexed gears that click into place to make changing easier and a decent range of gears for riding up and down hills.

All that said, in the last couple of years the pickings in the sub-£300 category have become slimmer. All bike prices have risen 10-20% since the Brexit vote crashed the pound, which has pushed quite a few bikes that were previously in this category out of reach. The survivors, as it were, mostly come from companies with huge buying power that get their own-brand bikes directly from bike factories: Halfords and Decathlon.

If you want to know more, we've an in-depth article about choosing and buying your first road bike. Go have a thorough read, we'll wait here.

Around £200

If your budget is this tight looking for a second hand bargain is something you should seriously consider (see below for more), but if it has to be new if you shop around for discount bargains during the winter you might find something.

The cheapest drop-bar bike from French-based sports superstore chain Decathlon, the B'Twin Triban 100 has an aluminium frame and seven-speed gears with 32mm tyres so it can tackle the odd dirt track or towpath without any fuss. It'll take mudguards and a rack so will make a serviceable commuter that can take you pootling round the lanes at the weekend.

For a penny under £230 from Argos, this basic road bike looks to have a decent spec: aluminium frame, MicroShift brake/shift levers and 50/34 compact chainset. The link above goes to the 58cm bike; it's also available with a a 54cm frame.

You'll have to do some assembly to get the Challenge on the road. If this is your first road bike and you're unfamiliar with setting up bikes, we suggest getting a mechanically inclined friend to help.

£250-£300

WiggleCRC's own-brand range of basic cycling gear includes this entry-level road bike, which looks pretty decent, on paper at least. It has an aluminium alloy frame with 14-speed Shimano gearing and combined brake/gear levers for easy shifting. It's decent value at £300, and a very good deal at the discounted price here.

It's available in five sizes, so you should be able to get one that fits well unless you're very tall or short.

There are plenty of bikes costing under £300 at Halfords, and pick of the bunch is this Carrera Zelos. It's usually £275, but it's worth keeping an eye on the price as it's often discounted to under £250, as is currently the case. It features an aluminium frame built up with a 14-speed Shimano groupset and Tektro dual pivot brakes.

Okay, it's technically not a road bike, but a cyclocross bike like the Carrera Crixus Limited makes a great all-rounder, especially if your riding involves crummy urban streets and you'd rather look out for dodgy drivers than play dodge-the-pothole. And at the weekend you can head into the countryside and explore the lanes and dirt roads.

The Crixus has an aluminium frame and wide-range gearing with Shimano's Claris 16-speed shifters that operate from the brake levers, just like the pro-level Dura-Ace groupset.

The secondhand alternative

If you've got champagne — or maybe prosecco — tastes but only a beer budget, there are bargains to be had in the secondhand market.

The places to look are eBay, Gumtree and our own classified ads.

Gumtree has a good guide to staying safe and not getting scammed or lumbered with a stolen bike, and eBay has a thorough guide to the intricacies of buying safely through its auction system.