Nopinz Pro-1 Men’s Gilet

The Nopinz Pro-1 Gilet is designed to offer protection in changeable conditions without hindering performance. The fit is excellent and the windproofing is good, but the pockets on the rear and the fiddly zip means it's best put on and left on.

At 162g the Nopinz gilet is midweight, and near the top end of what you can comfortably fit in your pockets. The front panel is windproof and capable of keeping road spray at bay, while the collar and arm holes are well shaped to offer maximum protection without feeling restrictive.

Sizing is 'race fit,' and Nopinz recommends sizing up for layering. This is something you should definitely listen to; over a thin jersey you can probably get away with your usual size, but over an insulated winter jersey a size up will be necessary. I'm right on the cusp between small and medium in Nopinz sizing, and tested the medium; a small would simply be too small. Even the medium felt a little tight over the top of heavily laden pockets.

It's a fairly stretchy material which conforms to the body well, leaving no spare fabric to flap noisily or slow you down.

The back and side panels are made from a more breathable fabric Nopinz calls 'Chrono,' and this prevents too much sweatiness.

My lower back, however, would get soggy during climbing efforts due to the extra pocket material – an issue the women's version shares. On the other hand, on damp rides I was thankful for this extra material keeping road spray at bay.

Whether or not you think a gilet should have pockets will come down to personal preference; obviously if you use them you've got some rearranging to do if you want to take the layer off.

The three pockets here are decently sized, and kept their contents secure even off road. The outer ones are tapered to allow easier entry, and getting food out of them whilst riding wasn't a problem, even in gloves.

The YKK zip is a different matter, though – it has a very small tab which is hard to locate whilst wearing gloves, and can catch on the garage at the bottom.

This makes gilet removal a two-handed affair, though it is easily packable once off.

Across the top of the pockets and around the arm holes there's a large reflective strip to aid visibility, but unfortunately this rather visible orange colour appears to have disappeared from the website since we got it – the options at the time of writing were either dark grey or black.

Value

At £74.99, the Nopinz gilet is priced competitively. It's cheaper than Rapha's mid weight Men's Classic Gilet at £100, if slightly more expensive than the also-similar Stolen Goat Palace Bodyline gilet at £65.

Overall

The Pro-1 is fine as an emergency packable, but arguably better as a layer for the entire ride given its awkward zip and the inclusion of pockets. It's comfortable and pretty aerodynamic too, and offers great protection from the wind – just be careful with the sizing.

Verdict

Well made and effective against cold winds, though fiddly zip and sweaty pockets can niggle

