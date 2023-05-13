One thing you can say about the Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox is that it is very well made, with nothing exposed to rust and not a hint of plastic in sight. It is pricey though, especially considering there are no internal compartments.
Let's be honest, if you just want a box to chuck your tools or bits and bobs into, you probably won't be plumping for this Muc-Off option. After all, you can pick up a basic, plastic toolbox for around a tenner, even cheaper if you search online.
The Metal Utility Toolbox though is part of Muc-Off's Project Green, which is all about delivering environmentally focused improvements across its business, which in part means a move away from single-use plastic.
That's why the toolbox is made 100% from metal, which is recyclable and robust. The toolbox has been made in China though, so there is still a fair amount of shipping involved to offset any carbon-neutrality.
The whole unit is very durable. I've been flinging it in and out of the car boot when I'm travelling with the bike and there isn't a dent in sight or the slightest scratch to the matt black finish.
The handle and the clasp are equally tough, the latter also featuring a loop for a padlock.
Its nine-litre volume means you can carry a fair amount of stuff inside, although there are no trays, compartments or dividers to keep your stuff organised.
Priced at £40 it's more of a long-term investment than an impulse buy, but if you want a smart-looking box for your cycling tool's it's worth a look. At 36 x 17 x 18cm it's easily portable too.
Value
For the same sort of money, you could get three-drawer metal portable tool chest from Halfords, which gives you loads more storage.
The Muc-Off isn't alone at this price point though, the Stanley Fatmax 23in is a bit larger overall. It is mainly plastic in its construction with some metal thrown in and it's yours for a penny under £40.
Conclusion
Compartments would be nice, and the lack of them is probably my biggest criticism, but the toolbox is very well made. Plus, its size makes it ideal if you drive to rides, as you can carry plenty of essential tools and lubes inside for pre-ride and post-ride fettling. It isn't cheap, but then again, it's not quite as expensive as I thought it might be and its all-metal construction should last for years.
Verdict
Not cheap, but very well made and not a bit of plastic in sight
Make and model: Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox
Size tested: 36 x 17 x 18cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says: "Looking for a toolbox that's spacious and tough-as-nails? Roger that! Keep your tools, bike care swag and spare parts from going AWOL with our new Utility Toolbox."
It's a simple toolbox, but it's a good quality product that should give you years of service.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Durable, metal construction
Secure locking latch system
Powder coated matt black finish
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's spacious and well made.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
There is nothing exposed to rust.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There are no internal compartments.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can get plastic alternatives for a lot less, but overall its price represents its quality when you compare it to similar options.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, but if I wanted to cut down on plastic use it would be a contender.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Not the cheapest solution, but one that is well made, roomy and a good choice as a long-term investment.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
