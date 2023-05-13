Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Tools - Portable
Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox2023 Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox.jpg

Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox

7
by Stu Kerton
Sat, May 13, 2023 15:45
1
£40.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Not cheap, but very well made and not a bit of plastic in sight
Very robust
Hardwearing finish
No internal compartments
Weight: 
1,398g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

One thing you can say about the Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox is that it is very well made, with nothing exposed to rust and not a hint of plastic in sight. It is pricey though, especially considering there are no internal compartments.

Let's be honest, if you just want a box to chuck your tools or bits and bobs into, you probably won't be plumping for this Muc-Off option. After all, you can pick up a basic, plastic toolbox for around a tenner, even cheaper if you search online.

The Metal Utility Toolbox though is part of Muc-Off's Project Green, which is all about delivering environmentally focused improvements across its business, which in part means a move away from single-use plastic.

> Six essential tools for cyclists who do their own bike maintenance

That's why the toolbox is made 100% from metal, which is recyclable and robust. The toolbox has been made in China though, so there is still a fair amount of shipping involved to offset any carbon-neutrality.

2023 Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox - handle.jpg

The whole unit is very durable. I've been flinging it in and out of the car boot when I'm travelling with the bike and there isn't a dent in sight or the slightest scratch to the matt black finish.

The handle and the clasp are equally tough, the latter also featuring a loop for a padlock.

2023 Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox - clip.jpg

Its nine-litre volume means you can carry a fair amount of stuff inside, although there are no trays, compartments or dividers to keep your stuff organised.

Priced at £40 it's more of a long-term investment than an impulse buy, but if you want a smart-looking box for your cycling tool's it's worth a look. At 36 x 17 x 18cm it's easily portable too.

Value

For the same sort of money, you could get three-drawer metal portable tool chest from Halfords, which gives you loads more storage.

The Muc-Off isn't alone at this price point though, the Stanley Fatmax 23in is a bit larger overall. It is mainly plastic in its construction with some metal thrown in and it's yours for a penny under £40.

Conclusion

Compartments would be nice, and the lack of them is probably my biggest criticism, but the toolbox is very well made. Plus, its size makes it ideal if you drive to rides, as you can carry plenty of essential tools and lubes inside for pre-ride and post-ride fettling. It isn't cheap, but then again, it's not quite as expensive as I thought it might be and its all-metal construction should last for years.

Verdict

Not cheap, but very well made and not a bit of plastic in sight

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox

Size tested: 36 x 17 x 18cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Muc-Off says: "Looking for a toolbox that's spacious and tough-as-nails? Roger that! Keep your tools, bike care swag and spare parts from going AWOL with our new Utility Toolbox."

It's a simple toolbox, but it's a good quality product that should give you years of service.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Durable, metal construction

Secure locking latch system

Powder coated matt black finish

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's spacious and well made.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

There is nothing exposed to rust.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

There are no internal compartments.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

You can get plastic alternatives for a lot less, but overall its price represents its quality when you compare it to similar options.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, but if I wanted to cut down on plastic use it would be a contender.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Not the cheapest solution, but one that is well made, roomy and a good choice as a long-term investment.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox 2023
Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox
Muc-Off 2023
Muc-Off
tools
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 