One thing you can say about the Muc-Off Metal Utility Toolbox is that it is very well made, with nothing exposed to rust and not a hint of plastic in sight. It is pricey though, especially considering there are no internal compartments.

Let's be honest, if you just want a box to chuck your tools or bits and bobs into, you probably won't be plumping for this Muc-Off option. After all, you can pick up a basic, plastic toolbox for around a tenner, even cheaper if you search online.

The Metal Utility Toolbox though is part of Muc-Off's Project Green, which is all about delivering environmentally focused improvements across its business, which in part means a move away from single-use plastic.

That's why the toolbox is made 100% from metal, which is recyclable and robust. The toolbox has been made in China though, so there is still a fair amount of shipping involved to offset any carbon-neutrality.

The whole unit is very durable. I've been flinging it in and out of the car boot when I'm travelling with the bike and there isn't a dent in sight or the slightest scratch to the matt black finish.

The handle and the clasp are equally tough, the latter also featuring a loop for a padlock.

Its nine-litre volume means you can carry a fair amount of stuff inside, although there are no trays, compartments or dividers to keep your stuff organised.

Priced at £40 it's more of a long-term investment than an impulse buy, but if you want a smart-looking box for your cycling tool's it's worth a look. At 36 x 17 x 18cm it's easily portable too.

Value

For the same sort of money, you could get three-drawer metal portable tool chest from Halfords, which gives you loads more storage.

The Muc-Off isn't alone at this price point though, the Stanley Fatmax 23in is a bit larger overall. It is mainly plastic in its construction with some metal thrown in and it's yours for a penny under £40.

Conclusion

Compartments would be nice, and the lack of them is probably my biggest criticism, but the toolbox is very well made. Plus, its size makes it ideal if you drive to rides, as you can carry plenty of essential tools and lubes inside for pre-ride and post-ride fettling. It isn't cheap, but then again, it's not quite as expensive as I thought it might be and its all-metal construction should last for years.

Verdict

Not cheap, but very well made and not a bit of plastic in sight

