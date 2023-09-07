The Kostume EDIT002 Men's Sleeveless Base Layer is designed to work with the brand's signature jersey or as a standalone garment for both indoor training and in hot riding conditions. Made from recycled fabrics and with a limited-edition print, it's the most comfortable, summer-weight synthetic base layer I've used.

Our best cycling base layers buyer's guide rounds up 20 of our top choices with both short and long sleeve choices covered.

> Buy now: Kostume EDIT002 Men's Sleeveless Base Layer for £40 from Kostume

In keeping with other garments in the Kostume range, this is made from a 157gsm certified OKEO-TEX polyester/elastane (78/22%) yarn that is derived from recycled plastic bottles. Kostume has employed a 3D waffle texture, which theoretically increases the overall surface area while improving wicking capacity. Continuing the 3D narrative, Kostume apparently uses a sleeveless silhouette and positions the shoulder seams at the rear that theoretically reduces bunching around the neck.

The design features no grippers or silicone at the hem, an open neck and flatlock seams designed to minimise friction for improved comfort. The science behind base layers is that they should cling to your body without feeling restrictive, moving moisture away from your skin without leaving you with a wet, cold or clammy feeling.

Unusually for a base layer, this comes with a small back phone pocket, which I found a very handy addition, especially handy for indoor training sessions.

Sizing/Fit

Our test top came in medium, which is my usual size, and the Kostume felt as if it was custom-made just for me. But it's probably worth saying I'm unusually proportioned – short in the body and broader across the shoulders, typically running a 44cm or 46cm bar on my road bikes. It didn't feel overly long in the body and the tailored shoulder sections felt very good to me.

Comfort

The construction and material feel durable, which is particularly relevant when it comes to the pocket, which holds a smart phone without sagging. I also found the material extremely comfortable against my skin – no matter how long I was riding.

The material has ample give too, so I could switch between hoods, drops and tribars without any chafing or gathering.

Temperature regulation and odour control

I found that this layer performed impressively regardless of the temperature, and to a lesser extent the jersey I paired it with. As you would hope, it pairs excellently with the matching EDIT002 Men's Short Sleeve Jersey, in long rides around 23°C at a steady 20mph. Yes, there's a faint misting at the chest and lower back after 20 minutes or so, but this evaporated within a few minutes.

Not everybody buying this is going to have the matching Kostume jersey, so I also tried it with other high-end summer jerseys including the Craft Cadence Recycled Performance Classic Jersey, and while wicking was a little slower in similar riding conditions, dropping the zip a little levelled things out.

Older waffle-weave polyester jerseys predictably induced a little more dampness along my sides and lower back but I still never felt clammy.

It was a similar story when I was caught in an unexpected shower without a packable shell. And it also performed well when the temperature tumbled to around 8C, the fibres doing a decent job of keeping some warmth in.

Which leads me to the turbo test, during which I rode 90-minute sessions on the turbo trainer with and without the jersey to test Kostume's claims. And despite my usual scepticism I found the fabrics kept pace with my efforts very well.

The base layer's wicking prowess proved palpable, holding back any clamminess.

Odour control is also reassuringly good. Admittedly, our test top was crawling its way to the washing machine following those turbo sessions, but in every-day road riding use I was managing half-a-dozen rides before that low-level hum crept in. I would like to say that this is not my usual practice...

Washing/Care

Pretty much the same as most other cycling kit – throw it in the machine at 30°C with minimal detergent and it'll arrive smelling of, well, whatever scent you've added. It also came out well when I washed it by hand with mild soap and warm water.

Out of the washing machine it was dry in about 20 minutes after being hung on the line in a gentle breeze at around 20°C.

And after testing and numerous washes there's not so much as a loose thread, so with care I'd expect it to last for a good few years.

Value

While not outlandish £40 is at the upper end of what you'd expect to pay for a base layer.

The dhb Aeron Lab Polartec Sleeveless Baselayer is another sophisticated layer I rated very highly. The fabric has a soft-to-the-touch feel and regulates moisture effectively, and while the same price as the Kostume when we tested it, it's now £45.

The Craft Active Extreme X Crew Neck performs well in cool weather, while also offering excellent breathability when you're working hard, and George was very impressed with it.

The Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer Base Layer is also made from recycled fibres and costs around a tenner less, though I didn't think it was so impressive in colder temperatures.

Conclusion

I've been impressed by the Kostume range – and the EDIT002 Base Layer is no exception. The design might not be to everybody's taste but the material feels good against your skin, wicks moisture away well and manages odours very effectively. And I also really appreciated the phone pocket, especially on the turbo.

Verdict

Highly effective base layer with lovely detailing, a comfortable material, great wicking and good odour management

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website