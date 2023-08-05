The Frog Tadpole balance bike is very well made, thought out, and has all the bells and whistles that my daughter loved. However, it is very expensive for a balance bike.
Frog has become synonymous with children's bikes and the Tadpole is, according to Frog, the best-selling balance bike.
The Tadpole comes in three sizes, the Tadpole mini for 18+ months, the Tadpole for ages two to three and the Tadpole Plus for children aged three to four. I tested, or, more accurately, my daughter tested the regular Tadpole.
This comes with 12in wheels, which means it works for children with 31-41cm inside leg measurements. To be honest, trying to get an accurate inside leg measurement from my daughter is impossible, but it fitted her well and would allow for quite a bit more growth before she became too tall for it.
Here's a secret too – children grow pretty quickly and they're also not the most patient people on the planet, so being able to adjust the bike on the fly is essential. Here the Frog works very well, with the quick-release seatpost allowing you to adjust saddle height quickly and easily.
Unlike some of the other balance bikes we've tried there isn't a similar level of adjustability when it comes to the handlebar, with Frog going for traditional spacers.
But once you've set everything up the bike seems easy to use, and I noticed that my daughter felt much more confident on the Tadpole and seemed happier to go faster than on her regular bike.
I put this down to the longer wheelbase, which seems to allow for more freedom of movement when pushing the bike along and also makes the steering slightly more gradual. Could I ask my daughter why she felt more confident on this bike than the others she has tried? No – she's two and a half! However, from watching her use the Tadpole and comparing it to the other bikes she has used, her extra confidence is the most noticeable difference between them.
Frog has also made a real effort to create ease of movement for the children using the bike, not only in terms of the length but keeping everything well out of the way. The rear stays are flared and thick, so there is minimal chance of your child catching the wheel with their foot. Similarly, the fork is much wider than the front wheel, which keeps your young one's feet away from the spokes. Frog has even taken this to the nth degree by internally routing the brake cable – something even my climbing bike doesn't have!
This internal cable routing comes from the bike's brake, something most other balance bikes don't have. I can't say that my daughter really got used to using the brake (apologies to the several people whose shins she has rammed over the last year) but as somebody who will be raising her around bikes, I very much believe that getting used to braking early is important. It comes fitted with a rear Tektro mini V-brake that is mounted on the top of the stays, again keeping it away from snagging on legs.
The Tadpole's box also contains a front mini V-brake and the fork comes pre-drilled, so you can fit it a front brake if you want to – though you're almost certain to see your child catapulted over the bar a few times, so best leave this until they become more confident.
As well as the Tektro brake levers the bars also have a bell, something that my daughter enjoyed and added an extra element of fun. There were many times when I found her just sitting on the bike ringing the bell – though I can't imagine my neighbours enjoyed it as much as she did!
The bar also has very effective grips, which are tightened onto the bike with an Allen key. It's a small touch but it shows that Frog knows its game well. Kids' bikes are often left lying on their side, they're dropped, they're scraped and most of the impact is inflicted on the bar grips. This means they can work loose over time and might end up popping off. These higher-end and more secure grips reduce the chance of them flying off over time.
The Tadpole's 12in wheels seem sturdy and unlikely to be damaged too much by anything. I can't imagine there would be much that would put these out of true, which is good as with the brake that suddenly becomes a necessity. Frog has also included a couple of coloured spokes on each wheel – I can't see any practical use but it is a fun flourish.
The tyres are thick and fairly grippy, feel pretty bomb-proof and they're wide enough to help your youngster maintain balance effectively. They come with 12in inner tubes and we had no issues with punctures during testing – the tubes come without valve caps due to safety regulations!
And now we come to the most important elements of any balance bike – the weight and 'carryability'. After what appears to be a completely arbitrary amount of time my daughter will get bored riding and you're then forced to carry it around with you. This could be after an hour just as you arrive back at the car, or it could equally be 10 minutes – just as you've paid to go through the gates of the Cotswold Wildlife Park...
Our bike hits the scales at just 3,850g, which is noticeably lighter than any of the others balance bikes she's has used but is not class leading. The Raleigh Banana that I reviewed last year is nearly a full kilogram heavier at 4780g and the Specialized Hotwalk around 400g more at 4,230g. However, the Hornit Airo that Oli looked at a couple of years ago beats them hands down at just 2,950g.
It is pretty easy to carry, not only because it is lighter than the others I have found myself lugging around various National Trust properties, but those big features that prevent little legs bashing against the bike also make it pretty portable too.
Value
There is no doubt that this is an excellent balance bike, but this all comes at quite a steep £260 price.
This compares to £99 for the Raleigh Banana that I thought was well priced but it was heavy and my daughter harder to mount than other balance bikes.
Pay a bit more and £149 will get you a Specialized Hotwalk. Its airless tyres means no punctures and I found it a solid choice for a mini-Marianne Vos or a petit Peter Sagan.
Oli was very impressed with the £139 Hornit Airo Balance Bike, which is light, well made and comes with a lifetime guarantee.
This makes the Tadpole the most expensive balance bike we have looked at, but I would argue that this price is justified. Things like the brake, internal cable routing and clamped grips may seem on the outside like unnecessary additions, but they make a big difference to how easy my daughter found using the bike and how long it is likely to last.
Conclusion
I was very impressed by the Frog Tadpole balance bike and I'm not surprised it's the best-selling balance bike out there because, quite simply, it is fantastic. My daughter loved using it, it is simple to set up and the bike can grow with both your child's height and confidence. However, there is no getting away from that price.
Verdict
A very good balance bike with nice kid-specific elements – but this high quality comes at a price
Make and model: Frog Tadpole balance bike
List the components used to build up the bike.
Best-selling balance bikes for kids
Lightweight 12-inch toddler bike that's easy to manoeuvre & light for parents to carry
Small, easy-to-reach brake levers for tiny hands to brake with confidence
Safety steering lock to prevent oversteering
Free 10-year extended warranty on frames and forks
Top-mounted brake arms to avoid feet catching
Bell included
Suitable for 2 to 3 years with a recommended inside leg of 31cm-41cm
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
The Tadpole balance bike is a great alternative to training wheels. It comes fully equipped with high-spec age-specific components, designed for comfort and longevity.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
It's the middle size of Frog's three Tadpole balance bikes
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
Strong enough to hold a toddler.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
Both the frame and fork are made from 6061 heat-treated aluminium, much the same as used in a full-size road bike.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
It has a longer wheelbase than other balance bikes my daughter has used, which increases stability.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
It was rated for children from two to three years old and it fitted my two-and-a-half-year-old perfectly.
Rate the wheels for performance:
8/10
It feels bombproof – which is exactly what you need for a toddler.
Rate the wheels for durability:
9/10
Would likely survive as many stair throw-downs as a toddler could throw at them, with the securable grips a good touch.
Rate the tyres for performance:
8/10
No punctures during testing, and they're wide and grippy enough to make balancing easier
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for performance:
9/10
It has a rear brake, which is rare on a balance bike, and the option of a front brake too.
Rate the controls for durability:
10/10
The clampable grips are a real bonus.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? My daughter loved it, and it was noticeable how much more confident she felt on this bike compared with others
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There is no doubt that this is an excellent balance bike, but this all comes at a pretty steep price, namely £260. This is compared to £99 for the Raleigh Banana, £149 for the Specialized Hotwalk, and £139 for the Hornit. It makes it the most expensive balance bike we have looked at for the site, but I would argue that this price is justified. Things like the brake, internal cable routing, and clamped grips may seem on the outside like unnecessary additions, but they make a big difference to how easy my daughter found using the bike and how well it is likely to last.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
9/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a superb balance bike, and although I could go on about the technical aspects of why I believe this to be the case, the proof is in the pudding and the enjoyment my daughter had with it.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
