If you prefer more coverage than shorts but don't want the warmth of autumn/spring-focused knickers, the Fat Lad at the Back Women's Padded 3/4 Leggings are worth considering. They look good, come in a wide variety of sizes, and do a pretty decent job. The pad is better suited to mid-length rather than long rides, though.

These 3/4 tights size up to about a UK20-22, but the sizing chart focuses on hip and waist measurements rather than traditional dress sizes to make fit more accurate.

> Buy these online here

They come in about 10 different patterns/designs, but all have the same features – a high, flat-fronted waistband with drawstring, silicone grippers at the waist and calves, a female-specific high-density foam pad, and reflective accents at the calves.

The fit is comfortable and supportive; the combination of the high waistband and heavy-duty Lycra means there are no issues with them turning see-through or feeling too soft and stretchy, which can be a big deal for the curvier lass.

These sit just below my knee on my 31in inside leg, and stay put top and bottom thanks to the gripper tape.

I was a bit disappointed with the quality of the pad and the finish of the internal seams, particularly at this price – they're not high-end, but nor are they cheap. The pad is high density foam, which I found fine for mid-length rides, but it compressed somewhat over longer periods in the saddle and doesn't breathe as well as some I've tried.

The seams – both in the tights and the edges of the pad – are a bit more obvious than I'd like, too. I had no issues with chafing, but was aware of the seams in a way that isn't ideal. Given the price tag, I'd have hoped for flat seams.

> 7 of the best 3/4-length tights — perfect legwear for middling weather

The density of the fabric makes them useful for three-season riding, with only the depths of winter or the height of summer likely to cause any real problems – aside from the breathability of the chamois.

Value

There aren't actually that many lightweight 3/4 tights available, as most are aimed at spring or autumn, but there are some – Pearl Izumi, Altura, Madison and Endura all have some, and they're all cheaper than these Fat Lad at the Back 3/4s. While none go quite as large in their sizing, they do all offer up to about a UK18, albeit it in basic black.

So, these aren't looking that good value for money, particularly given the foam (rather than gel) pad and the seams.

They are, however, a better choice than Bontrager's Vella Women's Cycling Knickers, which have issues with the soft waistband not staying in place, though they are nearly £20 less at £54.99.

Overall

The Fat Lad at the Back Women's Padded 3/4 Leggings look good, and being able to buy a matching jersey will appeal to many. They're made from good quality fabrics, nicely shaped, and perform well over mid-length rides, but the seams aren't as well finished as they could be, and the pad could – and perhaps should – be better for the price.

Verdict

Nicely shaped 3/4s with good coverage, but the pad and the seams affect comfort if your rides are long

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website