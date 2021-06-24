If you prefer more coverage than shorts but don't want the warmth of autumn/spring-focused knickers, the Fat Lad at the Back Women's Padded 3/4 Leggings are worth considering. They look good, come in a wide variety of sizes, and do a pretty decent job. The pad is better suited to mid-length rather than long rides, though.
These 3/4 tights size up to about a UK20-22, but the sizing chart focuses on hip and waist measurements rather than traditional dress sizes to make fit more accurate.
They come in about 10 different patterns/designs, but all have the same features – a high, flat-fronted waistband with drawstring, silicone grippers at the waist and calves, a female-specific high-density foam pad, and reflective accents at the calves.
The fit is comfortable and supportive; the combination of the high waistband and heavy-duty Lycra means there are no issues with them turning see-through or feeling too soft and stretchy, which can be a big deal for the curvier lass.
These sit just below my knee on my 31in inside leg, and stay put top and bottom thanks to the gripper tape.
I was a bit disappointed with the quality of the pad and the finish of the internal seams, particularly at this price – they're not high-end, but nor are they cheap. The pad is high density foam, which I found fine for mid-length rides, but it compressed somewhat over longer periods in the saddle and doesn't breathe as well as some I've tried.
The seams – both in the tights and the edges of the pad – are a bit more obvious than I'd like, too. I had no issues with chafing, but was aware of the seams in a way that isn't ideal. Given the price tag, I'd have hoped for flat seams.
The density of the fabric makes them useful for three-season riding, with only the depths of winter or the height of summer likely to cause any real problems – aside from the breathability of the chamois.
Value
There aren't actually that many lightweight 3/4 tights available, as most are aimed at spring or autumn, but there are some – Pearl Izumi, Altura, Madison and Endura all have some, and they're all cheaper than these Fat Lad at the Back 3/4s. While none go quite as large in their sizing, they do all offer up to about a UK18, albeit it in basic black.
So, these aren't looking that good value for money, particularly given the foam (rather than gel) pad and the seams.
They are, however, a better choice than Bontrager's Vella Women's Cycling Knickers, which have issues with the soft waistband not staying in place, though they are nearly £20 less at £54.99.
Overall
The Fat Lad at the Back Women's Padded 3/4 Leggings look good, and being able to buy a matching jersey will appeal to many. They're made from good quality fabrics, nicely shaped, and perform well over mid-length rides, but the seams aren't as well finished as they could be, and the pad could – and perhaps should – be better for the price.
Verdict
Nicely shaped 3/4s with good coverage, but the pad and the seams affect comfort if your rides are long
Make and model: Fat Lad At The Back Women's Padded 3/4 Leggings
Tell us what the product is for
FLAB says, 'Our best selling 3/4 pedal pusher leggings in blue Gem design. Mix and match with the whole collection. They have a super comfy high waist, which supports the tummy and doesn't cut you in half and a high back to ensure there's no gap between your jersey and leggings. Made in a thick 210gsm sports lycra there's great bum coverage.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
FLAB lists these details:
210gsm density lycra for good coverage
Supportive, super comfy high waist which doesn't cut into you
Higher back to keep kidneys covered
Female specific high density foam pad
Silicone hem and waist
Drawstring for extra security
Reflective detailing on leg
Available in sizes 27" waist to 46" waist
Rate the product for quality of construction:
5/10
Good quality fabrics but the pad could be higher quality, and the seams are quite prominent.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Comfortable, supportive and effective on mid-length rides, but for longer outings I'd like smoother seams and more support from the pad.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The fabric should last very well, and they wash well.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
The high waistband with gripper and drawstring make the fit very curve-friendly and supportive.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Spot on for the measurements on the sizing table.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Not the lightest, but the supportive fabric is excellent.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Very comfortable over mid-length rides, but the pad compresses on longer ones.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Expensive against quite a few lightweight 3/4 tights, some with higher-spec chamois pads.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wash well and easy to care for.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very good on medium length rides, less so on long distances.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good looks, lots of sizes, comfortable high waist and opaque fabric that's supportive.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Exposed seams, and the pad is not the best for long rides.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There aren't actually that many lightweight 3/4 tights available, as most are aimed at spring or autumn, but there are some – Pearl Izumi, Altura, Madison and Endura all have some, and they're all cheaper than these Fat Lad at the Back 3/4s. While none go quite as large in their sizing, they do all offer up to about a UK18, albeit it in basic black.
So, these aren't looking that good value for money, particularly given the foam (rather than gel) pad and the seams. They are, however, a better choice than Bontrager's Vella Women's Cycling Knickers, which have issues with the soft waistband not staying in place, though they are nearly £20 less at £54.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not – I'd go for a better pad
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably
Use this box to explain your overall score
These look good, are made from good quality fabrics, are nicely shaped and perform well over mid-length rides. If the seams were better finished and the pad was supportive for longer – especially given the price – they would score higher. They're still above average though.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
