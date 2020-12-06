This latest version of DT Swiss' ARC 1100 DICUT 50 DB wheelset comes with a redesigned rim for improved aerodynamics and performance. With an impressively low weight for deep section carbon wheels, these things absolutely fly, and they're incredibly stiff too.

DT Swiss has worked with aerodynamics experts Swiss Side on these new deep section rims, so it's no surprise they're pretty much the spitting image of its Hadron2 Ultimate 625 wheels I've been testing alongside. They're available in three sizes: 50mm, 62.5mm and 90mm.

First up, DT Swiss has increased the internal width from 17mm to 20mm. It's not as wide as some: 21mm is quite common, and some brands are edging towards 23/24mm for use with fast road tyres.

With an outer width of 26.5mm the ARCs blend nicely with a set of 25mm tyres (Pirelli's P Zero Race TLR in this case), and that's the minimum width recommended by DT Swiss. You can go up to 64mm wide, but I struggle to see in want situation you'd want to.

Testing in the wind tunnel with a 25mm tyre shows the ARC 50 DB is the fastest – according to DT Swiss – of all of the wheels it was tested against, including Enve's SES 5.6 and Zipp's 303. You can see the graphs in our tech piece that covered the launch.

Whether they are or not is difficult for me to prove or disprove, but out on the road these wheels feel absolutely great. They're really responsive thanks to huge lateral stiffness and a weight of just 1,468g.

As you can imagine, that weight means they're quick off the mark and don't require much of a shove to get them spinning. Maintaining speed is relatively easy over a heavy wheelset, too, which makes them impressively efficient over undulating terrain.

Once above 20mph, you notice the aero benefits. These wheels just sing along, and are noticeably unaffected by crosswinds. The test period has seen some windy, blustery days and I haven't felt the slightest twitch from the front wheel anywhere.

A few years ago, a 50mm deep rim would have been the preserve of the road racer or time-triallist, but with modern manufacturing techniques bringing weights down dramatically, they have become more of an all-rounder.

I mean, it's the best of both worlds. Aerodynamic efficiency always trumps weight on the flat but now, with sub-1,500g wheelsets like these, you can spend a day in the hills without really sacrificing anything.

The ARC 1100 models use DT Swiss' 180 hubs, which uses its Ratchet EXP freehub. Integrating the driveside bearing into the threaded ratchet ring increases axle stiffness by 15 percent, says DT Swiss, whilst reducing wear.

What impresses me the most though is the speed of the engagement. The slightest press on the pedals and you're locked in ready to accelerate hard, thanks to 36 teeth giving just 10° of engagement angle. And if you like a bit of freewheeling noise, you'll like the 180s as they offer a gentle click rather than anything too loud and buzzy.

The bearings inside are Sinc Ceramics, which run beautifully smoothly and haven't been troubled by the wet weather and crud-covered roads over the test period.

DT Swiss has used the Centre Lock disc attachment for the brakes, rather than a 6-bolt design. There is no rim brake option in the line-up.

The hubs are laced to the rims with DT Swiss' Aero Comp II and Aerolite II spokes in a two-cross pattern front and rear, with 24 spokes on each rim.

As you'd expect the ARCs are tubeless ready, and the rims keep the hooked bead to allow high pressure road setups. All the tyres I tried fitted easily and sealed quickly onto the rim.

Value

The ARC 1100 DB in this 50mm depth will set you back £2,199.98. If speed is your main goal you might consider the Roval Rapide CLX, which is a massively quick wheelset that's very light at just 1,410g, but cheaper at £1,850. One sticking point, though, is their lack of tubeless compatibility.

Hunt's 48 Limitless Aero Disc is claimed to be the fastest sub-50mm deep wheelset available and trust me, I can vouch for their speed. At 1,690g they're over 200g heavier than the ARCs, but then they're just £1,289 including ceramic bearings – a very good price indeed.

Overall

The ARC 1100 DBs are at the expensive end of the market, but if you want speed and a weight low enough you can use them on all terrains, they're are hard to ignore. The overall build quality is top notch too.

Verdict

Top quality wheelset with impressive aero benefits and stable handling – but facing stiff competition at lower prices

