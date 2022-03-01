Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Handlebars & extensions
Lauf Smoothie handlebar review

Lauf Smoothie handlebar review

8
by Liam Mercer
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 20:00
0
£190.00

VERDICT:

8
10
A comfortable vibration smothering bar in a pleasing shape
Weight: 
259g
Contact: 
www.laufcycling.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

lauf
Lauf 2022
Smoothie handlebar
smoothie handlebar 2022

Latest Comments