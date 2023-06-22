Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Gravel and adventure bikes
Windover Bikes Bostal2023 Windover Bikes Bostal profile

Windover Bikes Bostal

8
by Liam Mercer
Thu, Jun 22, 2023 15:55
2
£3,450.00

VERDICT:

8
10
A very fine gravel bike for fast miles on the rough stuff
Weight: 
13,000g
Contact: 
www.windoverbikes.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

windover bikes
bostal
2023 windover bikes
2023 bostal

Latest Comments

 