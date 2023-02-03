SRAM SX vs NX – budget Eagle drivetrains explained

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
"tip for the police, if a scooter rider is wearing a full face motorbike helmet and a back protector it's probably not restricted to 12.5mph..."...
I agree, if he'd had a couple of pints and thought he might be in the limit is poor judgement but 10 f**king pints! This is someone who doesn't...
I've never understood why some people glorify prison rape
Go for it - I haven't seen any reports of 105 cranks breaking
Steve. I sympathise. When disc brakes grind down. It can grind you down....
If it's a high value bike watch out for the following scam:- ...
My 7 year old C60 is under 6.8kg with nothing particularly exotic. This V4r is closer in weight to my lugged steel Master
Some of us would love to hear the story......
1984! From the dystopian future of more-than-Chinese-state levels of surveillance and control! Especially the "who was driving" bit - that's pure...
Should be Nadir. Or possibly Trench.